3D Printing High Performance Plastic Market by Type, Form, Technology, Application, End-Use industry And Region – Global Forecasts to 2028

Carbon fiber incorporated polymer material offers mechanical properties such as superior strength, increased rigidity, and durability. Stratasys Ltd. offers polyamide (PA)12 thermoplastic filament reinforced with chopped carbon fiber, 35% by weight. The material has the highest flexural strength of any thermoplastic, leading to the highest stiffness-to-weight ratio. The combination of lightweight and high strength and stiffness makes it an ideal replacement for heavier metal components in applications such as functional prototypes and selective end-use parts.



‘‘In terms of value, aerospace & defense end-use industry accounted for the second largest share of the overall 3D printing high performance plastic market’’

The 3D printing of different components in the aerospace & defense industry is not a new concept.However, the latest technological advancements in the aerospace & defense industry and the invention of new 3D printing materials have made this industry a major consumer of 3D printed high performance plastics.



The need to increase fuel efficiency by replacing metals for weight reduction is driving the growth of high performance plastics in the industry. The industry is the largest adopter of high performance plastics for functional part manufacturing. 3D printing high performance plastics are widely used for developing interiors of pilot cabins, panels, air ducts, engine compartments, and others. These plastics also offer high precision, FST properties, excellent strength, temperature resistance, and durability for the parts manufactured.



‘‘In terms of value, SLS technology segment expected to register second-highest CAGR during the forecast period’’

One of the major technologies based on powder bed fusion is selective laser sintering (SLS).Objects created with SLS are typically made with thermoplastic powders.



Nylon is a popular type of plastic for printing 3D objects with this technology.. This process is very similar to direct metal laser sintering (DMLS) because SLS also uses a thermal energy source to induce fusion between powder particles. DMLS is used to process metals, while SLS is used to create objects using thermoplastic powders. SLS is very useful in producing parts with complex geometries and good mechanical properties.



During the forecast period, the 3D printing high-performance plastic market in Europe region is projected to register the second highest market share.



The 3D printing high performance plastic market has been studied in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East &Africa, and South America.Europe is the second-largest market for high-performance 3D printing plastic. It has a large number of manufacturers who are actively involved in development activities, particularly expansions and new product launches. Europe is home to major automotive and aerospace and defense industries, which are driving up demand for 3D printing high performance plastic in the region. The increasing use of 3D printing high performance plastic in the healthcare industry is driving up demand for 3D printing high performance plastic. European governments are also heavily invested in the adoption of additive manufacturing in the manufacturing sector..



This study has been validated through primary interviews with industry experts globally. These primary sources have been divided into the following three categories:

• By Company Type- Tier 1- 40%, Tier 2- 33%, and Tier 3- 27%

• By Designation- C Level- 50%, Director Level- 30%, and Others- 20%

• By Region- North America- 15%, Europe- 50%, Asia Pacific (APAC) - 20%, South America-10%, Middle East & Africa (MEA)-5%



The report provides a comprehensive analysis of company profiles:

Prominent companies include Arkema (France), 3D Systems, Inc. (US), Markforged (US), Stratasys (US), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Oxford Performance Materials, Inc. (US), EOS GmbH (Germany), Solvay (Belgium), SABIC (Saudi Arabia), BASF SE (Germany), Impossible Objects (US), Apium Additive Technologies GmbH (Germany), Ensinger (Germany), Victrex plc (UK), and CRP Technology S.r.l. (Italy), among others.



Research Coverage

This research report categorizes the 3D Printing High Performance Plastic Market by Type (PA, PEI, PEEK & PEKK, Reinforced HPP, Others), Form (Filament and Pellet, Powder), Technology (FDM/FFF, SLS), Application (Prototyping, Tooling, Functional Part Manufacturing) End-use Industry (Medical & Healthcare, Aerospace & Defense, Transportation, Oil & Gas, Others) & region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America).The scope of the report covers detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, influencing the growth of the 3D printing high performance plastic market.



A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overview, solutions, and services; key strategies; Contracts, partnerships, and agreements. new product & service launches, mergers and acquisitions, and recent developments associated with the 3D printing high performance plastic market. Competitive analysis of upcoming startups in the 3D printing high performance plastic market ecosystem is covered in this report.



Reasons to buy this report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall 3D printing high performance plastic market and the subsegments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Analysis of key drivers (Growing demand from end-use industries, supportive government initiatives, development of application-grade 3D printing high performance plastic), restraints (Environment concerns regarding the disposal of plastic materials, Low acceptance of 3D printing in emerging economies), opportunities (development of bio-grade 3D printing plastics, Growing demand of 3D printing for functional part manufacturing), and challenges (High manufacturing cost, reducing lead time) influencing the growth of the 3D printing high performance plastic market

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the 3D printing high performance plastic market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the 3D printing high performance plastic market across varied regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the 3D printing high performance plastic market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies and service offerings of leading players like Arkema (France), 3D Systems, Inc. (US), Markforged (US), Stratasys (US), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Oxford Performance Materials, Inc. (US), EOS GmbH (Germany), Solvay (Belgium), SABIC (Saudi Arabia), BASF SE (Germany), Impossible Objects (US), Apium Additive Technologies GmbH (Germany), Ensinger (Germany), Victrex plc (UK), and CRP Technology S.r.l. (Italy), among others in the 3D printing high performance plastic market

