Groundworks® Enters California with Acquisition of Bay Area Underpinning

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Groundworks®, the nation’s leading foundation and water management solutions company, continues its strategic growth with the addition of Bay Area Underpinning. Bay Area Underpinning offers superior foundation repair and concrete lifting services across the San Francisco, San Jose and Sacramento areas. This partnership marks the first Groundworks location in California and its first location on the West Coast – now, Groundworks serves 34 states from coast to coast.



Bay Area Underpinning was founded in 2005 by Steven and Kelly Egloff, and quickly became a trusted expert for homeowners and businesses in the area. Now part of the Groundworks team, Bay Area Underpinning will benefit from strengthened resources, support, training, marketing and investment in infrastructure – all while continuing to provide their customers the same high level of local expertise and outstanding service.

“Entering the California market and expanding to the west coast has been a goal for Groundworks since our inception,” said Matt Malone, Founder and CEO of Groundworks. “As Californians continue to see more extreme weather, along with the ongoing impacts from shifting ground and soil, we are eager to continue the growth of Bay Area Underpinning to support consumers in California.”

“Joining Groundworks is an opportunity for our talented team to continue doing what we do best: supporting people whose homes need repair. Now, we have added resources to take our business to new heights, combined with the Groundworks people-first approach to business management that will provide our employees added support and career growth opportunities,” said Steven Egloff, founder of Bay Area Underpinning.

Since 2016, Groundworks has been disrupting the foundation solutions industry through its combination of aligning with industry-leading local brands and opening new locations – making it the first national foundation solutions company.

About Groundworks®

Groundworks®, headquartered in Virginia Beach, Va., is the nation’s leading and fastest-growing foundation and water management solutions company. Groundworks Companies provide residential solutions including foundation repair, basement waterproofing, crawl space repair and encapsulation, plumbing, gutters installation, and concrete lifting services. Since inception, local Groundworks Companies have helped over one million homeowners protect and repair their most valuable asset: their home. Groundworks operates in 33 states and has been named numerous times to the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies, Qualified Remodeler Top 500, BBB integrity award, and Best Places to Work. For more information, please visit www.Groundworks.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

