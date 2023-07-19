2024 Expeditions Announced for World Voyager featuring New Cultural Expeditions by Atlas™ Experience

Fort Lauderdale, FL, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Ocean Voyages, the leader in yacht expedition cruising, announces the addition of 26 expeditions for its newest yacht, World Voyager. Departing between March 2024 and October 2024, these expeditions will offer Atlas Ocean Voyages’ first Caribbean voyages along with South America itineraries to Argentina, Brazil, and the Falklands. The 2024 season will also feature Northern Europe journeys to Iceland, Ireland, England, and Norway. New Arctic expeditions will take guests to Svalbard and Greenland, promising awe-inspiring landscapes and unforgettable encounters with wildlife.

