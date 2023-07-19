Modacrylic Fiber Market Revenues to Reach USD 643.79 million by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled “ Modacrylic Fiber Market Report (2023-2028) ,” the market is estimated at USD 541.01 million in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 3.54% during the forecast period.



Modacrylic fibers are created from resins that are copolymers of acrylonitrile and other materials, such as vinylidene chloride, vinyl chloride, or vinyl bromide. These materials are mixed with the fiber to give it flame-retardant properties. The booming textile industry after the pandemic has propelled the demand for the modacrylic fiber industry. The primary factor driving the market is the growing demand for modacrylic fiber in protective apparel.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 541.01 million Market Size (2028) USD 643.79 million CAGR (2023-2028) 3.54% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD million) Largest Market Middle East & Africa Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Strengthening demand for modacrylic fiber for use in protective apparel. Expanding demand for modacrylic fiber as hair fiber.

Who are the Top Companies in the Modacrylic Fiber Market?



The modacrylic fiber market is partially fragmented in nature, with only limited major players dominating the market.

The significant players holding the modacrylic fiber market are:

Kaneka Corporation

Aditya Birla Management Corporation Pvt. Ltd

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Aksa Akrilik Kimya Sanayi AŞ

Dralon

Grupo Kaltex SA de CV

Pasupati Acrylon Ltd

Japan Industrial Co. Ltd

Fushun Rayva Fiber Co. Ltd

China Petrochemical Corporation

FCFA

Jiangsu Jinmao International E-Commerce Co. Ltd

Key Highlights from the Modacrylic Fiber Market Report :

Growing Demand for Modacrylic Fiber for Use in Protective Apparel

Modacrylic fiber is widely used in high-performance protective clothing. The material is flame resistant and has other desirable textile properties, such as durability and a good hand feel.

Technological innovations in the artificial fur industry have encouraged fashion designers, retailers, and apparel manufacturers to move from animal fur to synthetic fur, such as faux fur.

Asia-Pacific Region Expected to Dominate the Market

The APAC region is expected to dominate the modacrylic fibers market during the forecast period. The expanding demand for hair fiber, along with the spreading population in developing countries such as China and India, is expected to drive the demand for modacrylic fiber.

China is the leading producer of fabrics utilized in various segments of fabric applications, along with being the leading exporter of upholstered furniture worldwide. It accounted for over half of the global textile and clothing production and more than 30% of worldwide apparel exports.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Modacrylic Fiber Market Based on Application and Geography:

By Application Protective Apparel Hair Fiber Industrial Fabric Modacrylic Pile Upholstery and Household Other Applications

By Geography North America United States Canada Mexico Europe United Kingdom Germany France Italy Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



