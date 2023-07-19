Sustainable Real Estate Dividend Fund Distributions

Toronto, Ontario, CANADA

TORONTO, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlefield Sustainable Real Estate Dividend Fund (TSX: MSRE.UN) (the “Fund”) is pleased to announce that distributions for the third quarter of 2023 will be payable to unitholders of Middlefield Sustainable Real Estate Dividend Fund as follows:

Record DatePayable DateDistribution Per
Trust Unit
July 31, 2023August 15, 2023$0.04167
August 31, 2023September 15, 2023$0.04167
September 30, 2023October 13, 2023$0.04167


The trust units trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol MSRE.UN.

The Fund offers a distribution reinvestment plan (“DRIP”) for unitholders which provides unitholders with the ability to automatically reinvest distributions, commission free, and realize the benefits of compound growth. Unitholders can enroll in the DRIP program by contacting their investment advisor.

Middlefield Group

Formed in 1979, Middlefield creates equity income mandates designed to balance risk and return to meet the demanding requirements of Financial Advisors and their clients. These financial products include TSX-Listed IPOs and ETFs, Mutual Funds, Split Share Corporations, Flow Through LPs and Real Estate Investment Funds and Partnerships.

For further information, please visit our website at www.middlefield.com or contact Nancy Tham in our Sales and Marketing Department at 1.888.890.1868.