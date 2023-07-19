New York, USA, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Market to Surge Immensely by 2032, Predicts DelveInsight | Key Companies to Watch Out - Cytokinetics, Orphazyme, Orion, Biogen, AB Science, Ionis, Biohaven, MediciNova, NeuroSense

The dynamics of the amyotrophic lateral sclerosis market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the diagnosis methodologies, raising awareness of the diseases, incremental healthcare spending across the world, and also expected launch of emerging therapies during the forecasted period of 2023–2032.

DelveInsight’s Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Market Report

As per DelveInsight’s analysis, the amyotrophic lateral sclerosis market size in the 7MM was approximately USD 500 million in 2022.

in 2022. According to the assessment done by DelveInsight, the estimated total diagnosed prevalent amyotrophic lateral sclerosis cases in the 7MM were approximately 500K in 2022.

in 2022. Leading amyotrophic lateral sclerosis companies such as Helixmith, Sanofi, Denali Therapeutics, Transposon Therapeutics, Alector, GSK, NeuroSense Therapeutics, Biogen, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Cytokinetics, Astellas Pharma, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Clene Nanomedicine Biosciences, AL-S Pharma, MediciNova, Seelos Theraputics, Prilenia Therapeutics, AB Science, Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Revalesio Corporation, Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, UCB Pharma, Ra Pharmaceuticals, AI Therapeutics, and others are developing novel amyotrophic lateral sclerosis drugs that can be available in the amyotrophic lateral sclerosis market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel amyotrophic lateral sclerosis drugs that can be available in the amyotrophic lateral sclerosis market in the coming years. Some of the key therapies for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis treatment include Engensis (VM202), SAR443820/DNL788, TPN-101, Latozinemab (AL001/GSK4527223), PrimeC, Tofersen (BIIB067), ION363, NurOwn (MSC-NTF cells), Reldesemtiv, Pegcetacoplan (APL-2), Gold Nanocrystals/CNM-Au8, AP-101, MN-166 (ibudilast), SLS-005 (trehalose), Pridopidine, Masitinib, Tegoprubart (AT-1501), RNS60, Verdiperstat, Zilucoplan, AIT-101 (LAM-002A) , and others.

and others. In September 2022, the US FDA approved RELYVRIO for ALS. RELYVRIO is a combination of two drugs, sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol, that reduced the rate of decline on a clinical assessment of daily functioning and was associated with longer overall survival

the US FDA approved RELYVRIO for ALS. RELYVRIO is a combination of two drugs, sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol, that reduced the rate of decline on a clinical assessment of daily functioning and was associated with longer overall survival In May 2022, the oral formulation RADICAVA ORS(edaravone) was approved by the US FDA for treating ALS.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Overview

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), often known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, is a rare neurological disease that primarily affects the nerve cells that control voluntary muscle movement. Voluntary muscles are responsible for motions such as chewing, walking, and talking. The disease is progressive, which means that the symptoms worsen over time. ALS is one of a larger set of conditions known as motor neuron diseases, which are characterized by the progressive degradation and death of motor neurons. Motor neurons are nerve cells that run from the brain to the spinal cord and then to the muscles all over the body.

There is no single test that can offer a definite diagnosis of ALS. ALS is primarily diagnosed based on a detailed history of symptoms and signs noted by a clinician during a physical examination, as well as a battery of tests to rule out other diseases that mimic ALS. The existence of upper and lower motor neuron symptoms, on the other hand, strongly implies the presence of the disease. Electromyography (EMG), nerve conduction study (NCS), and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) are tests that may aid in the diagnosis of ALS.





Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Epidemiology Segmentation

The amyotrophic lateral sclerosis epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current amyotrophic lateral sclerosis patient pool and forecasted trends for the seven individual major countries. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The amyotrophic lateral sclerosis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Prevalence

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Diagnosed Prevalence

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Gender-Specific Distribution

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Mutation-Specific Distribution

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Type-specific Distribution

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Distribution Based on Site of Onset

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Age-specific Distribution

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Treatment Market

There is currently no cure for ALS and no effective treatment to slow or stop the disease's course. Physical therapy, speech therapy, dietary counselling, heat or whirlpool therapy, and other treatments are available in the ALS treatment landscape. Furthermore, the US FDA has approved five medications to treat ALS: RELYVRIO, Riluzole, NUEDEXTA, RADICAVA (IV and oral), and TIGLUTIK. Pain, muscle cramps, stiffness, excess saliva and phlegm, and the pseudobulbar affect (involuntary or uncontrollable bursts of sobbing and/or laughing, or other emotional displays) are also treated with medications. Drugs are also available to treat pain, depression, sleep disorders, and constipation. The FDA authorised RELYVRIO (sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol) for the treatment of adults with ALS in September 2022. RELYVRIO (formerly known in the United States as AMX0035). The oral formulation RADICAVA ORS (edaravone) was authorised by the US FDA for the treatment of ALS in May 2022.

Riluzole is indicated as first-line medication for the treatment of ALS in all three regions: Japan, the United States, and Europe. Radicava (Edaravone), a free-radical scavenger, has been licenced for the treatment of ALS. It has the potential to reduce the deterioration in physical function by one-third. Currently, the treatment is only offered in the United States and Japan. Furthermore, NEUDEXTA is approved for the treatment of pseudobulbar effects such as multiple sclerosis and ALS; hence, it is utilised to treat ALS patients. Cramping can be relieved by pain medicines or muscle relaxants such as baclofen (Gablofen, Kemstro, Lioresal) or diazepam (Diastat, Valium).

Key Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Therapies and Companies

Engensis (VM202): Helixmith

SAR443820/DNL788: Sanofi/Denali Therapeutics

TPN-101: Transposon Therapeutics

Latozinemab (AL001/GSK4527223): Alector/GSK

PrimeC: NeuroSense Therapeutics

Tofersen (BIIB067): Biogen/Ionis

ION363: Ionis Pharmaceuticals

NurOwn (MSC-NTF cells): Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Reldesemtiv: Cytokinetics/Astellas Pharma

Pegcetacoplan (APL-2): Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Gold Nanocrystals/CNM-Au8: Clene Nanomedicine Biosciences

AP-101: AL-S Pharma

MN-166 (ibudilast): MediciNova

SLS-005 (trehalose): Seelos Theraputics

Pridopidine: Prilenia Therapeutics

Masitinib: AB Science

Tegoprubart (AT-1501): Eledon Pharmaceuticals

RNS60: Revalesio Corporation

Verdiperstat: Biohaven Pharmaceuticals

Zilucoplan: UCB Pharma/Ra Pharmaceuticals

AIT-101 (LAM-002A): AI Therapeutics

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the amyotrophic lateral sclerosis market are anticipated to change in the coming years. RADICAVA (edaravone) has proven to be an effective ALS treatment. Recently, oral RADICAVA was licenced in the United States for the treatment of ALS patients in order to improve patient compliance. Most of the 7MM have their own ALS registries, allowing for a near-exact country-wide number of identified and prevalent cases of the disease. Because several ALS-causing mutations have been identified, major parties now have an excellent opportunity to develop drugs that target these variants.

Furthermore, there is a need for biomarker-specific medications that can help ALS patients enhance their overall health. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the amyotrophic lateral sclerosis market in the 7MM.

However, certain factors may affect the growth of the amyotrophic lateral sclerosis market. The absence of epidemiological data on the disease in the pediatric population stymies the development of innovative medicines aimed at children under the age of 18. ALS is caused by a variety of mutations, many of which have yet to be identified. This research deficit also impedes overall research and development of possible innovative medicines.

Although RADICAVA can effectively delay physical impairment in ALS patients, its expensive price may constitute a threat to overall patient adherence. The approval of novel developing medicines may increase the financial burden on patients. In addition, the failure of current and emerging therapies to entirely cure ALS is a big threat to the amyotrophic lateral sclerosis market.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Market Size in 2022 USD 500 Million Key Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Companies Helixmith, Sanofi, Denali Therapeutics, Transposon Therapeutics, Alector, GSK, NeuroSense Therapeutics, Biogen, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Cytokinetics, Astellas Pharma, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Clene Nanomedicine Biosciences, AL-S Pharma, MediciNova, Seelos Theraputics, Prilenia Therapeutics, AB Science, Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Revalesio Corporation, Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, UCB Pharma, Ra Pharmaceuticals, AI Therapeutics, and others Key Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Therapies Engensis (VM202), SAR443820/DNL788, TPN-101, Latozinemab (AL001/GSK4527223), PrimeC, Tofersen (BIIB067), ION363, NurOwn (MSC-NTF cells), Reldesemtiv, Pegcetacoplan (APL-2), Gold Nanocrystals/CNM-Au8, AP-101, MN-166 (ibudilast), SLS-005 (trehalose), Pridopidine, Masitinib, Tegoprubart (AT-1501), RNS60, Verdiperstat, Zilucoplan, AIT-101 (LAM-002A), and others

Scope of the Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis current marketed and emerging therapies

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis current marketed and emerging therapies Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Drugs

Attribute Analysis of Emerging Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Market Key Insights 2. Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Market Report Introduction 3. Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Market Overview at a Glance 4. Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Treatment and Management 7. Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Marketed Drugs 10. Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Market Analysis 12. Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

