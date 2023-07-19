Compound Management Market Size USD 1,521.27 Million by 2032

Ottawa, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Precedence Research, the North America compound management market size was estimated at USD 148.64 million in 2022. The compound management industry is increasing significantly and is predicted to do so in the years to come. The handling, storing, and distribution of chemical compounds used in drug discovery, research, and development procedures are referred to as compound management. It plays a significant role in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries by guaranteeing the effective and secure administration of compounds for diverse scientific applications.



The demand for new therapeutic entities and the rising number of drug discovery activities are what are driving the global market for compound management. These factors have increased the demand for effective compound management systems. Workflows for compound management have also been greatly enhanced by automation and robotics technology. High-throughput screening, effective sample tracking, and precise compound storage and retrieval are all made possible by automated compound management systems. With fewer errors and more production, these technological developments have streamlined the compound management process.





The products section includes a variety of instruments, equipment, and consumables used in the handling, distribution, and storage of chemical substances. The integrity, security, and effective management of compound libraries for the purposes of drug discovery, research, and development are ensured by these items. Manufacturers have concentrated on creating sophisticated automation capabilities, integrated software solutions, and improved sample tracking technologies, which are what define the products' ongoing innovation. The objective is to enhance compound management processes' accuracy, throughput, and dependability to support effective drug development and research activities.

Scope of the report

Coverage Details Market Size in 2030 USD 1,521.27 Million CAGR 15.2% from 2022 to 2030 Product Revenue Share 61.9% in 2032 Chemical Compounds Segment 52% in 2032

Compound management provides the infrastructure and logistics needed to manage research compounds. The logistics of storing, producing, and analysing compounds for testing as well as dispensing them over the course of the drug discovery process are included in compound management, which assists in the creation of novel medications. Compound management must be done correctly and painstakingly in order to minimize large ripple effects that might obstruct the introduction of medicines that are practicable and successful. The desire for effective and affordable procedures in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors is driving important trends and advances in the compound management industry. Automation and robots are being used more often in compound management procedures. Automation reduces human error and improves efficiency by streamlining sample processing, storing, and retrieval. Robotics speed up drug development by enabling high-throughput screening, compound cherry-picking, and sample preparation.

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries are turning to specialized service providers to handle their compound management needs. Benefits of outsourcing include cost savings, access to cutting-edge technology, and knowledge of compound handling and storage. This trend enables businesses to use external expertise while concentrating on their core competencies. Workflows for compound management are incorporating informatics solutions, such as laboratory information management systems (LIMS). Compound libraries benefit from effective data administration, tracking, and inventory control provided by LIMS. Additionally, they offer real-time data and analytics, which aid in decision-making and the optimization of compound management procedures. Maintaining sample quality and integrity is more important now than ever before since compound libraries are becoming more and more valuable.

COVID-19 Impact on Compound Management Industry

The compound management market was increasing steadily before the COVID-19 epidemic and was anticipated to do so going forward. Compound management services were becoming increasingly popular as a result of significant investments being made in medication discovery and development by the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. These services included high-throughput screening services and the maintenance of large compound libraries. In order to increase productivity, accuracy, and efficiency in compound management, automation and robots are being used more and more. Operations were being streamlined by using robotic liquid handling platforms, Modern inventory management software and automated compound storage and retrieval systems.

The COVID-19 pandemic had an effect on a number of healthcare institutions. The market for compound management also suffered significantly. Lockdowns hindered logistics and transportation.

Governments across the world put in place a number of laws to address the problems the compound management market was facing during the COVID-19 epidemic. Implementing stringent health and safety standards for compound management facilities was one important strategy. Governments mandated that businesses take steps to safeguard employees and stop the spread of the virus, including social seclusion, routine sanitization, and the use of personal protective equipment (PPE). These rules assisted in preserving operational continuity and protecting workers' health. Governments also took action to help the biotech and pharmaceutical industries. Companies engaged in compound management received financial aid packages, tax breaks, and subsidies to protect their survival throughout the pandemic. These programs had three major objectives: to keep up research and development work, hasten the identification and creation of promising treatments, and increase the efficiency of compound management facilities. Governments also made it easier for regulators, businesses, and academic institutions to work together to speed up the production and dissemination of COVID-19-related substances. To speed up the examination and approval processes for prospective therapies and vaccinations, fast- track regulatory approvals and regulatory flexibility were implemented.

Future healthcare advancements will mostly be driven by cost reduction, technological innovation, and increased access. The importance of remote diagnosis, care, and consultation is under stress as a result of COVID-19. But because so many healthcare professionals do their business by phone and video conferencing, this industry is anticipated to develop significantly over the next few years. The online consultation of individuals with mild symptoms has greatly reduced the strain on hospitals, which were already overburdened with COVID-19 patients. Medical IoT devices are already being utilized to streamline outpatient care and reduce unnecessary follow-up visits. These tools can also be applied in emergency situations. In addition to their storage location, each chemical in the storage bank needs to have its shelf life, amount, purity, and other properties preserved. The chemicals utilized in some sectors may also include biological components like purified proteins or nucleic acids. In order to achieve significant growth, manufacturers are introducing the newest treatments and medications, advancing digitalization, and ongoing management changes. The compound management market is also predicted to expand significantly in the coming years in pharmaceutical research because the significance of COVID-19 immunizations has grown dramatically despite a decline in COVID-19 frequencies. Concern over the emergence of novel variants has increased demand for these immunizations. As a result, a large number of pharmaceutical firms are developing innovative vaccines. As of May 31st, 2022, over 1,112 vaccines were being tested, according to Clinicaltrials.gov. The demand for COVID-19 vaccine compound management will likely rise as a result.

Growth of Biopharmaceutical Industry

The compound management market has expanded significantly in recent years as a result of the biopharmaceutical industry's notable growth. There has been a significant increase in research and development activity within the biopharmaceutical sector. Pharmaceutical businesses and research institutions need a lot of chemical compounds for screening and testing as they work to create novel cures and medications. Compound management is essential for preserving and organizing these enormous compound libraries and ensuring easy access to the necessary chemicals. The demand for compound management services is expanding as a result of the requirement to optimize and streamline the compound handling procedure so that researchers may concentrate on their primary tasks. Furthermore, the compound management market has expanded as a result of the increase of drug discovery outsourcing. Today, a lot of pharmaceutical corporations outsource different phases of the drug discovery process to university institutions and contract research organizations (CROs). To aid in their study, these external partners need trustworthy compound management services.

The demand for specialized compound management providers is increased by organizations’ ability to utilize specialized knowledge, cutting-edge technology, and cost savings by outsourcing compound management. The landscape of compound management has changed as a result of improvements in automation and robotics technology. Sample retrieval, and compound storage can all be handled more quickly, more precisely, and with fewer errors by automated methods. These technologies make it possible to manage compounds effectively, lowering human error and increasing production. The implementation of automation in compound management is necessitated by the need to manage compound libraries' expanding volume and complexity, which is directly related to the growth of the biopharmaceutical business.

Product Insight

The contract research organizations (CROs), pharmaceutical and biotechnology corporations, and academic institutions are the intended customers for compound management products. Compound storage systems are made to safely store chemical compounds, samples, and libraries in carefully regulated environments. Various storage alternatives, including ambient, chilled, and cryogenic storage, may be included in these systems. For effective inventory management and retrieval, they frequently have barcode or RFID tracking systems. Further, Compound management procedures are streamlined and automated using automated compound handling systems. In order to promote precise and effective compound handling, including weighing, dilution, and reformatting, these systems use robotics and automation technology. They assist in reducing human error, boosting throughput, and enhancing overall workflow effectiveness.

To automate compound storage and retrieval procedures, sophisticated robotic systems have also been developed. These devices effectively handle and store complex plates or tubes in high-density storage spaces using robotic arms and clever algorithms. In order to transfer compounds without making physical touch, the Labcyte Access system, for instance, uses sonic droplet ejection technology. This enables precise and quick chemical handling. High-density sample storage systems have also been created to maximize available space and accommodate the growing quantity of substances. These systems store more samples in a smaller amount of space by utilizing specialized racks and plates with small well sizes. Examples include microplates with 384 and 1536 wells and microtube racks, which enable the effective storage and retrieval of numerous substances.

High-throughput screening (HTS) campaigns frequently use compound management solutions, such as automated compound handling systems and high-density sample storage systems. In order to find prospective therapeutic candidates, HTS comprises the quick screening of sizable chemical libraries against biological targets or assay systems.

By facilitating effective compound dilution, reformatting, and dispensing, these compound management solutions streamline the HTS procedure and boost throughput. Compound handling and preparation operations involve the use of automated compound handling systems and liquid handling systems. These products make it possible to weigh, dilute, reformat, and aliquot compounds precisely and accurately. They do so by removing manual handling errors, lowering contamination hazards, and ensuring consistent compound concentrations and volumes—all of which are crucial for dependable experimental outcomes and subsequent uses.

COMPOUND MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY Type 2020-2032 ($MILLION)

Type 2022 2023 2031 2032 CAGR Products 223.90 257.83 813.21 941.14 15.5 % Services 145.32 166.49 503.90 580.12 14.9 %

Chemical Compounds Insights

The rich information content is provided by chemical substances as each substance contains beneficial details regarding its composition, physicochemical characteristics, biological functions, and future applications. Compound profiling, lead optimization, and target identification depend on this data.

Additionally, chemical compounds make it easier to conduct SAR analyses, which examine the connection between a compound's chemical structure and biological activity. Researchers can learn more about the molecular interactions and mechanisms of action by methodically changing the structure of substances and observing the accompanying changes in activity. The optimization of compounds with desired characteristics is guided by SAR analysis.

Further, High-throughput screening (HTS) campaigns use screening libraries based on chemical compounds. These libraries are made up of sizable collections of various substances examined in biological tests or against specific targets to find potential hits or lead compounds. Chemical compound libraries must be accessible for effective and thorough drug discovery activities.

Drug development and medical chemistry both depend on chemical molecules. For identifying lead compounds with the requisite activity, selectivity, and drug-like characteristics, medicinal chemists synthesize and optimize chemical libraries. Further optimization is performed on these lead molecules to enhance formulation, pharmacokinetics, safety, and efficacy. The efficient selection and advancement of compounds in the drug development pipeline are made possible by the systematic management of chemical compounds.

Additionally, the screening and optimizing minute chemical fragments as a starting point for drug development is a component of fragment-based drug discovery (FBDD). Low molecular weight drugs from fragment libraries are tested against the desired target. The development of effective medication candidates begins with the elaboration and optimization of fragments that bind to the target. Building blocks for fragment expansion and optimization are chemical substances.

Nevertheless, Prodrugs are biologically inert substances that, when taken orally, become drugs. Prodrugs that enhance drug transport, solubility, bioavailability, and tissue targeting are created using chemical compounds. Prodrugs can improve a compound's pharmacokinetics and therapeutic index, resulting in increased efficacy and patient compliance.

COMPOUND MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY Sample Type 2020-2032 ($MILLION)

Sample Type 2022 2023 2031 2032 CAGR Chemical Compounds 198.18 227.08 688.12 792.39 14.9 % Biosamples 171.03 197.24 628.99 728.87 15.6 %

Biopharma Companies

Large compound libraries with thousands or even millions of tiny compounds or biological samples are maintained by biopharmaceutical businesses. Compound management ensures these libraries are adequately arranged, saved, and retrieved. It entails classifying substances, monitoring their whereabouts, and maintaining databases with pertinent data, including chemical characteristics, synthesis details, and related assay findings. Scientists can effectively access and screen molecules for drug discovery programs because of their excellent management.

A large variety of samples, including chemicals, biological components, and reagents, are handled by biopharmaceutical enterprises. Compound management ensures these samples are handled, labeled, and tracked correctly. To assure the stability and integrity of the samples, it involves developing standardized processes for sample collection, storage, preservation, and transportation. The quality and reliability of the sample are maintained by careful treatment, which prevents sample degradation, cross-contamination, or misidentification.

Researchers frequently work together with numerous internal teams, outside partners, or contract research organizations (CROs) while discovering and developing new drugs. The efficient distribution of compounds or samples to different stakeholders is made possible by compound management. It entails overseeing compound shipment logistics, paperwork, and tracking, assuring precise delivery, and maintaining the necessary sample integrity while in transit. An efficient distribution system guarantees prompt access to chemicals for various research tasks, fostering collaboration and expediting attempts to develop new drugs.

Repurposing existing medications or chemicals for new therapeutic indications is a common research area for biopharmaceutical companies. Compound management aids in finding and locating compounds in the library for investigations, including repurposing. Additionally, it could entail reformatting substances into various assay-ready formats, such as cherry-picking substances from bigger plates or setting up substances for particular screening assays on compound plates.

To simplify data administration, compound management systems frequently link with various informatics platforms and databases. Compound management makes it easier to analyze and interpret data by tying compound inventories to assay findings, chemical structures, and biological information. During the discovery and development of new drugs, it enables researchers to acquire pertinent compound information, monitor compound performance in assays, and make appropriate conclusions.

COMPOUND MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY END USER 2020-2032 ($MILLION)

End User 2022 2027 2031 2032 CAGR Biopharma Companies 111.21 226.43 403.91 467.45 15.5 % Biobanks 55.94 115.61 208.71 242.26 15.8 % Pharma Companies 128.71 256.87 450.95 519.80 15.0 % CRO 73.36 145.37 253.54 291.74 14.8 %

North America Insights

The pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries are well-established in the North American region, which includes the United States and Canada, making it an important center for compound management activities. The development of the compound management sector in North America has been facilitated by the rising need for innovative treatments, the rise of contract research organizations (CROs), and the requirement for effective compound storage and distribution systems.

Compound management companies provide controlled, safe storage areas that are furnished with specialized infrastructure like automated storage systems, temperature-controlled settings, and high-security guards. Chemical substances are kept intact and preserved by these facilities. Furthermore, to keep track of and manage compound stocks, compound management companies use sophisticated software systems. These technologies make it possible to retrieve compounds quickly, accurately manage inventories, and monitor compound availability and usage in real-time.

Additionally, a significant number of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies operate in the North American region and are engaged in drug discovery. Consequently, there is a rising need for services in this area. A further factor driving this sector's growth is the increase in disease-related morbidity and death, which has led to the creation of more medication candidates. Favorable efforts by government organizations in the areas of drug creation and research are helping the regional market expand.

COMPOUND MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY REGION 2020-2032 ($MILLION)

Region 2021 2022 2031 2032 CAGR North America 129.79 148.64 516.09 594.29 14.9 % Europe 70.79 81.39 292.97 338.72 15.4 % APAC 84.16 97.34 369.76 430.06 16.0 % LAMEA 36.70 41.84 138.29 158.19 14.2 %

Market Segmentation

By Type

Products

Services

By Sample Type

Chemical Compounds

Bio Samples

By End-User

Biopharma Companies,

Biobank

Pharma Companies

CRO

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)





