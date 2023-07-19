New York, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Latin America Data Center Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06474886/?utm_source=GNW

• Latin America is one of the fastest-growing countries in terms of technological development and innovations. The government takes several initiatives for the growth and development of the cloud. Microsoft, Oracle, IBM, and Huawei Innovation announce new cloud regions/availability zones in Latin America. Some of these cloud regions are already operational, and others will open within the next one to two years.

• Ascenty, Equinix, HostDime, ODATA, Quantico, Scala Data Centers, Telmex, EdgeConneX, Ava Telecom, and Tigo Business are among the top colocation service providers that are major contributors to the Latin America data center market’s growth.

• The rise in coverage of 5G and its deployment in the region will attract more edge data center investment across the region. The deployment of submarine cables, such as the Caribbean Express (CX cable) and Firmina cable, will help the region to establish a better connection with the rest of the world.

• Several mergers & acquisitions (M&As) occur among colocation vendors in the Latin America data center construction market. For instance, in 2022, Equinix announced that it acquired around four data centers of Entel in Chile and Peru. In December 2022, aligned announced an agreement to acquire ODATA, which marks its entry into Latin America.

• In 2022, regional and international colocation operators and telecommunication service providers invested in data centers. The adoption of Big data, IoT, cloud-based services, 5G deployment, and others are some key drivers for the Latin America data center market.



