Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Mandatory notification of trade – Employee Share Purchase Plan

Oslo, 19 July 2023 - Employees of Adevinta ASA have on the 17 of July 2023 purchased 115,683 Adevinta shares through a broker on the Oslo Stock Exchange as part of Adevinta’s employee share purchase plans at an average share price of NOK 68.252637 per share. The shares will be transferred to the participants in the coming days. The transactions are related to the second enrollment window in the Adevinta Share Purchase Plan for 2023 and the fourth enrollment window in the Hybrid Adevinta Share Purchase Plan for 2022 which closed in December 2022, and based on savings made during April, May and June 2023.



In addition, employees of Adevinta ASA have on the 18th of July 2023 received a total of 13,050 gross Adevinta treasury shares. After withholding tax, a total of 8,002 shares were sold at a price of 69.86042 NOK per share to cover tax responsibilities and the net number of shares to be transferred to the employees will be 5,048 shares. The net shares will be transferred to the participants in the coming days. This transaction is related to bonus matching shares given to employees who enrolled in the Employee Share Saving Plan for Q2 of 2021.

Part of the transactions included primary insiders in Adevinta ASA. The notifications of the transaction are attached to this press release in accordance with MAR regulation.

The purpose of Adevinta’s employee share purchase plan is to motivate and retain employees as well as to increase the interest in Adevinta’s result and performance through owning Adevinta shares. After two years of ownership, the company will allocate one bonus share for every share bought in connection with this offer. For more information on the Adevinta employee share saving plan please refer to the disclosure published 17 June 2019.

This information has been submitted in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation article 19 and the Norwegian Securities Trading Act Section 5‑12.

-End-





IR contact

Marie de Scobiac

Head of Investor Relations

Anne-Sophie Jugean

Investor Relations Manager

ir@adevinta.com



About Adevinta

Adevinta is a leading online classifieds specialist, operating digital marketplaces in 11 countries. The company provides technology-based services to connect buyers with sellers and to facilitate transactions, from real estate to motors, and consumer goods.

Adevinta’s portfolio spans more than 25 digital brands, covering one billion people and attracting approximately 2.5 billion average monthly visits. Noted assets include top-ranked leboncoin in France, Germany's leading classifieds sites mobile.de and Kleinanzeigen, Marktplaats in the Netherlands, Fotocasa, Habitaclia and InfoJobs in Spain, Subito in Italy, and 50% of fast-growing OLX Brasil. Adevinta employs around 5,700 people, including some 3,000 working in product and technology teams, committed to supporting users and customers daily.

Adevinta is a sustainability leader within the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) Europe.Find out more at Adevinta.com.









Attachments