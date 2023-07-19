New York, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Middle East Military Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06476356/?utm_source=GNW

This study examines the military counter-unmanned aerial systems (C-UAS) market in the Middle East in light of the rapid evolution of drone technology and the dynamic nature of modern warfare.



With regional aerial threats intensifying in the Middle East, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) members and Israel, with the support of the US Department of Defense (DoD) and Central Command (CENTCOM), are looking to incorporate robust military solutions in their defense systems.



The demand for such systems is also being intensified by the Russo–Ukrainian war, which has demonstrated the urgent need to acquire C-UAS capabilities to ensure a holistic missile concept of operation and acquire regional military capabilities that enhance deterrence in the face of advanced adversarial aerial attacks.



C-UAS is becoming more pervasive and can be of several different types, encompassing a range of technologies.



Large traditional defense companies, both regional and global, along with long-standing boutique C-UAS firms, are expected to continue to receive large contracts in the Middle East to develop, test, and manufacture multi-sensor C-UAS systems, including commercial technologies that address specific C-UAS operational needs.



This study identifies trends in the military C-UAS market in the Middle East and includes a broad discussion of the factors driving and restraining growth in this space.



The report also provides an overview of the competitive landscape, main domain programs, and leading contracts in the region.



The study concludes by identifying and analyzing the growth opportunities arising from the changes in this space, including emerging areas to focus on and relevant business models and technologies for market players and stakeholders to leverage.

