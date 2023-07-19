Machine Safety Interlock Switches Market is Anticipated to Attain US$3.2 Billion at a CAGR of 7.7% by 2031: Transparency Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - Rise in adoption of electromechanical switches and non-contact switches is expected to bolster global machine safety interlock switches market value. Significant utilization of hinge pin switches in industrial settings is anticipated to accelerate market development.

Rise in demand for these switches in printing machines, automotive, pharmaceutical, and packaging and material handling applications is anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities to companies in the industry. Based on type, the hinge pin switches segment is anticipated to account for the leading market share in the next few years. It held dominant market share in 2022.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 1.7 Bn Estimated Value US$ 3.2 Bn Growth Rate - CAGR 7.7% Forecast Period 2023-2031 No. of Pages 187 Pages Market Segmentation By Type, Product Type, End-use Industry Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered ABB Ltd., Balluff GmbH, Banner Engineering Corp., CTR Manufacturing Industries Private Limited, Emerson Electric Co., Fortress Interlocks, Haake Technik GmbH, Honeywell International Inc., IDEM Safety Switches, Keyence Corporation, Omron Corporation, Pilz GmbH & Co.KG, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Sick AG, Siemens AG

Key Findings of Study

Extensive Adoption of Standard Duty Safety Interlock Switches

Widespread usage of standard duty safety interlock switches in industrial settings is expected to fuel the market. These switches are preferred in industrial environment, where the switch can withstand moderate conditions of changes in temperature, pressure, humidity, and vibration.

Based on product type, the standard duty safety interlock switches segment accounted for the leading market share in 2022. The trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period.

Significant Usage of Safety Interlock Switches in Ensuring Safety of Personnel and Assets

Rise in adoption of standard duty safety interlock switches in ensuring workplace safety is likely to propel market growth. Increase in awareness about potential hazards that arise from working of robots and humans in material handling and processing applications is bolstering demand for machine safety interlock switches.

For instance, machine safety interlock switches are used to protect workers from robotic work cells. Surge in demand for machine safety interlock switches in smart factories presents significant opportunities to market players.

Key Growth Drivers of Machine Safety Interlock Switches Market

Constant pace of industrialization in several developing countries is a key driver of the global machine safety interlock switches market.

Increase in adoption of preventive maintenance schedules in facility management in a range of industries is a prominent trend that is anticipated to bolster the market. Focus of preventive maintenance of safety systems in industrial facilities is expected to boost demand for machine safety interlock switches.

Rapid adoption of robotics and automation systems in several industries is a key factor expected to augment the machine safety interlock switches market



Regional Landscape

Asia Pacific is anticipated to account for major share of 35.7% in 2022. The trend is projected to continue during the forecast period. Rapid pace of industrialization and increase in adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies in several countries, including India, China, South Korea, and ASEAN nations, is projected to fuel market development in the next few years.

Implementation of worker safety regulations in the manufacturing industry is anticipated to strengthen the demand for machine safety interlock switches.

The market in Europe is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Significant demand for machine safety interlock switches in the automotive industry, especially in Germany, is expected to spur market growth in the region in the next few years.

Competition Landscape

Several vendors control majority stake in the machine safety interlock switches market. Leading players are investing significantly in research and development activities. Most key players are unveiling new products and adopting mergers & acquisitions in order to consolidate their positions in the market.

Prominent companies operating in the machine safety interlock switches market are

Balluff GmbH

Banner Engineering Corp.

Emersion Electric Co

Fortress Interlocks

Haake Technik

Keyence Corporation

Omron Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

IDEM Safety Switches

Sick AG

Siemens AG

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Segmentation

The machine safety interlock switches market is segmented based on

Type

Trapped Key Interlock Switches

Hinge Pin Switches

Limit Switches

Non-contact Interlock Switches

Tongue Interlock Switches



Product Type

Standard Duty Safety Interlock Switches

Heavy-Duty Safety Interlock Switches

Explosion Proof Safety Interlock Switches



End-use Industry

Oil & Gas

Energy & Power

Chemical

Food & Beverages

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Semiconductor & Electronics

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Metals & Mining

Others (Paper & Pulp, Textiles, Water & Waste Water, Illumination Etc.)

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



