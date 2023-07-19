Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market to Worth USD 9 Billion by 2030 | Skyquest Technology

Westford,USA, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the magnetic resonance imaging market is witnessing significant growth, primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic and serious diseases worldwide. In today's medical landscape, there has been a consistent rise in the incidence of various severe and chronic illnesses, necessitating a higher demand for advanced medical imaging technologies.

The global magnetic resonance imaging market is expected to grow substantially due to the increasing technological advancements in imaging equipment. One noteworthy innovation in the field is the development of Open MRI technology, which is making a significant impact. Open MRI is a cutting-edge imaging technique that addresses the challenges of claustrophobic and overweight patients during traditional MRI scans.

Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 5.2 Billion 2030 Value Projection USD 9Billion CAGR 7.1% Forecast Period 2023-2030 Segments Covered Architecture

Field Strength Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Prominent Players in the Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market

GE Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers

Philips Healthcare

Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation

Hitachi Medical Systems

Esaote SpA

Shimadzu Corporation

Carestream Health, Inc.

Hologic, Inc.

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Samsung Medison Co., Ltd.

Neusoft Magnetic Systems Co., Ltd.

Aurora Imaging Technology, Inc.

Beijing Wandong Magnetic Equipment Co., Ltd.

Time Magnetic Systems Co., Ltd.

Medtronic

Mindray Magnetic International Limited

Xingaoyi Magnetic Equipment Co., Ltd.

United Imaging Healthcare Co., Ltd.

China Resources Wandong Medical Equipment Co., Ltd.

Closed MRI System Segment is Expected to Grow in the Market Due to Enabling Accurate and Error-Free Analysis of the Captured Images

The closed MRI system segment holds the largest market share in the magnetic resonance imaging market. Closed MRI systems utilize powerful magnetic fields and high-frequency radio waves to generate highly detailed images of the body's internal structures. The closed structure of these MRI machines allows for precise slice selection, enabling accurate and error-free analysis of the captured images.

The markets in North America has emerged as the dominant player in the global magnetic resonance imaging market. The region's leading position can be attributed to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, including breast cancer, cardiovascular disorders, and neurological conditions.

Mid Field Strength Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to its Ability to Capture Images

The midfield strength segment dominated the magnetic resonance imaging market in 2022 and is projected to grow significantly during the forecast period. Mid-field strength MRI machines are favored for their ability to capture images with greater precision and detail than low-field MRI machines.

Regional markets in the Asia Pacific are projected to experience the fastest growth in the magnetic resonance imaging market during the forecast period, primarily fueled by two significant factors. The region's rapidly growing geriatric population drives the demand for advanced imaging modalities.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the magnetic resonance imaging market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in the Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market

Canon medical systems corporation recently made a strategic move to enhance its presence in the radiotherapy planning field by integrating with Spectronic Medical's MRI Planner software. This collaboration aimed to strengthen the capabilities of their MRI systems for radiotherapy planning applications. Canon medical systems corporation seeks to provide healthcare professionals with more efficient and accurate tools for radiotherapy treatment planning, ultimately improving patient outcomes, by incorporating advanced software solutions into their MRI systems.

In 2021, Koninklijke Philips N.V. showcased its cutting-edge AI-enabled MR portfolio of smart diagnostic systems at the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) 2021. This innovative portfolio was designed to bolster Philips' imaging systems offering and provide healthcare providers with state-of-the-art diagnostic solutions.

