Carbon Black Market Revenues to Reach USD 24.53 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Carbon Black Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 18.80 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 5.47% during the forecast period.

Carbon black is a fine carbon powder produced through incomplete combustion or thermal decomposition of hydrocarbons. The market for carbon black is projected to grow steadily with the growth in automotive production. The growth of the tire industry and the increasing adoption of electric cars are expected to influence the market positively in the coming years. China and India are the largest consumers of carbon black.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 18.80 billion Market Size (2028) USD 24.53 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 5.47% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market Asia-Pacific Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Increased market penetration of specialty black. Expanding applications in the fiber and textile industries.





Who are the Top Companies in the Global Carbon Black Market?

The global carbon black market is consolidated in nature. The top ten players hold a significant share of the overall market.

The significant players in the global carbon black market with the majority market share are:

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company

Asahi Carbon Co. Ltd

Birla Carbon (Aditya Birla Group)

Cabot Corporation

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd

Imerys Graphite & Carbon Ltd

International CSRC Investment Holdings Co. Ltd

Jiangxi Heimao Carbon Black Co. Ltd

Longxing Chemical Stock Co. Ltd

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

NNPC

OCI Company Ltd

Omsk Carbon Group

Orion Engineered Carbons GmbH

Phillips Carbon Black Limited (PCBL)

Tokai Carbon Co. Ltd

Other Reports That Might Be of Your Interest:

Carbon Capture and Storage Market Report - The global carbon capture and storage market size is expected to grow from USD 2.10 million in 2023 to USD 3.47 million by 2028 at a CAGR of 10.59% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

- The global carbon capture and storage market size is expected to grow from USD 2.10 million in 2023 to USD 3.47 million by 2028 at a CAGR of 10.59% during the forecast period (2023-2028). Activated Carbon Fiber Market Report - The global activated carbon fiber market size is expected to grow from USD 399.32 million in 2023 to USD 479.10 million by 2028 at a CAGR of 3.71% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

Key Highlights from the Global Carbon Black Market Report :

Increasing Applications in Tire and Industrial Rubber Products

Carbon black is used in various parts of tires to enhance mechanical and dynamic properties, such as heat dissipation, handling, tread wear, and fuel efficiency.

Carbon black is also used in other molded and extruded industrial rubber products like conveyor belts, gaskets, air springs, etc.

These two industries are the largest consumers of carbon black in the global market. The growth of these industries is expected to be reflected in the carbon black market as well.

China to Continue its Dominance

China is the largest global exporter of carbon black. The country produces about 7.5 million metric tons of primary carbon black feedstock every year.

Besides the demand from the automotive industry, the growing printing industry in China is contributing to the market's growth.

Chinese plastic producers are shifting to biodegradable materials, making carbon black an attractive choice.



What are the Latest Developments in the Global Carbon Black Market?

In June 2022, ADNOC Distribution entered a new carbon black supply agreement with ADNOC.

In March 2022, Cabot Corporation acquired Tokai Carbon Group to purchase its carbon black manufacturing facility in Tianjin, China.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Global Carbon Black Market Based on Process Type, Application, and Geography.

By Process Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Furnace Black Gas Black Lamp Black Thermal Black





By Application (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Tires and Industrial Rubber Products Plastic Toners and Printing Inks Coatings Textile Fiber Other Applications





By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific



North America United States Canada Mexico



Europe Germany United Kingdom Italy France Rest of Europe



South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa United Arab Emirates Rest of Middle East & Africa



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Global Carbon Black Market Report (2023-2028) .

Mordor Intelligence constantly tracks industry trends. Some relevant market reports from the analysts that might be of interest to you:

Flat Glass Market Report - The global flat glass market size is estimated at USD 107.78 billion in 2023. It is expected to reach USD 139.40 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.28% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

- The global flat glass market size is estimated at USD 107.78 billion in 2023. It is expected to reach USD 139.40 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.28% during the forecast period (2023-2028). Quartz Market Report - The global quartz market size is estimated at USD 7.02 billion in 2023. It is expected to reach USD 8.62 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.19% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

- The global quartz market size is estimated at USD 7.02 billion in 2023. It is expected to reach USD 8.62 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.19% during the forecast period (2023-2028). Europe Biochar Market Report - The European biochar market size is expected to grow from 101,395.21 tons in 2023 to 295,817.19 tons by 2028 at a CAGR of 23.88% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a market intelligence and advisory firm. At Mordor Intelligence, we believe in predicting butterfly effects that have the potential to change or significantly impact market dynamics.

Our market research reports are comprehensive and provide exclusive data, facts and figures, trends, and the competitive landscape of the industry.

Attachment