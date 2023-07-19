SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of AerCap Holdings N.V. - AER

NEW YORK, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of AerCap Holdings N.V. (“AerCap” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AER). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether AerCap Medical and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

AerCap is the world’s largest owner of commercial aircraft. Following the imposition of sanctions on Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine, hundreds of AerCap-owned aircraft leased to Russian airlines were stranded in Russia. AerCap has since commenced litigation against insurers seeking up to $3.5 billion in connection with the loss of its stranded aircraft, more than 100 of which the Russian government subsequently seized in retaliation for Western sanctions. As the extent of AerCap’s exposure to the Russian market and the consequences of the Russo-Ukrainian War became known to the investing public, AerCap’s stock price has fallen sharply, damaging investors.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered billions of dollars in damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com .