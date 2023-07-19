Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Revenues to Reach USD 11.80 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 3.80 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 25.44% during the forecast period.

The growth of the internet and increased power consumption in data centers are driving the development of sustainable data centers and the adoption of liquid cooling. Technological advancements have made liquid cooling systems more affordable, scalable, and environmentally friendly. These systems offer reduced overall capacity requirements and efficient heat rejection. Rising adoption of remote work, telehealth, and increased online entertainment consumption are driving the market.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 3.80 billion Market Size (2028) USD 11.80 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 25.44% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market North America Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Increasing demand for data centers. Energy efficiency and environmental concerns.





Who are the Top Companies in the Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market?

The strong presence of several major players makes the data center liquid cooling market a highly competitive one. Currently, a few major players are dominating the market with significant market shares. They are focusing on expanding their client base internationally.

The significant players in the global data center liquid cooling market are,

Alfa Laval AB

Liquid Stack Inc.

Asetek AS

Asperitas Company

Chilldyne Inc.

CoolIT Systems Inc.

Fujitsu Limited

Mikros Technologies

Kaori Heat Treatment Co. Ltd

Lenovo Group Limited

Liquid Cool Solutions

Midas Green Technologies

Iceotope Technologies Ltd

USystems Ltd

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

Schneider Electric

Submer Technologies

Vertiv Co.

Wakefield-Vette Inc.

Wiwynn Corporation

Other Reports That Might Be of Your Interest:

Immersion Cooling Market in Data Centers Report - The immersion cooling market in data centers is expected to grow from USD 631.93 million in 2023 to USD 1.88 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 24.42% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

- The immersion cooling market in data centers is expected to grow from USD 631.93 million in 2023 to USD 1.88 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 24.42% during the forecast period (2023-2028). United States Data Center Construction Market Report - The US data center construction market size is expected to grow from USD 23.29 billion in 2023 to USD 30.79 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.74% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

Key Highlights from the Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Report :

Indirect Cooling Gaining More Market Share

Data centers are facing increasing demands for high-performance computing, including AI, ML, and multicore computing. Indirect cooling provides efficient power and heat dissipation, allowing processors to operate faster than with conventional cooling methods.

Cold plate technology can be integrated into new and existing servers instead of backplane heat exchangers.

North America to Witness Significant Growth

North America is witnessing significant investments in direct-to-chip immersion cooling technologies in data centers.

The United States is the largest data center operations market globally.

The development of 5G networks has increased the importance of edge data centers, leading to more investments by market players.

What are the Latest Developments in the Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market?

In April 2022, LiquidStack teamed up with colocation data center provider Standard Power to build the first large-scale colocation data center in the United States using 2-phase immersion cooling.

In February 2022, Gigabyte introduced its first AMD EPYC and Nvidia A100-based high-performance computing servers with a direct liquid cooling system by CoolIT.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Based on Solution and Geography.

By Solution (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Direct Cooling or Immersion Cooling Indirect Cooling or Direct-to-chip Cooling

By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) North America Europe Asia-Pacific Rest of the World



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Report (2023-2028) .

Mordor Intelligence constantly tracks industry trends. Some relevant market reports from the analysts that might be of interest to you:

Asia-Pacific Data Center Cooling Market Report - The Asia-Pacific data center cooling market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.7% over the next five years.

- The Asia-Pacific data center cooling market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.7% over the next five years. North America Data Center Cooling Market Report - The North American data center cooling market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 12.3% over the next five years.

- The North American data center cooling market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 12.3% over the next five years. Europe Data Center Cooling Market Report - The European Data Center Cooling market is expected to register a CAGR of 9.23% over the next five years.

About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a market intelligence and advisory firm. At Mordor Intelligence, we believe in predicting butterfly effects that have the potential to change or significantly impact market dynamics.

Our market research reports are comprehensive and provide exclusive data, facts and figures, trends, and the competitive landscape of the industry.

Attachment