Styrene-ethylene-butylene-styrene (SEBS) Market Volumes to Reach 483.54 kilotons by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled "Styrene-ethylene-butylene-styrene (SEBS) Market Report (2023-2028)," the market is estimated at 332.15 kilotons in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 7.80% during the forecast period.
SEBS or styrene-ethylene-butylene-styrene is a thermoplastic soft elastomer (TPE) that acts like rubber without vulcanization. The global SEBS market has recovered well from the COVID-19 pandemic and reached pre-pandemic demand levels. SEBC is being used as a replacement for PVC in various industries, which is expected to present growth opportunities for the market in the coming years.
Report Summary:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|Market Size (2023)
|332.15 kilotons
|Market Size (2028)
|483.54 kilotons
|CAGR (2023-2028)
|7.80%
|Study Period
|2018-2028
|Fastest Growing Market
|Asia-Pacific
|Largest Market
|Asia-Pacific
|Forecast Units
|Value (USD billion)
|Report Scope
|Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends
|Key Market Drivers
|The rising demand from the adhesives and sealants industry.
|The rising demand for electrical components in the construction sector.
Who are the Top Companies in the Global Styrene-ethylene-butylene-styrene (SEBS) Market?
The market is consolidated in nature. Only a few players account for a significant portion of the market demand.
The significant players in the global SEBS market are (in no particular order),
- Asahi Kasei Corporation
- Celanese Corporation
- China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec Corp.)
- Dynasol Group
- General Industrial Polymers
- JSR Corporation
- Kraton Polymers
- Kuraray Co. Ltd
- LCY GROUP
- Ravago Group
- RTP Company
- Trinseo
- TSRC
- Versalis SpA (Eni SpA)
Key Highlights from the Global Styrene-ethylene-butylene-styrene (SEBS) Market Report:
Growing Demand from the Adhesives and Sealants Market
- The water-solvent-borne property, high cohesiveness, and peel strength of SEBS are attractive characteristics.
- SEBS is widely used in the adhesive and sealant industry, especially in tapes, labels, and construction-based adhesives. SEBS-based PSAs are replacing natural PSAs in various applications.
- Advanced production techniques like co-extrusion with a polyolefin backing have expanded the applications of SEBS in adhesives and sealants.
Asia-Pacific to Witness Significant Growth
- Asia-Pacific is dominating the global SEBS market, driven by increased construction activities in the region.
- The growing demand for adhesives, sealants, and electrical products in countries like India, China, Japan, and South Korea is also boosting demand.
- India is the second-largest footwear manufacturer in the world, which drives the consumption of SEBS.
What are the Latest Developments in the Global Styrene-ethylene-butylene-styrene (SEBS) Market?
- In August 2022, Kraton expanded the production capacity of styrene block copolymers at a manufacturing facility in Mailiao, Taiwan, by 30% for the styrene-ethylene-butylene-styrene product range.
- In February 2021, Sinopec Group launched Sinopec Baling Petrochemical's 50,000-ton SEBS project, expanding the company's production capacity to 100,000 tons.
Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Global Styrene-ethylene-butylene-styrene (SEBS) Market Based on Form, End-user Industry, and Geography.
- By Form (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028)
- Pellets
- Powder
- By End-user Industry (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028)
- Footwear
- Adhesives and Sealants
- Plastics
- Roads and Railways
- Automotive
- Sporting and Toys
- Electrical and Electronics
- Other End-user Industries
- By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028)
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Asia-Pacific
