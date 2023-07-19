The Global Antimicrobial Coatings Market is forecasted to grow by USD 3620.07 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period

New York, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Antimicrobial Coatings Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01861473/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the antimicrobial coatings market provides a holistic analysis, market size, and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing preference for MIS and non-invasive techniques, an increase in hospital-associated infections, and increased adoption of green buildings.



The antimicrobial coatings market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Indoor air quality system

• Mold Remediation

• Medical

• Food and beverage

• Textiles and others



By Product

• Powder coatings

• Surface modification coatings



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the introduction of roughened polydopamine for biomedical surfaces as one of the prime reasons driving the antimicrobial coatings market growth during the next few years. Also, innovation in antimicrobial powder coatings and increasing focus on bio-based and eco-friendly products will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the antimicrobial coatings market covers the following areas:

• Antimicrobial coatings market sizing

• Antimicrobial coatings market forecast

• Antimicrobial coatings market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading antimicrobial coatings market vendors that include Akzo Nobel NV, Arxada AG, AST Products Inc., Axalta Coating Systems LLC., BASF SE, Biomerics LLC, Dow Chemical Co., Fenix Group, Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., Koninklijke DSM NV, Lonza Group Ltd., Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., OC Oerlikon Corp. AG, PPG Industries Inc., RPM International Inc., Sciessent LLC, Sika AG, Sono Tek Corp., The Sherwin Williams Co., and W.M. BARR Co. Inc.. Also, the antimicrobial coatings market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

