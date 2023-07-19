Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Revenues to Reach USD 11.80 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled "Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Report (2023-2028)," the market is estimated at USD 3.80 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 25.44% during the forecast period.

The growth of the internet and increased power consumption in data centers are driving the development of sustainable data centers and the adoption of liquid cooling. Technological advancements have made liquid cooling systems more affordable, scalable, and environmentally friendly. These systems offer reduced overall capacity requirements and efficient heat rejection. Rising adoption of remote work, telehealth, and increased online entertainment consumption are driving the market.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details
Market Size (2023) USD 3.80 billion
Market Size (2028) USD 11.80 billion
CAGR (2023-2028) 25.44%
Study Period 2018-2028
Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific
Largest Market North America
Forecast Units Value (USD billion)
Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends
Key Market Drivers Increasing demand for data centers.
Energy efficiency and environmental concerns.


Who are the Top Companies in the Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market?

The strong presence of several major players makes the data center liquid cooling market a highly competitive one. Currently, a few major players are dominating the market with significant market shares. They are focusing on expanding their client base internationally.

The significant players in the global data center liquid cooling market are,

  • Alfa Laval AB
  • Liquid Stack Inc.
  • Asetek AS
  • Asperitas Company
  • Chilldyne Inc.
  • CoolIT Systems Inc.
  • Fujitsu Limited
  • Mikros Technologies
  • Kaori Heat Treatment Co. Ltd
  • Lenovo Group Limited
  • Liquid Cool Solutions
  • Midas Green Technologies
  • Iceotope Technologies Ltd
  • USystems Ltd
  • Rittal GmbH & Co. KG
  • Schneider Electric
  • Submer Technologies
  • Vertiv Co.
  • Wakefield-Vette Inc.
  • Wiwynn Corporation

Key Highlights from the Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Report:

Indirect Cooling Gaining More Market Share

  • Data centers are facing increasing demands for high-performance computing, including AI, ML, and multicore computing. Indirect cooling provides efficient power and heat dissipation, allowing processors to operate faster than with conventional cooling methods.
  • Cold plate technology can be integrated into new and existing servers instead of backplane heat exchangers.

North America to Witness Significant Growth

  • North America is witnessing significant investments in direct-to-chip immersion cooling technologies in data centers.
  • The United States is the largest data center operations market globally.
  • The development of 5G networks has increased the importance of edge data centers, leading to more investments by market players.

What are the Latest Developments in the Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market?

  • In April 2022, LiquidStack teamed up with colocation data center provider Standard Power to build the first large-scale colocation data center in the United States using 2-phase immersion cooling.
  • In February 2022, Gigabyte introduced its first AMD EPYC and Nvidia A100-based high-performance computing servers with a direct liquid cooling system by CoolIT. 

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Based on Solution and Geography.

  • By Solution (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028)
    • Direct Cooling or Immersion Cooling
    • Indirect Cooling or Direct-to-chip Cooling
  • By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028)
      • North America
      • Europe
      • Asia-Pacific
      • Rest of the World

