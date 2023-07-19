The global organic electronics market is projected to grow from USD 59.9 billion in 2023 to USD 142.1 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 18.9%

New York, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Organic Electronics Market by Material, Application, End User and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06472731/?utm_source=GNW

Furthermore, the expanding adoption of organic electronics in various applications, such as consumer electronics, automotive, and healthcare, further fuels the market’s growth trajectory. In the consumer electronics sector, organic electronics find applications in smartphones, televisions, wearable devices, and smart gadgets. The automotive industry utilizes organic electronics for interior lighting, displays, and energy-efficient systems. Additionally, the healthcare industry benefits from organic electronics in medical devices, sensors, and implantable electronics. The versatility and benefits of organic electronic devices, coupled with their adoption in diverse industries, drive the market’s overall growth.



The conductive material is expected to hold a significant market share in the overall organic electronics market

During the forecast period, the conductive material segment of the organic electronics market is projected to hold a substantial market share.Conductive materials play a critical role in organic electronics, enabling the flow of electrical current within devices.



These materials are typically based on organic compounds, such as conducting polymers, and carbon-based materials, like graphene and carbon nanotubes.The significant market share of the conductive material segment can be attributed to several factors.



Firstly, conductive materials advancements have improved conductivity, stability, and processability, making them suitable for various applications.Secondly, the demand for flexible and wearable electronic devices, which often require conductive materials with excellent flexibility and stretchability, has contributed to the growth of this segment.



Moreover, the increasing adoption of organic electronic devices in consumer electronics, automotive, and healthcare industries has driven the demand for conductive materials.



The lighting application is expected to grow at a significant growth rate during the forecast period

The lighting application is experiencing a notable growth rate within the organic electronics market.The increasing adoption of organic light-emitting diodes (OLEDs) for lighting purposes has contributed to this growth.



OLED lighting offers several advantages over traditional lighting technologies, such as high energy efficiency, flexibility, and the ability to create thin and lightweight designs.These features have garnered interest in various industries, including commercial, residential, and automotive, driving the demand for OLED lighting solutions.



Additionally, OLED lighting offers the potential for unique and customizable lighting designs, further fueling its growth in architectural and decorative lighting applications. As a result, the lighting application within the organic electronics market is experiencing significant growth and is expected to continue expanding in the coming years.



North America is projected to have a significant growth rate during the forecast period

The North American market for organic electronics is poised to experience a significant CAGR during the forecast period.This growth can be attributed to several key factors.



North America, particularly the United States, has a strong focus on technological advancements and innovation in the field of organic electronics.The region is home to leading companies, research institutions, and academic organizations that actively contribute to the development of organic electronic technologies.



These advancements drive market growth by introducing new and improved products and solutions.Further, North America attracts significant investments in the organic electronics sector, supported by government initiatives and private funding.



These investments drive the development of new technologies and market expansion. Additionally, the region has a well-established consumer electronics market, with a high demand for advanced and energy-efficient devices, which further fuels the growth of organic electronics. Overall, the conducive environment for research, investments, and market demand positions North America for substantial growth in the organic electronics market during the forecast period.



Breakdown of profiles of primary participants:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 = 50%, Tier 2 = 30%, and Tier 3 = 20%

• By Designation: C-level Executives = 35%, Directors = 30%, and Others = 35%

• By Region: North America = 40%, Europe = 25%, APAC = 20%, and Rest of the World = 15%

The major companies in the organic electronics market are Merck KGaA (Germany), BASF SE (Germany), Covestro (Germany), DuPont (US), AUO Corporation (Taiwan), Sony Corporation (Japan), Samsung Display (South Korea), Lg Display Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), and Universal Display Corporation (US).



Research Coverage

The report segments the organic electronics market and forecasts its size, by value, based on region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World), material (semiconductor, conductive, dielectric, substrate), application (display, lighting, solar cells, system components, other), and end user (consumer electronics, healthcare, automotive, energy, aerospace & defense, others).

The report also comprehensively reviews market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the organic electronics market. The report also covers qualitative aspects in addition to the quantitative aspects of these markets.



Reasons to Buy the Report:

• Analysis of key drivers (surging adoption of OLED displays in various applications, growing demand for flexible and lightweight electronic devices, increasing demand of displays in the automotive and healthcare industry, growing demand for interactive displays in multiple applications), restraints (limited market penetration, and deployment of widescreen alternatives such as projectors, screenless displays, and emergence of new display concepts), opportunities (developing new applications in the consumer electronic industry, micro-LED and mini-LED technologies to carve out new growth avenues for the display industry, the evolution of cutting-edge technologies opens up new frontiers for innovation in the organic electronic application areas), and challenges (competition from traditional electronic technologies, high cost associated with new display-technology based products) influencing the growth of the organic electronics market

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the organic electronics market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the organic electronics market across varied regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the organic electronics market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players like Merck KGaA (Germany), BASF SE (Germany), Covestro (Germany), DuPont (US), AUO Corporation (Taiwan), Sony Corporation (Japan), Samsung Display (South Korea), Lg Display Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), and Universal Display Corporation (US).

