The animal disinfectants market is projected to reach USD 4.9 billion by 2028 from USD 3.4 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 7.7%

Secondly, the expansion of intensive animal production systems, like large-scale farming, concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs), and others have heightened the need for the robust biosecurity measures due to which animal disinfectants are being used for reducing the risk of diseases and also maintain hygienic environment for animals. Effective, environmentally friendly, and broad-spectrum animal disinfectants have been in high demand in recent years, and this demand has shown strong potential to considerably drive the market in terms of value and volume sales throughout the projection period. Furthermore, governments and regulatory bodies impose standards and regulations on animal health and welfare which often mandate the use of disinfectants for the well-being of animals, thus compliance with these requirements drives the demand for animal disinfectants globally. These are some of the factors that contributes to the rising demand for animal disinfectants globally.

"By type, Iodine is projected to have a high demand during the forecast period."

Many forms of iodine are used in disinfectants for animal health.Some properties of iodine which makes it a suitable component as animal disinfectants includes rapid antimicrobial action, penetration and efficacy of iodine against biofilms, water solubility, and synergizing effect of iodine when used in combination with other disinfectants or antimicrobial agents.



The high absorption rate of iodine among the livestock animals makes it a preferrable component for disinfection purpose.Iodine is increasingly available in seaweed, its most common commercial source.



However, it is also found in seawater, other brines, and nitrate deposits. Aqueous iodine (Lugol’s solution) or alcoholic iodine solutions are most commonly used as disinfectants.

"By application, dairy cleaning is the fastest growing segment and is anticipated to be in demand throughout the forecast period.

Disinfectants are widely used in the dairy industry for cleaning dairy equipment and these disinfectants are specifically formulated to effectively eliminate harmful pathogens that can contaminate dairy equipment, surfaces, and overall facility.According to USDA (US Department of Agriculture), the number of cows worldwide is over 1 billion as of 2022.



Furthermore, OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) states that the rising demand of meat is primarily attributed to increasing income of consumers and rising urbanization with changes in pattern of food consumption which favors increased proteins from animal sources in diets.Therefore, the domestication and farming of cattle for milk and commercial purposes such as meat has propelled the farmers to increase cattle farming thus increasing the need of proper disinfection in order to provide meat, milk, and other products maintaining the quality and standards.



The cleaning of dairy cattle involves removing equipment and bedding before cleaning. The nature of the surfaces will influence the disinfection process.

"By form, liquid animal disinfectants have the highest growth rate during the projected period.

Liquid animal disinfectants are highly effective against different types of virulent organisms.Additionally, liquid disinfectants include a wide range of applications, including footbaths, foot dips, foam-based sprays, aerial disinfection, and water-system disinfection procedures.



Liquid animal disinfectants also differ based on the chemical concentrate and their application.Easy availability of liquid animal disinfectants paired with product launches by companies is regarded as a crucial factor augmenting the market demand for the liquid form.



One such example of the product launch is done by Neogen corporation in the recent years.In November 2022, Neogen corporation, a provider of comprehensive solutions dedicated to food and animal safety, announced the launch of their trusted product “Synergize” in the Middle East, Europe, and Africa.



This disinfectant is also approved by governments around the world, that includes the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Health Canada, and others. Therefore, the growing demand for liquid form of disinfectants can be attributed to its low cost, easy availability, and launch of new products by various companies.



Asia Pacific to significantly contribute towards the strengthening of market growth during the projected period.



The animal disinfectant industry in Asia Pacific has shifted toward modern technological and innovative products from a conventional practice system.These shifts call for modernizing of chemical composition to gain a premium value for disinfectant products.



The market in the region is driven by the presence of a large livestock population (FAO 2019) and their growth rate.The region has witnessed an increase in feed mills and feed production, particularly in countries such as India and Japan.



The demand for animal disinfectants has been growing in this region due to the increasing investment of overseas business lines in domestic inputs to meet the need to export quality exclusively.Additionally, regulations for animal disinfectant products are favorable in this region.



China accounts for the largest share in the Asia Pacific animal disinfectants market due to the increasing investments by several multinational manufacturers in R&D.



Break-up of Primaries:

• By Company Tpye: Tier1-30%, Tier 2-30%, Tier 3- 40%

• By Designation: CXOs-31%, Managers – 24%, and Executives- 45%

• By Region: North America - 35%, Asia Pacific – 20%, Europe - 30%, South America-10%, RoW – 5%,



Leading players profiled in this report:

• Neogen Corporation (US)

• GEA Group (Germany)

• Lanxess (Germany)

• Zoetis (US)

• Solvay Group (Belgium)

• Kersia Group (France)

• Stockmeier Group (Germany)

• Ecolab (US)

• Albert Kerbel GMBH (Germany)

• PCC Group (Germany)

• G Sheperdanimal Health (UK)

• Sanosil Ag (Switzerland)

• Delaval Inc (Sweden)

• Diversey Holdings Ltd (US)

• Fink Tech Gmbh (Germany)

The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the animal disinfectants market with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Research Coverage:

The report segments the animal disinfectants market on the basis of by type, by application, by form, and by region. In terms of insights, this report has focused on various levels of analyses—the competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the global animal disinfectants market, high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



Reasons to buy this report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall animal disinfectants market and the subsegments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Analysis of key drivers (Growth in livestock production driving the usage of animal hygiene products), restraints (High costs and long duration associated with the development of disinfectant compounds), opportunity (Increase in consumer preference for biological disinfectants), and challenges (Low usage due to lack of awareness about standard operating procedures) influencing the growth of the animal disinfectants market.

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the animal disinfectants market.

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the animal disinfectants market across varied regions.

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the animal disinfectants market.

