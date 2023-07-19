Hologram Tech Arrives in Nigeria with MTN & Proto 

Lagos, Nigeria, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MTN Nigeria has demonstrated Proto Inc.’s patented hologram technology across the country with an epic tour intended to revolutionize the country’s entertainment industry. Utilizing MTN’s 5G network, the tour presented top artists in fully-interactive, volumetric 4K via Proto’s self-contained hologram devices and the platform that makes holoportation a reality. Johnny Drille, Praize, Hamisu Breaker, Qdot Alagbe and Slowdog all appeared in hologram form for fans at top malls in Abuja, Kano, Enugu, Ibadan and at a spectacular night at the Hard Rock Cafe Lagos.



“By introducing cutting-edge Proto holographic technology powered by 5G to the country’s entertainment scene, this pioneering initiative has pushed the boundaries of live performances,” said Ibifiri Uhuegbulem, MTN Nigeria Regional Sales Manager. “This is an important stage in Nigerian entertainment because hologram technology allows artists to connect with their audiences on a whole new level, surpassing geographical boundaries and engaging fans who may not have been able to attend live concerts in the past."

Nigerian indigenous rapper Nnenna Okechukwu Emmanuel better known as Slowdog, a DeepWell Entertainment artist, appears via Proto hologram at the Polo Park Mall in Enugu.

MTN Nigeria called this “a significant moment in Nigerian entertainment because Proto holographic technology enables artists to connect with their audiences on a whole new level, transcending geographical barriers and engaging fans who may not have previously been able to attend live events. The hologram tour, which is a first in Nigeria, exemplifies Proto and MTN’s dedication to ushering in a new era of entertainment by blending music, art, and technology.”

With Proto, artists like the ones on the MTN tour, and executives, athletes, teachers, doctors and more, can beam live, anywhere, across Nigeria or around the world for fully interactive experiences – where they can see and hear their audiences just as if they were present in person. The award-winning technology is in use by Fortune 500 companies in finance, health, telecommunications, retail, education, entertainment and more around the world and has been acknowledged as the leader of its field by the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal and the BBC. Previously on the continent, Proto was used at Africa Tech Week in Cape Town to beam rapper and entrepreneur will i am to deliver his keynote live from Los Angeles.

“We’re so proud to have our new customer MTN connect Nigeria’s superstar artists with their fans via Proto hologram,” said David Nussbaum, Inventor and CEO of Proto Inc. “The benefits of holoportation throughout Sub-Saharan Africa are huge – in business, telehealth, education and more – and we congratulate MTN Nigeria on their leadership and innovation in the region.”





Award-winning Nigerian artist Johnny Drille of Mavin Records toured the country via Proto hologram at events organized by MTN Nigeria.

Artist/Entertainer/Entrepreneurs who have used Proto include Sean “Diddy” Combs, Paris Hilton and Howie Mandel (who are also investor/advisors in the company), Migos, Pusha T, Kenan Thompson, Camilla Cabelo and Logan Paul. Athletes using Proto include Usain Bolt, Lewis Hamilton, Manny Pacquiao, Marshawn Lynch, England Rugby, the Dallas Cowboys, Eileen Gu and Tottenham Hotspur’s Son Heung-Min. Christie’s has recently used Proto to tour the costumes of Donna Summer around the world ahead of auction.

MTN Nigeria’s activations at top malls in the country follow events utilizing Proto in retail by brands such as IWC watches, Nike, H&M, Burberry, Asics, and Tumi, spanning the U.S., UK, Australia, and Asia. Global telecommunications companies using Proto include Verizon, BT, T-Mobile, AT&T, Sunrise, and Indonesia’s Telkomsel.

About Proto Inc.:

Proto is the global creator, and leading provider, of the award winning and patented Proto OS and holographic communications platform. With 100s of Proto units permanently deployed globally, and with a growing live events, production, and rental division, Proto is beaming people, brands and digital assets worldwide. Proto has become the fastest growing communications and marketing solution in retail, hospitality, entertainment, healthcare, education, financial services, tech and the arts. Proto is a 4X honoree at the CES Innovation awards and has been named to Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies list two years in a row. Proto is a VC and mega-celebrity backed technology company based in Los Angeles with satellite showrooms and distributors in New York, Las Vegas, Nashville, Toronto, Mexico City, London, Paris, Frankfurt, Milan, Taipei, Hong Kong, Mumbai, Brisbane, Jakarta, and Seoul. More info at www.protohologram.com .











