SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Arcellx, Inc. - ACLX

NEW YORK, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Arcellx, Inc. ("Arcellx" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ACLX).



The investigation concerns whether Arcellx and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On June 19, 2023, Arcellx issued a press release “announc[ing] . . . that it has received notification from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that a clinical hold has been placed on its CART-ddBCMA investigational new drug (IND) for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).” Arcellx specified that “[t]he clinical hold was received on June 16, following a recent patient death. The company believes limitations on bridging therapy are a contributing factor and is working with FDA to amend the protocol to expand options for patients that are consistent with current clinical practice. The FDA has provided clearance to Arcellx to continue to dose patients who have undergone lymphodepletion.”

On this news, Arcellx’s stock price fell $2.57 per share, or 7.18%, to close at $33.23 per share on June 20, 2023.

