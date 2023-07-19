Feminine Hygiene Market Revenues to Reach USD 45.78 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled “ Feminine Hygiene Market Report (2023-2028) ,” the market is estimated at USD 36.19 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 4.81% during the forecast period.



Expanding awareness about female health and hygiene and the development of low-cost feminine hygiene products are expected to boost demand for the feminine hygiene products market. Consequently, the demand for tampons, menstrual cups, and internal cleansers and sprays is anticipated to grow rapidly in more developed regions, such as North America and Western Europe. The demand for biodegradable and organic raw materials-based female hygiene products is also estimated to generate opportunities in the market over the long term.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 36.19 billion Market Size (2028) USD 45.78 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 4.81% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Largest Market Asia-Pacific Fastest Growing Market South America Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers The demand for biodegradable and organic raw materials-based female hygiene products. Expanding awareness about female health and hygiene.

Who are the Top Companies in the Feminine Hygiene Market?

The feminine hygiene market is highly competitive, with the presence of various global and regional companies. Companies are participating in frequent launches of newly developed products and focusing on potential markets to improve their market position and revenue.

The significant players holding the feminine hygiene market are:

Procter & Gamble Company

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Unicharm Corporation

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Essity AB

Ontex Group NV

Edgewell Personal Care Company

Unilever PLC

TZMO SA

Kao Corporation

Key Highlights from the Feminine Hygiene Market Report :

Increasing Government Initiatives for Menstrual Hygiene

The cumulative awareness among consumers regarding menstrual hygiene, the increasing number of working women, and rising income levels are some key factors stimulating the growth of feminine hygiene products worldwide.

The Indian government is partnering with several private entities and NGOs to take initiatives to popularize the use of sanitary napkins, chiefly among underprivileged and rural women. Such initiatives are generating awareness among women and increasing the demand for budget-friendly sanitary pads, making them a necessary commodity.

Expanding Measures for Feminine Hygiene in Asia-Pacific

Numerous companies have launched different brands of feminine hygiene products for diverse economic sections of society. China’s local sanitary pads market has surfaced as the largest market in the APAC region.

Due to the increased demand for feminine hygiene products, manufacturers in Asia-Pacific are launching diverse products. With several governments and NGO-led awareness programs across the region about women's menstrual hygiene, the demand for these products is growing.

What are the Latest Developments in the Feminine Hygiene Market?

In April 2022, Kimberly-Clark Corporation introduced its new Poise Ultra-thin Pads with Wings. These pads guarantee up to 100% clean, dry, fresh protection from bladder leaks.

In April 2021, Essity signed an agreement to acquire almost 44% of the Colombian hygiene company Productos Familia SA (Familia). After closing the transaction, Essity's ownership in Familia will amount to at least 94%. The purchase price amounts to USD 1.54 billion (approx. SEK 13 billion) for 100% of the company on a debt-free basis.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Feminine Hygiene Market Based on Product Type, Distribution Channel, and Geography:

By Product Type Sanitary Napkins/Pads Tampons Menstrual Cups Other Product Types By Distribution Channel Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Convenience Stores Drug Stores/Pharmacies Online Retail Stores Other Distribution Channels

By Geography North America United States Canada Mexico Rest of North America Europe United Kingdom Spain Germany France Italy Russia Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China India Japan Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Feminine Hygiene Market Report (2023-2028) .

