Europe Recreational Vehicle Market Revenues to Reach USD 51.37 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Europe Recreational Vehicle Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 29.97 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 11.38% during the forecast period.

A recreational vehicle, or RV, is a motor vehicle or trailer with living quarters designed for accommodation. Travel restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic increased RV shipments in Europe, as people preferred RVs as a safe travel option, and the trend is expected to continue. Another factor driving the adoption of RVs in Europe is the rising number of high-net-worth individuals. RV companies in Europe are developing new technology to meet changing customer demands and expectations.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 29.97 billion Market Size (2028) USD 51.37 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 11.38% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers The increasing number of high-net-worth individuals and millennials. Technological innovations.





Who are the Top Companies in the Europe Recreational Vehicle Market?

The European RV market is fragmented, with the presence of many local and global players. Domestic companies are facing competition from RV manufacturers in the United States. To stay relevant and gain more market share, players are incorporating the latest technologies in their RV models. Thus, the European RV market is experiencing rapid transformation.

The significant players in the European recreational vehicle market in 2023 are:

Dethleffs GmbH & Co. KG

Thor Industries Inc.

Swift Group

Autotrail Motorhomes

Rimor Motorhomes

Rapido Motorhomes

Knaus Tabbert GmbH

Elnagh

Globecar Motorhome

Eura Mobil GmbH

Other Reports That Might Be of Your Interest:

Automotive Infotainment Systems Market Report - The global automotive infotainment systems market size is estimated at USD 25.34 billion in 2023. It is expected to reach USD 34.07 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.10% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

- The global automotive infotainment systems market size is estimated at USD 25.34 billion in 2023. It is expected to reach USD 34.07 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.10% during the forecast period (2023-2028). Connected Motorcycle Market Report - The global connected motorcycle market size is expected to grow from USD 276.28 million in 2023 to USD 1.89 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 46.91% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

Key Highlights from the Europe Recreational Vehicle Market Report :

Increasing Popularity of RVs Across Europe

The rising per capita income and interest in leisure activities are driving the market for recreational vehicles in Europe. Camping has become a popular leisure activity among European millennials. Towable RVs are more popular in the region due to their lower prices compared to motorized RVs.

Major OEMs and startups are incorporating advanced technologies like IoT, sensors, and automated control systems to improve their RV designs to meet the demands of customers.

Campsites across Europe are improving with various new amenities and features.

Positive Trends in Germany

The popularity of RVs is increasing rapidly in Germany, with two-digit growth in adoption rates per year after the ease of COVID-19-related restrictions.

Younger generations with higher incomes in Germany are now showing more interest in RV trips.

Major players in Germany are forming strategic partnerships to meet these demands and expectations.

What are the Latest Developments in the Europe Recreational Vehicle Market?

In January 2022, Thor Industries introduced an all-electric camper van concept to make camping adventures emission-free. The Thor Vision Vehicle concept comes with a single-charge range of over 480 km.

In January 2022, The EQV (based on the EQ series of EVs, which includes the EQS sedan) from Mercedes-Benz was converted into a campervan.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Europe Recreational Vehicle Market Based on Type and Country.

By Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Towable RVs Motorhomes





By Country (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Germany United Kingdom Italy France Netherlands Spain Norway Rest of Europe



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Europe Recreational Vehicle Market Report (2023-2028) .

Mordor Intelligence constantly tracks industry trends. Some relevant market reports from the analysts that might be of interest to you:

Convertible Roof System Market Report - The global convertible roof system market size is estimated at USD 1.44 billion in 2023. It is expected to reach USD 1.72 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 3.61% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

- The global convertible roof system market size is estimated at USD 1.44 billion in 2023. It is expected to reach USD 1.72 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 3.61% during the forecast period (2023-2028). Europe Van Market Report - The European van market size is expected to grow from USD 57.82 billion in 2023 to USD 72.61 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.66% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

- The European van market size is expected to grow from USD 57.82 billion in 2023 to USD 72.61 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.66% during the forecast period (2023-2028). Europe Van Rental Market Report - The European van rental market size is estimated at USD 6.81 billion in 2023. It is expected to reach USD 8.94 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.60% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a market intelligence and advisory firm. At Mordor Intelligence, we believe in predicting butterfly effects that have the potential to change or significantly impact market dynamics.

Our market research reports are comprehensive and provide exclusive data, facts and figures, trends, and the competitive landscape of the industry.

Attachment