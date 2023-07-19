Sustainable Real Estate Dividend Fund Distributions

TORONTO, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlefield Sustainable Real Estate Dividend Fund (TSX: MSRE.UN) (the “Fund”) is pleased to announce that distributions for the third quarter of 2023 will be payable to unitholders of Middlefield Sustainable Real Estate Dividend Fund as follows:



Record Date Payable Date Distribution Per

Trust Unit July 31, 2023 August 15, 2023 $0.04167 August 31, 2023 September 15, 2023 $0.04167 September 30, 2023 October 13, 2023 $0.04167



The trust units trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol MSRE.UN.

The Fund offers a distribution reinvestment plan (“DRIP”) for unitholders which provides unitholders with the ability to automatically reinvest distributions, commission free, and realize the benefits of compound growth. Unitholders can enroll in the DRIP program by contacting their investment advisor.

Middlefield Group

Formed in 1979, Middlefield creates equity income mandates designed to balance risk and return to meet the demanding requirements of Financial Advisors and their clients. These financial products include TSX-Listed IPOs and ETFs, Mutual Funds, Split Share Corporations, Flow Through LPs and Real Estate Investment Funds and Partnerships.

