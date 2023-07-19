Styrene-ethylene-butylene-styrene (SEBS) Market Volumes to Reach 483.54 kilotons by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Styrene-ethylene-butylene-styrene (SEBS) Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at 332.15 kilotons in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 7.80% during the forecast period.

SEBS or styrene-ethylene-butylene-styrene is a thermoplastic soft elastomer (TPE) that acts like rubber without vulcanization. The global SEBS market has recovered well from the COVID-19 pandemic and reached pre-pandemic demand levels. SEBC is being used as a replacement for PVC in various industries, which is expected to present growth opportunities for the market in the coming years.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) 332.15 kilotons Market Size (2028) 483.54 kilotons CAGR (2023-2028) 7.80% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market Asia-Pacific Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers The rising demand from the adhesives and sealants industry. The rising demand for electrical components in the construction sector.





Who are the Top Companies in the Global Styrene-ethylene-butylene-styrene (SEBS) Market?

The market is consolidated in nature. Only a few players account for a significant portion of the market demand.

The significant players in the global SEBS market are (in no particular order),

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Celanese Corporation

China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec Corp.)

Dynasol Group

General Industrial Polymers

JSR Corporation

Kraton Polymers

Kuraray Co. Ltd

LCY GROUP

Ravago Group

RTP Company

Trinseo

TSRC

Versalis SpA (Eni SpA)

Key Highlights from the Global Styrene-ethylene-butylene-styrene (SEBS) Market Report :

Growing Demand from the Adhesives and Sealants Market

The water-solvent-borne property, high cohesiveness, and peel strength of SEBS are attractive characteristics.

SEBS is widely used in the adhesive and sealant industry, especially in tapes, labels, and construction-based adhesives. SEBS-based PSAs are replacing natural PSAs in various applications.

Advanced production techniques like co-extrusion with a polyolefin backing have expanded the applications of SEBS in adhesives and sealants.

Asia-Pacific to Witness Significant Growth

Asia-Pacific is dominating the global SEBS market, driven by increased construction activities in the region.

The growing demand for adhesives, sealants, and electrical products in countries like India, China, Japan, and South Korea is also boosting demand.

India is the second-largest footwear manufacturer in the world, which drives the consumption of SEBS.

What are the Latest Developments in the Global Styrene-ethylene-butylene-styrene (SEBS) Market?

In August 2022, Kraton expanded the production capacity of styrene block copolymers at a manufacturing facility in Mailiao, Taiwan, by 30% for the styrene-ethylene-butylene-styrene product range.

In February 2021, Sinopec Group launched Sinopec Baling Petrochemical's 50,000-ton SEBS project, expanding the company's production capacity to 100,000 tons.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Global Styrene-ethylene-butylene-styrene (SEBS) Market Based on Form, End-user Industry, and Geography.

By Form (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Pellets Powder





By End-user Industry (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Footwear Adhesives and Sealants Plastics Roads and Railways Automotive Sporting and Toys Electrical and Electronics Other End-user Industries





By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific North America United States Canada Mexico Europe Germany United Kingdom France Italy Rest of Europe South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia Rest of Middle East & Africa



