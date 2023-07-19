Roofing Tiles Market Revenues to Reach USD 15.33 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled “ Roofing Tiles Market Report (2023-2028) ,” the market is estimated at USD 11.64 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 5.65% during the forecast period.



With lockdowns in various countries, most industries were temporarily shut down, consequently impacting the building and construction sectors during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the construction industry expanded after the pandemic, which helped the market get back on its feet swiftly. Over the next five to ten years, the market for roofing tiles is expected to grow because the construction industry in the Asia-Pacific region is building more homes, and governments are encouraging easier to build sustainable, green buildings.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 11.64 billion Market Size (2028) USD 15.33 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 5.65% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Largest Market Europe Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Expanding demand from residential construction. Government initiatives to build sustainable, green buildings.

Who are the Top Companies in the Roofing Tiles Market?



The roofing tiles market is fragmented in nature.

The noteworthy players holding the majority share in the global roofing tiles market in 2023 are:

Crown Roof Tiles

Eagle Roofing Products

Fornace Laterizi Vardanega Isidoro SRL

Ludowici Roof Tiles

Mca Clay Roof Tile

Standard Industries Inc. (BMI Group)

Vande Hey Raleigh

Verea Clay Tile

VORTEX HYDRA SRL ITALY

Wienerberger AG

Other Reports That Might Be of Your Interest:

Europe Roofing Tiles Market Report - The European roofing tiles market size is expected to grow from USD 6.96 billion in 2023 to USD 8.46 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 3.98% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

- The European roofing tiles market size is expected to grow from USD 6.96 billion in 2023 to USD 8.46 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 3.98% during the forecast period (2023-2028). Plastic Roofing Tiles Market Report - The global plastic roofing tiles market is expected to register a CAGR of over 5% over the next five years.

Key Highlights from the Roofing Tiles Market Report :

Expanding Demand from Residential Construction

Residential properties are gaining popularity in emerging nations, mainly driven by urbanization.

The use of roof tiles in residential applications can reduce overall heat transfer to the attic by approximately 70% compared to an asphalt shingle roof. Roofing tiles are available for single-family homes, townhomes, condos, and apartment buildings, among other types of homes.

APAC anticipated to Dominate the Market

China unveiled a five-year plan in January 2022, decisive in making the construction sector more sustainable and quality driven. The Chinese government is planning to enhance prefabricated building construction to reduce pollution and waste from construction sites.

Furthermore, the construction industry is transitioning to modernized practices, enabling the establishment of low carbon-production modes and development in the quality of buildings, consequently strengthening demand for roofing tiles products.

What are the Latest Developments in the Roofing Tiles Market?

In December 2022, Wienerberger AG announced acquiring Terral’s business operations in France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and the United States for USD 650 million. The acquisition will facilitate the company in expanding its presence in the European roofing solutions market.

In February 2022, Eagle Roofing Products announced expanding its manufacturing capacity and releasing a new color offering in the Western United States and Western Canada regions.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Roofing Tiles Market Based on Type, End-use Sector, and Geography:

By Type Clay Tiles Concrete Tiles Other Types

By End-use Sector Residential Non-residential Commercial Infrastructure Industrial

By Geography North America United States Canada Mexico Europe United Kingdom Germany France Italy Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Roofing Tiles Market Report (2023-2028) .

Mordor Intelligence constantly tracks industry trends. Some relevant market reports from the analysts that might be of interest to you:

United States Floor Coatings Market Report - The US floor coatings market is expected to reach a value of USD 1.27 billion by the end of this year. It is projected to register a CAGR of 4% over the next five years.

- The US floor coatings market is expected to reach a value of USD 1.27 billion by the end of this year. It is projected to register a CAGR of 4% over the next five years. Hollow Concrete Block Market Report – The hollow concrete block market is projected to register a CAGR of over 5% over the next five years.

– The hollow concrete block market is projected to register a CAGR of over 5% over the next five years. Brick Market Report - The global brick market is projected to register a CAGR of more than 3% over the next five years.

About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a market intelligence and advisory firm. At Mordor Intelligence, we believe in predicting butterfly effects that have the potential to change or significantly impact market dynamics.

Our market research reports are comprehensive and provide exclusive data, facts and figures, trends, and the industry’s competitive landscape.

Attachment