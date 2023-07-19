Sogeclair: Consolidated turnover for the 1st half 2023: +7,4% at €72.6M / At constants exchange rate and perimeter*: +7.0%

English French

Blagnac, France, July 19th 2023-5.35 pm,

Montreal, Canada





Consolidated turnover for the 1st half 2023: +7,4% at €72.6M

At constants exchange rate and perimeter*: +7.0%

SOGECLAIR, supplier of innovative solutions with high added value for a safer and less-consuming mobility announces today its turnover for the 1st half 2023, ending on June 30, 2023.

Despite an unfavorable base effect (+14.3% in the 1st half of 2022), the 1st half of 2023 closed with sustained growth of 7.4% (7% at constants exchange rate and perimeter). Growth was driven by the commercial aviation (+17.4%), defense, rail and business aviation sectors (each between +8.2% and +8.7%), while the automotive (-6.3%) and industrial (-36.1%) sectors suffered.

In the 2nd quarter, turnover rose by 6.7%.

* The change variations over the period represent €0.3M against € 1.5M in 2022.





By geographical area



H1 2023 turnover

(€M)



H1 2022 turnover

(€M)



Impact on 2023 turnover

(as %) Evolution



(as %) France 32.6 36.5 44.9%



-10.8% Europe 17.0 13.1 23.4% +29.6% America



18.1



13.0



24.9%



+38.8% Asia-Pacific 3.6 4.6 5.0% -20.5% Rest of the world 1.3 0.3 1.8% +305.0%

Differences are due to rounding.

Europe and America are the fastest-growing regions, while France and Asia-Pacific are in decline after the strong increases of 2022 (+17.9% and +43% respectively).

By Business Unit Turnover (€M)

H1-2023 Turnover (€M)

H1-2022 Variation

(as %)



Engineering

At constants exchange rate and perimeter 37.3







37.2 36.2







35.3 +3.1%







+2.8%



Solutions

At constants exchange rate and perimeter 34.8







34.6 31.1







30.0 +11.9%







+11.3%



Conseil



0.5 0.3 NS



Total



72.6 67.6 +7.4%



International



40.0 31.0 +29.0%

Differences are due to rounding.

The Engineering Business Unit - support activity for manufacturers in the development of their products, processes and product life cycle - (51.4% of turnover) increases by 3.1%, driven by a strong recovery in commercial aviation (+12.3%), a good performance in business aviation (+3.1%) - SOGECLAIR awarded Diamond Supplier label for Bombardier for 3rd year running - and the re-internalization of contracts in the space and rail sectors.

The Solutions Business Unit - equipment manufacturer activity - (47.9% of turnover) continues its strong growth (+11.9%) with a base effect of +15.2% in 2022. The main drivers are commercial aviation (+21.4% - upturn in production rates) and business aviation (+25.8%), as well as rail (+8.9%) and defense (+8.1%). The automotive sector slowed to -6.3%.

The Conseil Business Unit - auditing, consulting and optimization of technologies and processes - (0.7% of turnover – 0.4% over the quarter) in growth by 66.7% after a start-up year in 2022.

Perspectives

The ONE SOGECLAIR plan is in place and markets are dynamic. Potential growth is strong and will depend on our ability to recruit new employees on all continents in a tense market context.

Next announcement: results for H1 2023, on September 06th, 2023, after closing of the Stock Market

About Sogeclair

Supplier of innovative, high added-value solutions for safer and more efficient mobility, SOGECLAIR brings its skills in high-quality engineering and production to a broad range of cutting-edge sectors, notably aeronautics, space, vehicle, rail and defense. Supporting its customers and partners from the design and simulation stages through to the end of the product’s lifetime, all along the production chain through to entry into service, the collaborators are working worldwide to offer a high quality, proximity service to all its customers.

SOGECLAIR is listed on Euronext Paris – Compartment C – Indice Euronext® Family Business -Code ISIN: FR0000065864 / (Reuters SCLR.PA – Bloomberg SOG.FP)

Philippe ROBARDEY, Chairman of Board of SOGECLAIR / Olivier PEDRON, Chief Executive Officer of SOGECLAIR

Press contact: Louise-Marie Thabard / SOGECLAIR Communication / louise-marie.thabard@sogeclair.com / +336 75 95 12 20

