Saudi Arabia Car Rental and Leasing Market Revenues to Reach USD 3.12 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Saudi Arabia Car Rental and Leasing Market (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 2.01 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 9.21% during the forecast period.

The growth of the car rental/leasing market in Saudi Arabia is primarily driven by tourism, especially during festivals. The presence of holy sites also attracts tourists. The availability of online platforms made car rental more affordable and easier. Online bookings for tourist vehicles are increasing, driven by technological penetration.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 2.01 billion Market Size (2028) USD 3.12 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 9.21% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Growth of tourism. High internet penetration.





Who are the Top Companies in the Saudi Arabia Car Rental and Leasing Market?

The Saudi Arabian car rental and leasing market is fragmented. The majority of the market share is held by multinational companies.

The significant players in the Saudi car rental and leasing market are:

Hertz Corporation

Sixt SE

Avis Budget Group Inc.

Strong Rent a Car

Auto Rent

Key Car Rental

Hanco Automotive

National Car Rental

Ejaro

Budget Rent-A-Car

Turo

Best Rent a Car

Yelo Corporation (Al Wefaq)

Zipcar

Europcar Mobility Group

Bin Hadi

Samara Land Transportation Services

Theeb Rent a Car

Esar International Group

Autoworld (Al-Jazira Equipment Company Limited)

Key Highlights from the Saudi Arabia Car Rental and Leasing Market Report :

Growing Interest in Car Rental

The demand for car rental services is rising in Saudi Arabia with the growing population of office workers. The increasing number of companies and their offices in the region are boosting the demand for corporate rentals and leases.

Market players are expanding their fleet size, entering partnerships, and raising funds to capture the growing market.

Increasing Demand for SUVs

The SUV segment in the car rental market is expanding rapidly due to the spaciousness and ample luggage space they offer.

Key players are focusing on adding attractive SUVs to their fleets to stay competitive in the market.

What are the Latest Developments in the Saudi Arabia Car Rental and Leasing Market?

In January 2022, Theeb Rent a Car Company was awarded a SAR 27.13 million contract to rent vehicles to the Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development.

In August 2021, Sixt, one of the largest car rental companies in the world, announced the opening of two new branches at King Khalid International Airport.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Saudi Arabia Car Rental and Leasing Market Based on Type, Vehicle Type, Vehicle Body Style Type, and Booking Type.

Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Car Rental Car Leasing

Vehicle Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Economy/Budget Premium/Luxury

Vehicle Body Style Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Hatchback Sedan Multi-Utility Vehicle and Sports Utility Vehicle

Booking Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Online Offline



