Middle East Data Center Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028

• Geography: Middle East

• Market Participants: IT Infrastructure Providers, Support Infrastructure Providers, Data Center Contractors & Subcontractors, Data Center Investors and New Entrants.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS



• Middle East data center market is among the strongest growing locations in the world data center market aided by strong connectivity, significant digitalization initiatives across major countries, and strong investments across countries such as UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Israel.

• Emerging locations such as Oman, Qatar, and Turkey are expected to come in a growth line in coming years owing to rising demand for data centers in the region. Other locations in the country are still in the nascent stage of growth.

• Market in terms of electrical infrastructure investment will witness the strongest growth rate in the forecast period owing to rising demand for power infrastructure due to power outage challenges across several locations.

• Mechanical infrastructure segment will witness rising investments in liquid-based cooling solutions owing to high temperatures and air pollution in several parts of the region.

• General construction segment will witness growth in investments for greenfield data center facilities driven by the strong availability of land for data center development across several countries.

• The major trends and opportunities that are driving the market include growing renewable energy adoption, smart city developments, rising focus on the adoption of artificial intelligence, and other factors.



IT Infrastructure Providers



• Arista Networks

• Atos

• Broadcom

• Cisco Systems

• Dell Technologies

• Fujitsu

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise

• Hitachi Vantara

• Huawei Technologies

• IBM

• Inspur

• Juniper Networks

• Lenovo

• NetApp

• Oracle



Prominent Data Center Support Infrastructure



• ABB

• Airedale

• Alfa Laval

• Canovate

• Caterpillar

• Cummins

• Delta Electronics

• EAE Group

• EATON

• Envicool

• HITEC Power Protection

• Johnson Controls

• Legrand

• Rittal

• Rolls-Royce

• Schneider Electric

• Siemens

• STULZ

• Vertiv



Prominent Data Center Construction Contractors



• AECOM

• AlDar Properties

• Anel Group

• Arup

• Ashi & Bushnag

• Atkins

• Dar Group

• DC Pro Engineering

• Deerns

• Edarat

• EGEC

• ENMAR Engineering

• Harinsa Qatar (HQ)

• HATCO

• HHM Building Contracting

• Hill International

• ICS Nett

• INT’LTEC

• ISG

• Laing O’Rourke

• Linesight

• M+W Group (Exyte)

• Mace

• Mercury Engineering

• McLaren Construction Group

• MIS

• NDA Group

• Prota Engineering

• Qatar Site & Power

• RED Engineering

• RW Armstrong

• Sudlows

• Telal Engineering & Contracting

• Turner & Townsend



Prominent Data Center Investors



• Adgar Investments and Development

• Amazon Web Services (AWS)

• Batelco

• Bynet Data Communications

• Equinix

• EdgeConneX

• Future Digital Data Systems (FDDS)

• Gulf Data Hub

• Google

• Khazna Data Centers

• Moro Hub

• MedOne

• MEEZA

• Mobily

• Microsoft

• Oman Data Park

• Ooredoo

• stc

• Turkcell

• Türk Telekom

• Telehouse

• Tencent Cloud



New Entrants



• Compass Datacenters

• Digital Realty

• Infinity

• EDGNEX

• Global Technical Realty

• Quantum Switch

• ZeroPoint DC

• Serverfarm

