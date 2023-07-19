The Global Agricultural Films Market is forecasted to grow by USD 4252.46 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.17% during the forecast period

New York, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Agricultural Films Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02947674/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the agricultural films market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the need to increase agricultural yield, the need to improve quality of silage, and increase in coverage of drought-prone areas.



The agricultural films market is segmented as below:

By Type

• LLDPE

• LDPE

• Reclaim

• HDPE

• Others



By Application

• Mulch films

• Greenhouse films

• Silage films



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing adoption of biodegradable mulch films as one of the prime reasons driving the agricultural films market growth during the next few years. Also, advances in recycling agricultural films and growing popularity of EVOH films will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the agricultural films market covers the following areas:

• Agricultural films market sizing

• Agricultural films market forecast

• Agricultural films market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading agricultural films market vendors that include Ab Rani Plast Oy, Achilles Corp., AL PACK Enterprises Ltd., Armando Alvarez Group, Barbier Group, BASF SE, Berry Global Inc., Coveris Management GmbH, Dow Chemical Co., Essen Multipack Ltd., Exxon Mobil Corp., Industrial Development Co. sal, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., Novamont S.p.A., PLASTIKA KRITIS SA, Polypak Packaging Corp., RKW SE, SHANDONG LONGXING PLASTIC FILM TECHNOLOGY CORP. LTD., KURARAY Co. Ltd., and C.I. TAKIRON Corp.. Also, the agricultural films market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02947674/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________