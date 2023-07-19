Aircraft Lightning Protection market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% by 2033: Visiongain

Visiongain has published a new report entitled Aircraft Lightning Protection Market Report 2023-2033: Forecasts by Fit (Linefit, Retrofit), by Aircraft Type (Fixed-wing Aircraft, Rotary-wing Aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles), by Size (Small Aviation Aircraft, Narrow-body Airliners, Wide-body Airliners, Cargo Carrier Aircrafts), by Operator Type (Commercial Airlines Operators, Government Agencies Operators, Private Owners Operators, Air Charter Companies, Aircraft Leasing Companies), by Application (Commercial Aviation, Military and Defence, General Aviation, Medical & Rescue Evacuation, Agricultural & Tourism Aviation, Other) AND Regional and Leading National Market Analysis PLUS Analysis of Leading Companies AND COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Pattern Analysis.

The global aircraft lightning protection market was valued at US$5.8 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2023-2033.

Advancements in Lightning Protection Technology: Innovating for Enhanced Safety

Continuous advancements in lightning protection technology contribute to the growth of the Aircraft Lightning Protection market. Improved materials, design techniques, and testing methods enable the development of more efficient and lightweight protection systems. These advancements enhance the overall safety and performance of aircraft while minimizing weight penalties and maintenance requirements, ensuring optimal protection against lightning strikes.

How has COVID-19 had a significant negative impact on the Aircraft Lightning Protection Market?

The pandemic has had a negative impact on the market due to the unprecedented disruptions in the aviation industry. With travel restrictions, lockdown measures, and reduced air passenger traffic, airlines faced financial challenges, resulting in a decline in aircraft orders and deliveries. The decrease in aircraft production and fleet expansion directly affected the demand for lightning protection systems. For example, major aircraft manufacturers like Boeing and Airbus experienced a significant reduction in new orders and deliveries during the pandemic period. This slowdown in the aviation industry had a direct impact on the demand for aircraft lightning protection systems, leading to a temporary market contraction.

Furthermore, the pandemic's impact on the global supply chain and manufacturing operations disrupted the production and distribution of aircraft lightning protection components. Travel restrictions and lockdown measures affected the movement of raw materials, components, and finished products, leading to delays in manufacturing and project timelines. This supply chain disruption resulted in challenges for manufacturers and suppliers in meeting customer demands and fulfilling existing contracts. Companies had to adapt their production processes, implement safety measures, and find alternative ways to ensure the timely delivery of lightning protection systems.

How will this Report Benefit you?

Visiongain’s 373-page report provides 128 tables and 180 charts/graphs. Our new study is suitable for anyone requiring commercial, in-depth analyses for the global aircraft lightning protection market, along with detailed segment analysis in the market. Our new study will help you evaluate the overall global and regional market for aircraft lightning protection. Get financial analysis of the overall market and different segments including fit, size, aircraft type, application, and operator type and capture higher market share. We believe that there are strong opportunities in this fast-growing aircraft lightning protection market. See how to use the existing and upcoming opportunities in this market to gain revenue benefits in the near future. Moreover, the report will help you to improve your strategic decision-making, allowing you to frame growth strategies, reinforce the analysis of other market players, and maximise the productivity of the company.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

Aircraft Design Evolution: Integrating Lightning Protection from the Ground Up

Modern aircraft designs integrate lightning protection measures from the initial stages of development. Manufacturers consider lightning protection requirements as a crucial aspect of the overall aircraft design process. Integrating lightning protection from the ground up ensures that the aircraft meets safety standards and performs optimally in lightning-prone environments. This proactive approach results in more effective and integrated lightning protection systems.

Growing Importance of Composite Materials: Protecting Modern Aircraft Construction

The aviation industry increasingly adopts composite materials in aircraft construction due to their lightweight and durable properties. However, composites are more susceptible to lightning strikes than traditional aluminum structures. Therefore, the need for effective lightning protection systems for composite-intensive aircraft is critical. The Aircraft Lightning Protection market focuses on developing specialized lightning protection solutions tailored to protect modern aircraft construction materials.

Where are the Market Opportunities?

Growing Air Traffic: Meeting the Needs of an Expanding Aviation Industry

The global aviation industry continues to experience significant growth, leading to an increase in air traffic. As more aircraft take to the skies, the demand for effective lightning protection solutions rises proportionally. The Aircraft Lightning Protection market caters to the needs of an expanding aviation industry, providing reliable and certified lightning protection systems to ensure the safe operation of aircraft worldwide.

Focus on Fuel Efficiency and Sustainability: Balancing Safety and Operational Efficiency

Aircraft manufacturers and operators aim to achieve optimal fuel efficiency and reduce environmental impact. Lightning protection systems must strike a balance between safety and operational efficiency. By incorporating lightweight materials and efficient designs, lightning protection systems contribute to the overall fuel efficiency and sustainability goals of the aviation industry. They ensure that safety measures are implemented without compromising operational efficiency.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the aircraft lightning protection market are Astroseal Products Manufacturing Corp., Carpenter Technology Corporation, Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions, Dexmet Corporation, Harger Lightning & Grounding, Innovative Lightning Technologies (ILT), Lightning Technologies Inc., LORD Corporation, LSP Technologies, Inc., MPS Products Corporation, PolyPhaser and Transtector, PPG Industries, Inc., TE Connectivity, WireMasters Inc.. These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

Recent Developments

15 June 2023, the leading supplier of end-to-end power and signal integrity solutions, Transtector, a brand of Infinite Electronics, has unveiled a new line of power cords for numerous types of computer networking hardware. The cords offer functions including twist-lock connectors, right-angle connectors, and splitter cords that make installations more practical.

01 July 2022, In Turkey, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and all around the world, WireMasters has entered into collaboration with AC Tasarm as a dependable distributor of EMI/EMC (Electromagnetic Interference / Electromagnetic Compatibility) solutions.

