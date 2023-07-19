Surge in Offshore Exploration and Shifting Freight Drive $4,497 Million Growth in Global Oil and Gas Logistics Market by 2027

Dublin, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Oil and Gas Logistics Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global oil and gas logistics market is poised for substantial growth in the coming years, with a projected increase of $4497 million during the forecast period of 2022-2027.
This represents an accelerated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. The comprehensive report on the oil and gas logistics market offers a holistic analysis, including market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis of approximately 25 key players.
The report presents an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is driven by several key factors, including:
- Shifting freight from over-the-road to intermodal transportation, optimizing logistics efficiency
- Increasing offshore oil and gas exploration and production activities, driving demand for specialized logistics services
- Growing need for contract logistics services in the oil and gas industry, ensuring smooth supply chain operations
Segmentation:
- Application: Onshore, Offshore
- Type: Pipeline, Railroads, Tanker and trucks
- Geographical Landscape: North America, Middle East and Africa, Europe, APAC, South America
Key Drivers of Oil and Gas Logistics Market Growth:
- Replacement of coal-fired power plants with natural gas-based power plants, promoting cleaner energy sources
- Rising demand for oil and natural gas, necessitating efficient logistics solutions
- Advancements in technology enabling high-end logistics and supply chain solutions
The report encompasses essential areas of analysis, including market sizing, forecast, and industry insights, empowering stakeholders to make informed decisions in the oil and gas logistics sector.
Companies Mentioned:
- ACI Cargo
- Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P
- Aramex International LLC
- ASCO Group
- AsstrA Associated Traffic AG
- BDP International Inc.
- Berrio Logistics India Pvt. Ltd.
- Bollore SE
- C H Robinson Worldwide Inc.
- CEVA Logistics AG
- DB Schenker
- DEHOCO License AG
- Deutsche Post AG
- Gulf Agency Co. Ltd.
- Halcon Primo Logistics Pte Ltd.
- Kuehne Nagel Management AG
- NOATUM HOLDINGS SLU
- Reliance Logistics Group Inc.
- Riada Shipping and Logistics
- Tudor International Freight Ltd.
