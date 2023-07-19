New York, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Middle East and Africa (MEA) Regional Retail Banking Analysis by Country, Consumer Credit, Retail Deposits and Residential Mortgages, 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06474974/?utm_source=GNW

The largest banks in each market are discussed alongside macroeconomic forecasts, giving a feel for the composition of a given country’s economy and retail banking sector.



The report also examines product holding across key banking, insurance, and investment products.



Turkiye and Nigeria have struggled with high and rising inflation in recent years.The analyst forecasts suggest inflation peaked in these countries in 2022, but it will remain high by global standards.



The Turkish retail deposits market was less concentrated in 2021 than in 2016 as a result of an organic reduction in the market shares of the five largest providers. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s mortgage market has become significantly more concentrated since 2016, largely as a result of Al Rajhi Bank increasing its market share.



Scope

- South Africa’s residential mortgage space is extremely concentrated. The top five providers account for almost 100% of the market.

- The level of current account ownership in Turkiye and Nigeria is low, sitting at 70% and 63% respectively.

- Cryptocurrencies are the most popular investment product in the Middle East and Africa.



Reasons to Buy

- Keep up to date with the macroeconomic trends impacting the retail banking sector in the Middle East and Africa.

- Understand where the best opportunities exist by comparing countries based on factors ranging from average net interest margin to market concentration.

- Develop an understanding of the differences between consumer research methods, average tenure, and channel usage across different Asia-Pacific countries.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06474974/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________