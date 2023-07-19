Surge in Offshore Exploration and Shifting Freight Drive $4,497 Million Growth in Global Oil and Gas Logistics Market by 2027

Dublin, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Oil and Gas Logistics Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global oil and gas logistics market is poised for substantial growth in the coming years, with a projected increase of $4497 million during the forecast period of 2022-2027.

This represents an accelerated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. The comprehensive report on the oil and gas logistics market offers a holistic analysis, including market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis of approximately 25 key players.

The report presents an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by several key factors, including:

Shifting freight from over-the-road to intermodal transportation, optimizing logistics efficiency

Increasing offshore oil and gas exploration and production activities, driving demand for specialized logistics services

Growing need for contract logistics services in the oil and gas industry, ensuring smooth supply chain operations

Segmentation:

Application: Onshore, Offshore

Type: Pipeline, Railroads, Tanker and trucks

Geographical Landscape: North America, Middle East and Africa, Europe, APAC, South America

Key Drivers of Oil and Gas Logistics Market Growth:

Replacement of coal-fired power plants with natural gas-based power plants, promoting cleaner energy sources

Rising demand for oil and natural gas, necessitating efficient logistics solutions

Advancements in technology enabling high-end logistics and supply chain solutions

The report encompasses essential areas of analysis, including market sizing, forecast, and industry insights, empowering stakeholders to make informed decisions in the oil and gas logistics sector.

Companies Mentioned:

ACI Cargo

Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P

Aramex International LLC

ASCO Group

AsstrA Associated Traffic AG

BDP International Inc.

Berrio Logistics India Pvt. Ltd.

Bollore SE

C H Robinson Worldwide Inc.

CEVA Logistics AG

DB Schenker

DEHOCO License AG

Deutsche Post AG

Gulf Agency Co. Ltd.

Halcon Primo Logistics Pte Ltd.

Kuehne Nagel Management AG

NOATUM HOLDINGS SLU

Reliance Logistics Group Inc.

Riada Shipping and Logistics

Tudor International Freight Ltd.

