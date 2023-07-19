Zero-Touch Provisioning Market to Reach USD 7.3 Billion, at a 10.80% CAGR By 2032 - Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the research report published by Market Research Future (MRFR),” Zero-Touch Provisioning Market Research Report Information By Component, By Device Type, By Network Complexity, By Enterprise Size, By Industry, and By Region–Market Forecast Till 2032”, the market is projected to grow from USD 3.2 Billion in 2023 to USD 7.3 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.80% during the forecast period (2023 - 2032).



Zero-Touch Provisioning Market Scope:

The increasing deployment of 5G networks and the widespread introduction of network slicing have significantly altered the orchestration and administration of networks and network-related services. Since many corporate customers are updating their network architecture to improve network security and data flow, the market for zero-touch provisioning is growing.

Competitive Dynamics:

Key Companies in the Zero-Touch Provisioning market include

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Nokia Corporation

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

ZTE Corporation

Juniper Networks, Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Arista Networks, Inc.

Extreme Networks

Riverbed Technology

Scope of the Report - Zero-Touch Provisioning Market:



Report Metrics Details Market Size by 2032 USD 7.3 Billion CAGR during 2023-2032 10.80% Base Year 2022 Forecast 2023-2032 Key Market Opportunities Rising adoption of smart devices. Key Market Dynamics Rising number of connected consumer devices, Internet of Things (IoT), and industrial machines deployed across commercial, consumer, industrial, and infrastructure spaces and increase in pivotal deployment of 5G networks.

Zero-Touch Provisioning Market USP:

Zero-Touch Provisioning Market Drivers:

Important market drivers boosting market expansion include increasing deployment of 5G networks in important locations and rising adoption of IoT and industrial machines in business, consumer, industrial, and infrastructure contexts. The Internet of Things (IoT) is vital to automation technologies because it enables the development of efficient, cost-effective, and responsive system architectures. IIoT solutions improve productivity and visibility by enabling seamless communication between disparate pieces of industrial hardware. Edge computing and IIoT solutions simplify the management of devices and shop floor software across their full lifecycle. In order to streamline production and improve the customer experience, businesses are fast adopting IIoT solutions. Consequently, fueling financial gains in the Zero-Touch Provisioning industry.

Market Restraints:

Since zero-touch provisioning entails automating the configuration process for network devices, which necessitates a good understanding of the underlying network infrastructure and protocols, technical and organizational obstacles to a zero-touch implementation are a major factor hampering the growth of the market.

Zero-Touch Provisioning Market COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 pandemic had far-reaching effects on the global economy and, by extension, on plans to roll out and deploy 5G infrastructure. In order to halt the spread of the virus, governments in numerous nations imposed complete/strict lockdowns in the first two quarters of 2020. The pandemic also precipitated an immediate transition to a work-from-home model, which ushered in the use of digital tools for things like business continuity and distant education.

Market Segmentation:

By Component - In 2022, the platform segment accounted for over 69.0% of the market.

In 2022, the platform segment accounted for over 69.0% of the market. By Device Type - The switches market segment expanded in 2022 and eventually became dominant.

The switches market segment expanded in 2022 and eventually became dominant. By Network Complexity - In 2022, the category of "complex network architecture" held more than 43.0% of the market share. Large corporations and organizations use complex network environments.

In 2022, the category of "complex network architecture" held more than 43.0% of the market share. Large corporations and organizations use complex network environments. By Enterprise Size - Zero touch provisioning, network virtualization solutions, and network automation were increasingly used by major companies in 2022, making this segment of the market the most lucrative.

Zero touch provisioning, network virtualization solutions, and network automation were increasingly used by major companies in 2022, making this segment of the market the most lucrative. By Industry - Due to the proliferation of Internet-enabled consumer gadgets, the information technology and telecommunications sector ruled the market in 2022.

Regional Analysis:

During the forecast period, Asia Pacific held more than 45.80 percent of the market share. Increasing network automation solutions, rapid use of zero touch provisioning by large enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises, and a growing number of connected devices all contribute to this trend. The expansion of the Asia Pacific market may be attributed in large part to the increasing number of partnerships, collaborations, investments in smart city infrastructure, and new product launches in the region. In addition, the Zero-Touch Provisioning market in China was the largest, while the market in India was the fastest expanding in the Asia-Pacific.

The Zero-Touch Provisioning market in North America is the world's second-largest. Growth in North America is expected to be robust over the projection period. The region's advanced infrastructure and substantial R&D base ensure that it will continue to generate the most revenue worldwide for the foreseeable future. ZTP is just one example of a modern technology that has benefited from the relatively easy adoption of already existing infrastructure. In addition, the United States dominated the Zero-Touch Provisioning industry, while Canada was the region's fastest-growing market.

The European Union's share of the zero-touch provisioning market is third largest. The demand and opportunities in the region are driven by the large and dispersed consumer bases in Germany and the United Kingdom. Main drivers of growth are a rising need to reduce CAPEX and the upgrading of network infrastructure. In addition, the region's unrealized potential is presenting new investment opportunities for cutting-edge ZTP. The expansion of multinational enterprises across Europe has resulted in the creation of a sizable consumer market with promising commercial prospects. In addition, Germany was the largest market for Zero-Touch Provisioning, while the United Kingdom was the fastest expanding market in Europe.

