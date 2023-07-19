Dry Mix Mortar Market Revenues to Reach USD 129.12 million by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Dry Mix Mortar Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 97.31 million in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 5.82% during the forecast period.

The global dry mix mortar market is recovering well from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, as the construction sector is gaining momentum globally. Increasing construction activities in the United States and Asia-Pacific are expected to benefit the market in the medium term. The simplified mix and apply operation of dry mix mortar presents significant opportunities for the market in the coming years.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 97.31 million Market Size (2028) USD 129.12 million CAGR (2023-2028) 5.82% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market Asia-Pacific Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Increasing construction activities worldwide. The emerging trend of green building certifications.



Who are the Top Companies in the Global Dry Mix Mortar Market?

The dry mix mortar market is fragmented in nature. Acquisitions and production expansion are the major strategies observed among players.

The significant players in the global dry mix mortar market are:

3M

Ardex Group

BASF SE

CEMEX SAB de CV

Colmef Monneli

Conmix Ltd

Grand Aces Ventures Inc.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Knauf Gips KG

Holcim

Laticrete International Inc.

MAPEI SpA

M&P Drymix

Plaxit

Saint-Gobain

Saudi Readymix

Saudi Vetonit Co. Ltd

Sika AG

The Ramco Cements Limited

UltraTech Cement Ltd

Wuensch Plaster

Key Highlights from the Global Dry Mix Mortar Market Report :

High Demand from Render Segment

Rendering is used in various construction applications to achieve a smooth or textured surface. Dry mix mortar products are commonly used in this process because they provide excellent technical properties and superior performance.

Dry mix mortar is gaining popularity in rendering because they are economical and simplifies construction.

China Dominating the Market

China is the largest construction market in the world, creating significant demand for dry-mix mortars. Supported by its growing economy and a focus on affordable housing by the public and private sectors, China is experiencing a boom in residential and commercial construction developments.

China is projected to spend nearly USD 13 trillion on buildings by 2030. The country also plans to open about 7,000 shopping centers by 2025. Such factors are expected to boost the demand for dry-mix mortars in the coming years.

What are the Latest Developments in the Global Dry Mix Mortar Market?

In October 2022, Holcim agreed to acquire Izolbet, a leading company in Poland's specialty building solutions market.

In May 2022, Sika expanded its production capacity in Bolivia, South America, by opening a mortar production facility in Cruz de la Sierra.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Global Dry Mix Mortar Market Based on End-user Industry, Application, and Geography.

By End-user Industry (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Residential Non-residential Commercial Infrastructure Industrial/Institutional Other Non-residential End-user Industries

By Application (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Plaster Render Tile Adhesive Grout Water Proofing Slurry Concrete Protection and Renovation Insulation and Finishing Systems Other Applications

By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific North America United States Canada Mexico Europe Germany United Kingdom Italy France Rest of Europe South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Global Dry Mix Mortar Market Report (2023-2028) .

