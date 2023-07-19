New York, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Innovation in Insurance" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06359001/?utm_source=GNW





Key themes mentioned in this report include artificial intelligence, blockchain, and cyber insurance.



The technological evolution in insurance is becoming an ever more important subject in the industry, with many insurance companies looking to make use of big data, blockchain, artificial intelligence, data analytics, and many other themes as part of their digital transformation.These innovations are improving customer satisfaction and allowing insurance to reach younger and less wealthy demographics across the world.



Insurance companies that do not keep up with the innovation driven by market leaders will find themselves falling behind as time goes on.



- Younger demographics are showing a greater willingness to use telematics devices and share the data they generate with insurers, making this a key innovation for maintaining demand going forward.

- The emergence of generative AI and ChatGPT is creating opportunities for insurers.

- Insurers are helping businesses and individuals improve cyber hygiene in conjunction with cyber insurance cover.



