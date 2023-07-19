Passenger Security Market to Worth USD 7770 Million by 2030 | Skyquest Technology

Wesrford,USA, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the passenger security market is poised for substantial growth in the coming years, driven by two key factors. There is a projected increase in passenger traffic as travel and tourism continue to rebound and expand globally. The rising number of travelers necessitates robust security measures to ensure the safety of passengers and airport facilities.

The passenger security market is anticipated to experience significant growth in the predictable future, largely driven by the rising passenger traffic across various transport mediums, including air travel. Passenger traffic refers to the number of individuals travelling between destinations through different means of transportation, such as aeroplanes, buses, boats, and more.

Market Size in 2022 USD 4258.49 Million 2030 Value Projection USD 7770 Million CAGR 6.91% Forecast Period 2023-2030

End-User Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Prominent Players in the Passenger Security Market

Smiths Detection Group Ltd.

Rapiscan Systems

Honeywell International Inc.

L-3 Communications Holdings Inc.

Bosch Security Systems

Siemens AG

Alstom SA

United Technologies Corporation

Thales Group

Safran SA

Raytheon Company

Lockheed Martin Corporation

American Science and Engineering, Inc.

OSI Systems, Inc.

Nuctech Company Limited

CEIA SpA

Analogic Corporation

Magal Security Systems Ltd.

Leidos Holdings, Inc.

Westminster Group Plc

Airport Segment is Expected to Grow in the Market Due toStrong Preference for Air Transportation Infrastructure

The airport category currently holds the largest market share in the passenger securitymarket and is projected to maintain its dominant position. The market size of theindustry has experienced substantial growth in recent years, primarily driven by consumers' strong preference for air transportation infrastructure. As globalization continues to flourish, air travel has become an essential mode of transportation, connecting people and goods across the globe.

The markets in the North America emerged as a key revenue generator in the passenger security market, with a significant revenue of USD 1.96 billion. This growth can be attributed to several reputable passenger security system manufacturers, particularly in the United States.

Baggage Inspection System Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to Ensure the Safety of Travelers

The baggage inspection system segment played a crucial role in the passenger security market, accounting for a significant share. This segment is anticipated to maintain its leading position throughout the forecast period. Across every airport infrastructure, luggage screening systems play a vital role in ensuring the safety and security of travelers and airport facilities.

Regional markets inthe Asia Pacific are expected to maintain their position as the second-largest passenger security market, fueled by the ongoing modernization efforts in commercial airports across developing countries, including Indonesia, India, and China. As these nations continue to experience significant economic growth and urbanization, there is a growing emphasis on upgrading airport infrastructure to accommodate the rising passenger traffic.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the passenger securitymarket has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in the Passenger Security Market

Honeywell and Riyadh Airports Company signed a Memorandum of Understanding in November 2021. This collaboration aimed to provide support activities for the aviation industry, specifically focusing on King Khalid International Airport. Under this arrangement, Honeywell's advanced technology would be implemented to automate and integrate airport operations, improving safety, flexibility, and efficiency in airport transactions.

Rapiscan, a leading provider of security inspection solutions, recently entered into a contract with Metrohm, a globally recognized manufacturer of precision instruments. Rapiscan's Instruments Business Unit would offer Metrohm's state-of-the-art handheld Raman spectrometer equipment worldwide through this strategic partnership. This collaboration enables Rapiscan to enhance its product offerings and expand its reach in the security inspection market.

Key Questions Answered in Passenger Security Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence.

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these

