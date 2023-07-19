The Global Flywheel Energy Storage Market is forecasted to grow by USD 200.38 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.13% during the forecast period

New York, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Flywheel Energy Storage Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02464340/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the flywheel energy storage market provides a holistic analysis, market size, and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growth in the data center construction market, increasing need for frequency regulation, and low-maintenance design reducing operating costs of flywheel ESS.



The flywheel energy storage market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Composite rims

• Steel rims



By Technology

• UPS

• Energy services

• Transportation

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the growth in the advanced energy storage market as one of the prime reasons driving the flywheel energy storage market growth during the next few years. Also, government initiatives to promote advanced energy storage and large-scale deployment of ESS in power grids will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the flywheel energy storage market covers the following areas:

• Flywheel energy storage market sizing

• Flywheel energy storage market forecast

• Flywheel energy storage market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading flywheel energy storage market vendors that include Active Power Solutions Ltd., Amber Kinetics Inc., Beacon Power LLC, Calnetix Technologies LLC, ENERGIESTRO, FREQCON GmbH, Langley Holdings Plc, Omnes Energy, Oxto Ltd., POWERTHRU, PUNCH Flybrid, Revterra, Rotonix USA Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Schwungrad Energie, Siemens AG, Stantec Inc., STORNETIC GmbH, The Boeing Co., and VYCON Inc. Also, the flywheel energy storage market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

