Trend Innovations Holding, Inc. Announces Name and Ticker Symbol Change

LAS VEGAS, NV, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - Trend Innovations Holding, Inc. (OTCQB: TREN) (OTCQB: AVAI) (“Avant,” “Trend” or the “Company”), a technology company specializing in acquiring, creating, and developing innovative and advanced technologies utilizing artificial intelligence (AI), today announced that the Company has changed its name to “Avant Technologies, Inc.” (Avant) and its stock ticker symbol to “AVAI.”



The Company’s common stock begins trading under the new symbol “AVAI” today, July 19, 2023, on the OTC Markets Group “OTCQB” electronic platform.

The name change signifies the Company’s strategic shift into the AI sector following the acquisition of the highly sophisticated machine and deep learning AI engine, Avant! AI™.

This is a major milestone for Avant Technologies,” said Paul Averill, Avant’s Chief Operating Officer. He added, “Over the past three months, we have aggressively moved to fully transition into the AI sector and this name change better reflects our new direction and our new mission to compete as a leading AI company. We are excited to continue our aggressive growth strategy to facilitate the advancement of our signature AI technology, Avant! AI™, and our multi-faceted approach in the AI sector.”

The Company will further define its direction in the AI sector over the coming months. To learn more about Avant Technologies, visit: https://avanttechnologies.com

About Avant Technologies, Inc.

Avant Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI) is an expert in the field of information technology based on artificial intelligence. Recently, Avant acquired Avant! AI™ and InstantFAME™, two technologies operating in multi-billion-dollar industries. Avant’s “Thy News” application is another of the Company’s projects. Thy News is a worldwide application used for processing news from multiple sources. The app offers users the opportunity to create their own news feeds solely from those sources that are of interest to them, as well as creating additional news feeds segmented by topic.

