The global agriculture analytics market size is projected to grow from USD 1.4 billion in 2023 to USD 2.5 billion by 2028, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.1%

The services segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

The agriculture analytics services market has been segmented into professional services and managed services.The professional services segment has been further segmented into training and consulting, system integration and implementation, and support and maintenance.



Agriculture analytics services offer a comprehensive and data-driven approach to optimize and enhance various aspects of the agricultural industry. These services utilize advanced technologies and analytical tools to collect, process, and analyze vast amounts of data from multiple sources, including weather patterns, soil conditions, crop health, and market trends.



The Large Farms segment is expected to hold highest market size during the forecast period

The adoption of agriculture analytics solutions in large farms is said to be high, as compared to the small and medium-sized farms. This is due to the affordability and high economies of scale that allows the large farms to leverage the benefits of agricultural solutions.Farms with the size of more than 1,000 hectares are categorized under the large farms segment. Producers having large farms leave no stone unturned to compete in the cut-throat competitive world; hence, they spend significant amounts on becoming technologically versed.



Asia pacific is fastest growing region in the agriculture analytics market

APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the increase in demand for agriculture analytics solution and services.Growing economies in countries such as China, Australia and New Zealand, India, and Israel provide huge opportunities for the adoption of the agriculture analytics solution and services in APAC region.



Meanwhile, North America is projected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period.



Breakdown of primaries

The studies contains insights from various industry experts, ranging from component suppliers to Tier 1 companies and OEMs. The break-up of the primaries is as follows:

• By Company: Tier I: 34%, Tier II: 43%, and Tier III: 23%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives: 50%, Directors: 30%, and Others: 20%

• By Region: Europe: 30%, APAC: 30%, North America: 25%, MEA: 10%, and Latin America: 5%

The agriculture analytics market is dominated by a few globally established players such as Deere & Company(US), IBM(US), Bayer Ag (Germany), SAP(Germany), Trimble(US), Accenture(Ireland), ABACO(Italy), DeLaval(Sweden), Oracle(US), DTN(US), Farmers Edge(Canada), SAS Institute(US), Iteris(US), PrecisionHawk(US), Conservis(US), Stesalit Systems(India), Agribotix(US), Agrivi(UK), Granular(US), FBN(US), Gro Intelligence(US), Resson(Canada), AgVue Technologies(US), Taranis(US), CropX(Israel), Trace Genomics(US), Fasal(India), AgEye Technologies(US), HelioPas AI(Germany), OneSoil (Switzerland), Root AI (US)and AgShift(US).



Research Coverage

The report segments the agriculture analytics market and forecasts its size, by volume and value, based on region (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and Latin America), Offering,agriculture type,farm size,technology and end users.

The report also provides a comprehensive review of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the agriculture analytics market. The report also covers qualitative aspects in addition to the quantitative aspects of these markets.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report would provide the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market for Agriculture analytics and its subsegments.It would help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights better to position their business and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



It also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Analysis of key drivers (Increasing size and complexity of farms, Rising need for optimal resource utilization, Enhancing sustainability and reducing environmental impact, Applying Big Data in farming), restraints (High cost associated with data collection and analysis, Data privacy and security concerns),opportunities (Technological advancements such as IoT, AI, ML, Prospect of public-private collaborations to advance use of agriculture analytics), and challenges (Lack of technological literacy and skills gap, Data transfer and storage challenges) influencing the growth of the Agriculture analytics market

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the Agriculture analytics market.

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the Agriculture analytics market across varied regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in Agriculture analytics market strategies; the report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the Agriculture analytics market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies and service offerings of leading players such as Deere & Company(US), IBM(US), Bayer Ag, (Grmany), SAP(Germany), Trimble(US) among others in the Agriculture analytics market

