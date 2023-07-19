Sunwing gives Canadians more to love with Meliá Hotels and Resorts, including exclusive perks and an all inclusive getaway to the Dominican Republic

English French

TORONTO, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunwing customers still have time to take advantage of exclusive rate reductions, amenity discounts and the chance to win a getaway for two with Meliá Hotels and Resorts in the Dominican Republic. On now until July 31, 2023, Canadians can book to explore this beloved destination on a getaway tailor-made to them, whether that’s maxing out the summer of a lifetime with a bucket-list adventure down south or getting a running start on booking holiday travel or next year’s March Break plans with the family. This July, Sunwing helps make vacation dreams come true at an accessible price with incentives that simply can’t be ignored.



In addition to limited-time rate reductions on select resorts, no single supplement fee and the first child free if travelling in tow, customers who purchase a Sunwing vacation package at a Meliá Hotels and Resorts property in Punta Cana by July 31, 2023, for departures by April 30, 2024, will be automatically entered for the chance to win a free seven-night all inclusive getaway for two at Garden Suites by Meliá. Non-purchasing customers are also eligible but limited to one entry during the contest period and must complete a contest form on Sunwing.ca*. The contest winner will be transported to a tranquil paradise at this luxury resort featuring upscale accommodations, including swim-out options, and picture-perfect views from the famed Bavaro Beach.

“We’re proud to offer some of the most sought-after all inclusive vacation experiences in the Caribbean in partnership with Meliá Hotels and Resorts, and this month we’re thrilled to offer Sunwing customers exclusive booking incentives on Meliá properties in Punta Cana so they can experience this paradise first hand,” says Samantha Taylor, Chief Marketing Officer at Sunwing. “From reduced rates to on-site discounts and the chance to win an escape for two, Canadians have more reasons to vacation with Meliá and can do so with ease with Sunwing Vacations. This winter, we’re bringing customers more vacation packages and more direct flights to Punta Cana on board Sunwing Airlines from several Canadian airports from coast to coast, including Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver and Calgary.”

Meliá Hotels and Resorts welcomes every traveller under the sun for unforgettable vacations along the Dominican Republic’s most sought-after shores. Those in search of family friendly retreats or an adults only hideaway can look forward to thoughtful amenities, spacious accommodations with modern touches and exciting resort-offered activities, plus an enhanced level of service, premium amenities and access to exclusive areas when booking upgraded room categories, available at select properties.

The exclusive month-long incentives from Meliá Hotels and Resorts at applicable Punta Cana resorts also include special discounts at the on-site spa, valid for minimum four-night stays, and at Katmandu Park. The resort incentives paired with the Sunwing Guarantee, which includes customers’ first checked bag free at a value of $100+ roundtrip when travelling on a Sunwing vacation package on board Sunwing Airlines, makes for a tropical getaway that is sure to be cherished.

For more information or to book a Meliá Hotels and Resorts retreat in the Dominican Republic, visit www.sunwing.ca or contact a travel agent to take advantage of great rates and the chance to win an all inclusive paradise.

*Terms and conditions apply.

