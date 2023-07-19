New York, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Post-pandemic Healthcare Business Models in APAC-2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06476353/?utm_source=GNW

The COVID-19 pandemic and the shift toward value-based care have highlighted the need for more flexible and resilient healthcare systems, creating opportunities for innovative business models.



Several challenges, such as personnel burnout, the lack of experienced staff, inflation leading to increased care costs, healthcare accessibility disparities, and the rise of chronic diseases and aging population, are significant catalysts for change worldwide.



Cognitive artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, the internet of medical things, wearables, 3D printing, precision medicine, blockchain, and nanotechnology are expanding the ability and capacity to create new business models that provide better care and accuracy.



This study identifies and analyzes the top 10 innovative business models, including home diagnosis, digital therapeutics (DTx), primary care, SaaS models, care models to improve senior care access, de-identified patient data, platforms and marketplaces, care continuum support, comprehensive services for aging in place, and support solutions for caregivers.



It offers case studies for these business models and discusses growth opportunities and calls to action.

