The Global Intermittent Catheters Market is forecasted to grow by USD 1,101.86 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.01% during the forecast period

The report on the intermittent catheters market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing incidence of urinary incontinence coupled with aging population, growing preference for homecare, and rapid shift in the adoption of coated catheters from uncoated catheters.



The intermittent catheters market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory surgery center

• Medical research center



By Product

• Uncoated intermittent catheters

• Coated intermittent catheters

• Closed system intermittent catheters



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the growing focus of vendors toward using advanced biocompatible materials as one of the prime reasons driving the intermittent catheters market growth during the next few years. Also, the rise in the adoption of closed-system intermittent catheters and the growing inclination toward ISC and homecare will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the intermittent catheters market covers the following areas:

• Intermittent catheters market sizing

• Intermittent catheters market forecast

• Intermittent catheters market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading intermittent catheters market vendors that include ASID BONZ GmbH, At Home Medical Products Inc., B.Braun SE, Becton Dickinson and Co., Cardinal Health Inc., Coloplast AS, COMFORT MEDICAL LLC, CompactCath Inc., ConvaTec Group Plc, Dentsply Sirona Inc., Hollister Inc., HR Pharmaceuticals Inc., McKesson Corp., Medline Industries LP, Optimum Medical Ltd., Paralogic Pty Ltd, Pennine Healthcare, Romsons, Teleflex Inc., and Catheter Medical. Also, the intermittent catheters market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

