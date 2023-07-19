The Global Hair Care Market is forecasted to grow by USD 19677.67 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.18% during the forecast period

New York, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hair Care Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01171785/?utm_source=GNW



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by influence through social media and blogging, increase in demand for male grooming products, and increasing demand for natural and organic hair care products.



The hair care market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Hair color

• Shampoo

• Conditioner

• Others



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• APAC

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing adoption of home salon services as one of the prime reasons driving the hair care market growth during the next few years. Also, rising adoption of sustainable packaging and innovation and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the hair care market covers the following areas:

• Hair care market sizing

• Hair care market forecast

• Hair care market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading hair care market vendors that include Amway Corp., CavinKare Pvt. Ltd., Chatters GP Inc., Edgewell Personal Care Co., Emami Ltd., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, John Paul Mitchell Systems, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Kao Corp., LOreal SA, NATULIQUE Ltd., Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unilever PLC, Wella International Operations Switzerland Sarl, Truefitt and Hill, and Hanz de Fuko. Also, the hair care market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01171785/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________