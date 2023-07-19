The Global Limited-Service Restaurant Market is expected to touch US$ 1.6 billion during 2022-2028, registering a CAGR of 5.0%

Wilmington, Delaware, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat , the market study on Global Limited-Service Restaurant Market Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2028 has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including service type, cuisine type, distribution channel, and geography/regions.

Market Scope and Report Overview

Limited-Service Restaurant Market was estimated at a market value of US$ 1.2 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 5% over the forecast period of 2023-2028.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global limited-service restaurant market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including service type, cuisine type, distribution channel and geography/regions (incl. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific). The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2028.

Market intelligence for the global limited-service restaurant market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (‘000 units) by various products/services/ equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global limited-service restaurant market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Explore more about this report - Request for Sample and Scope of the Study

Period Covered include data for 2019-2028 along with year-wise demand estimations

The limited-service restaurant market report analyzes the market on the basis of global economic situations, regional geopolitics, import-export scenarios, trade duties, market developments, organic and inorganic strategies, mergers and acquisitions, product launches, government policies, new capacity addition, technological advancements, R&D investments, and new market entry, replacement rates, penetration rates, installed base/fleet size, global and regional production capacity, among others.

RationalStat offers market analysis and consulting studies on the basis of dedicated and robust desk/secondary research supported by a strong in-house data repository. In addition, the research leverages data based on the real-time insights gathered from primary interviews. Market estimations and insights are based on primary research (covering more than 240 entities) and secondary research by leveraging international benchmarking.

The global limited-service restaurant market report also covers value chain and supply chain analysis that provides in-depth information about the value chain margins and the role of various stakeholders across the value chain. Market dynamics provided in the market study include market drivers, restraints/challenges, trends, and their impact on the market throughout the analysis period.

In the competition analysis section, the global limited-service restaurant market provides a detailed competition benchmarking analysis based on the market share of the leading companies/brands/ producers/suppliers, a market structure overview with detailed company profiles of more than 25 players with their financials, product/service offerings, major developments, business models, etc. This enables, clients and report buyers to make strong, precise, and timely decisions.

To Know How Macroeconomic Scenario and the Impact of COVID-19 on Regional Economic Sentiment- Request a Sample

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global limited-service restaurant market include,

In May 2023, Burger King announced that it would be partnering with Impossible Foods to offer the Impossible Whopper at all of its US restaurants. This is a significant move for Burger King, as it is the first major fast-food chain to offer a plant-based burger.

In April 2023, Starbucks announced that it would be acquiring the digital payments company, Square. This acquisition will allow Starbucks to offer its customers more convenient and secure ways to pay for their coffee.

Some of the prominent players that contribute significantly to the limited-service restaurant market growth include McDonald’s Corporation, Subway Restaurants, LLC, Starbucks Corporation, and Yum! Brands, Inc., Burger King Corporation, Pizza Hut, Inc., Domino’s Pizza, Inc., Dunkin’ Brands, Inc., The Wendy’s Company, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc., and Panera Brands, Inc., among others.

Request a customization: https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-limited-service-restaurant-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

RationalStat has segmented the global limited-service restaurant market based on service type, cuisine type, distribution channel and region

Global Limited-Service Restaurant Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (‘000 units), and Market Share (2023-2028) Analysis by Service Type Fast Food Chains

Coffee Chains Sandwich Shops Pizza Delivery Outlets Others (Food Trucks, etc.)



Global Limited-Service Restaurant Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (‘000 units), and Market Share (2023-2028) Analysis by Cuisine Type American Cuisine Ethnic Cuisine Health-Conscious Options Bakery and Desserts



Global Limited-Service Restaurant Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (‘000 units), and Market Share (2023-2028) Analysis by Distribution Channel On-premise Off-premise



Global Limited-Service Restaurant Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (‘000 units), and Market Share (2023-2028) Analysis by Region North America Limited-Service Restaurant Market US Canada Latin America Limited-Service Restaurant Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Limited-Service Restaurant Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Limited-Service Restaurant Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Limited-Service Restaurant Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Limited-Service Restaurant Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Leading Companies and Market Players McDonald’s Corporation Subway Restaurants, LLC Starbucks Corporation Yum! Brands, Inc. Burger King Corporation Pizza Hut, Inc. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. Dunkin’ Brands, Inc. The Wendy’s Company Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Panera Brands, Inc.



For more information about this Report https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-limited-service-restaurant-market/

Key Questions Answered in the Limited-Service Restaurant Report:

What will be the market value of the global limited-service restaurant market by 2028?

What is the market size of the global limited-service restaurant market?

What are the market drivers of the global limited-service restaurant market?

What are the key trends in the global limited-service restaurant market?

Which is the leading region in the global limited-service restaurant market?

What are the major companies operating in the global limited-service restaurant market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global limited-service restaurant market?

Have a Look at Trending Reports of Professional Services Domain:

About RationalStat LLC

RationalStat is an end-to-end global market intelligence and consulting company that provides comprehensive market research reports, customized strategy, and consulting studies. The company has sales offices in India, Mexico, and the US to support global and diversified businesses. The company has over 80 consultants and industry experts, developing more than 850 market research and industry reports for its report store annually.

RationalStat has strategic partnerships with leading data analytics and consumer research companies to cater to the client’s needs. Additional services offered by the company include consumer research, country reports, risk reports, valuations and advisory, financial research, due diligence, procurement and supply chain research, data analytics, and analytical dashboards.