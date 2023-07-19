New York, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Asia-Pacific (APAC) Regional Retail Banking Analysis by Country, Consumer Credit, Retail Deposits and Residential Mortgages, 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06474916/?utm_source=GNW

The largest banks in each market are discussed alongside macroeconomic forecasts, giving a feel for the composition of a given country’s economy and retail banking sector.



The report also examines product holding across key banking, insurance, and investment products.



Inflation rates across the region are expected to level off post-COVID-19, although food and oil prices are set to remain high as the Russia/Ukraine conflict affects India and other major exporters.India has the highest unemployment rate in the region due to its large informal workforce, although unemployment rates are set to decrease across the region.



The exception is Australia, which continues to struggle with long-term unemployment.New Zealand has the highest retail deposit and residential mortgage market concentrations due to stringent entry requirements and consumers’ strong relationships with the top five banks.



Meanwhile, Singapore is seeing the largest increases in its cost/income ratio and average return on assets, highlighting that its markets are efficient and profitable. In turn, this means the city-state is a good place to invest in for banks.



