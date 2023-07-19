Car Rack Market Revenues to Reach USD 1.76 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled “ Car Rack Market Report (2023-2028) ,” the market is estimated at USD 1.34 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 5.46% during the forecast period.



After the COVID-19 pandemic, with the snowballing demand for regular recreational activities and health benefits, the requirement for mountain biking and ski trips is increasing, which is escalating the demand for more car racks and rooftop mounts that are dependable. Additionally, the manufacturers are executing contingency plans to mitigate future business uncertainties in the critical sectors of the automobile industry.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 1.34 billion Market Size (2028) USD 1.76 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 5.46% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Largest Market North America Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers The demand for additional baggage space and the growing attraction for leisure activities and tourism. The introduction of more compact SUVs with greater practicality increased vehicular capabilities.

Who are the Top Companies in the Car Rack Market?



The car rack market is moderately consolidated with several major and local players. Manufacturers are developing innovative designs to be installed onto vehicles. They are also focusing on various growth strategies, such as product developments, partnerships, and retail expansion, to improve their position in the market.

The noteworthy players in the car rack market are:

Thule Group

Yakima Products Inc.

Allen Sports

Rhino-Rack USA LLC

Cruzber SA

ACPS Automotive GmbH

Malone Auto Racks

Kuat Car Racks

Car Mate Mfg Co. Ltd

Saris

Key Highlights from the Car Rack Market Report :

Roof Rack Segment is Expected to Grow

The roof rack segment is expected to gain magnitude over the forecast period, owing to the increasing use of campers and off-road vehicles. With increasing off-road vehicle users and SUV sales, the demand for roof racks is expected to increase.

In 2021, SUVs accounted for about 45.9% of the total passenger car sales globally, increasing by 4% from the previous year, indicating the high potential for off-road applications and increased use of roof racks for long-distance traveling worldwide.

North America Anticipated to Dominate the Market

The car rack market in North America is anticipated to dominate the overall market. Some of the major factors driving the market growth are the mounting demand for vehicles from the tourism sector (car rental and taxi services), increasing demand for recreational vehicles (rising demand for recreational travel among consumers), and many young people moving out to different cities in the United States for studies and work.

The share of leisure trips in the United States was assessed at more than 86% of the total tourism in 2021, indicating the vast potential for quality roof racks to be mounted on vehicles. Bicycling and hiking were voted as the third and fifth most popular outdoor activities preferred in Canada. This further encourages the need for car rack equipment in the country.

What are the Latest Developments in the Car Rack Market?

In September 2022, Cruz launched Cruz Pipe Carrier, an accessory for transporting pipes unharmed on the roof of a light commercial vehicle.

In September 2022, Cruz introduced several products at Automechanika Frankfurt, including CRUZ Stema (bike rack for towbars), Cruz FIX Feet, CRUZ Tailo (multi-functional towbar platform), CRUZ ladder Clamp (ladder fitting system), and Cruz Pipe Carrier.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Car Rack Market Based on Application Type and Geography:

By Application Type Roof Rack Roof Box Bike Car Rack Ski Rack Watersport Carrier

By Geography North America United States Canada Rest of North America Europe United Kingdom Germany France Italy Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific South America Brazil South Africa Other Countries



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Car Rack Market Report (2023-2028) .

