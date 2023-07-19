EDPR NA Distributed Generation & Lufthansa Technik Puerto Rico Announce 21-Year Power Purchase Agreement Powering Operations in Puerto Rico

English Spanish

AGUADILLA, Puerto Rico, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EDPR NA Distributed Generation LLC ( EDPR NA DG ) and Lufthansa Technik Puerto Rico (LTPR) have executed a 21-year power purchase agreement (PPA) that allows EDPR NA DG to install a 2-megawatt (MW) rooftop solar system on top of LTPR’s Aguadilla Facility. This installment will provide between 95-100% of the site’s annual energy needs and save the maintenance, operations, and repair facility more than $10 million in operating costs. The system will also generate roughly 3 million kWh annually, reducing 2,126 metric tons of carbon emissions every year for the next two decades.



EDPR NA DG is a subsidiary of EDP Renewables North America LLC (EDPR NA), a top five renewable energy operator in North America, and LTPR is a top-tier base maintenance company and Lufthansa Technik (LHT) subsidiary. This collaboration is EDPR NA DG’s first partnership with an aviation company. The LHT branch, which belongs to the Lufthansa Group, is mobilizing efforts to reduce its carbon footprint and improve resource efficiency by 25 percent, increasing its use of renewable energy to 50 percent. The agreement with EDPR NA DG will help LTPR grow grid reliability in Puerto Rico.

“We are proud to see our vision of making LTPR run with renewable energy come to life. This milestone is a leading example within Lufthansa Technik, where we are constantly looking into modern solutions which allow us to make our operations more sustainable,” said Dr. Alexander Feuersänger, Lufthansa Technik’s Vice President Operations Aircraft Maintenance Services and Chairman of LTPR’s Board.

Dr. Feuersänger had the determination to capitalize on Puerto Rico’s tropical weather to reduce Lufthansa Technik Puerto Rico’s carbon footprint and increase the facility’s resiliency with clean power.

The PPA will result in an immediate reduction of LTPR’s operating expenses, greater control and predictability of future energy costs, and an instant reduction of emissions, supporting Lufthansa Group’s sustainability goals . The partnership with EDPR NA DG will enable LTPR to progress toward its sustainability and ESG objectives while expanding the greening of its services in the aviation industry.

EDPR NA DG is a renewable energy leader focused on delivering a reliable energy grid with distributed technologies. Thus, when working together with Lufthansa Technik Puerto Rico, the company relied on its hands-on approach and expertise from the acquisition, construction, and operation of 290 MWp of distributed generation and community solar projects to date across North America. The partnership between EDPR NA DG and LTPR is a step toward making the grid and transportation sector in Puerto Rico cleaner and more resilient.

“EDPR NA DG admires Lufthansa Technik Puerto Rico’s dedication and leadership in creating a more sustainable aviation sector,” said Gustavo Monteiro, EDPR NA Distributed Generation CEO. “We are pleased to support Lufthansa Technik’s mission to decrease their carbon emissions by providing them with low-cost renewable energy solutions, whilst increasing resiliency in Puerto Rico’s energy grid.”

EDPR NA DG will collaborate with local Puerto Rico based Carpe Diem Developers to develop the project.

“Carpe Diem Developers is honored to help power Puerto Rico’s transition to renewable energy,” said David Denny, Carpe Diem Developers Partner. “Through our work with EDPR NA DG, we are launching an exciting new era of distributed energy generation. LTPR has shown exemplary leadership through its local community engagement, and we are excited to help build this tangible symbol of their commitment to sustainability in Puerto Rico.”



Co-authored Blog: https://edprnadg.com/expanding-grid-resilience-puerto-rico-solar-energy

About EDPR NA Distributed Generation

At EDPR NA Distributed Generation (EDPR NA DG), accelerating the adoption and success of distributed generation is at the core of our mission. EDPR NA DG provides cutting-edge innovative renewable energy services to the entire North American region. Built on long-standing relationships with developers, power generators, corporate purchasers, municipalities, and local communities, EDPR NA DG delivers a full suite of offerings ranging from financing and development to construction and operation of energy and storage assets poised to scale. For more information, visit www.edprnadg.com .

EDP Renewables (Euronext: EDPR) is a global leader in the renewable energy sector and the world’s fourth-largest renewable energy producer. With a sound development pipeline, first class assets, and market-leading operating capacity, EDPR has undergone exceptional development in recent years and is present in 29 international markets across Europe, Latin America, North America, and Asia.

About EDP Renewables North America

EDP Renewables North America LLC (EDPR NA), its affiliates, and its subsidiaries develop, construct, own, and operate wind farms, solar parks, and energy storage systems throughout North America. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, with 58 wind farms, 10 solar parks, and eight regional offices across North America, EDPR NA has developed more than 9,600 megawatts (MW) and operates more than 8,400 MW of onshore utility-scale renewable energy projects. With more than 1,000 employees, EDPR NA’s highly qualified team has a proven capacity to execute projects across the continent.

For more information, visit www.edpr.com/north-america.

About Lufthansa Technik Puerto Rico

Lufthansa Technik Puerto Rico (LTPR) is a leading provider of maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services within the aviation industry. Specializing in the Airbus A320 range of short and medium-range aircraft, our company, LTPR operates from a state-of-the-art facility located at the Rafael Hernández Airport in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico. With a team of over 370 highly qualified personnel, they are dedicated to delivering world-class MRO services to customers in North and South America. Their commitment to excellence, advanced technology, and strategic location make them the preferred choice for Airbus A320 operators in the region.

About Lufthansa Technik

Lufthansa Technik (LHT) is the world-renowned provider of aircraft maintenance, repair, overhaul and modification services for civil aircraft, from commercial to VIP and special mission aircraft belonging to the Lufthansa Group. With presence in more than 35 operating subsidiaries and affiliates in EMEA, Asia Pacific and the Americas, the company’s international alliances makes them more competitive on several fronts and enables them to hold international licenses for maintenance, design and production. LHT provides tailored maintenance programs, modification, completion and conversion as well as innovative cabin products, material pooling or engine services. For more information, visit: lufthansa-technik.com/.

