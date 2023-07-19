Banner Corporation Reports Net Income of $39.6 Million, or $1.15 Per Diluted Share, for Second Quarter 2023; Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.48 Per Share

WALLA WALLA, Wash., July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Banner Corporation (NASDAQ GSM: BANR) (“Banner”), the parent company of Banner Bank, today reported net income of $39.6 million, or $1.15 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023, a 29% decrease compared to $55.6 million, or $1.61 per diluted share, for the preceding quarter and a 17% decrease compared to $48.0 million, or $1.39 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022. Net interest income was $142.5 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $153.3 million in the preceding quarter and $129.0 million in the second quarter a year ago. The decrease in net interest income compared to the preceding quarter reflects an increase in funding costs, while the increase from the prior year quarter reflects an increase in yields on earning assets. Banner’s second quarter 2023 results include $6.8 million in provision for credit losses, compared to $524,000 recapture of provision for credit losses in the preceding quarter and $4.5 million in provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2022. In addition, the second quarter of 2022 included a $7.8 million gain related to the sale of four branches. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, net income increased 4% to $95.1 million, or $2.76 per diluted share, compared to net income of $91.9 million, or $2.66 per diluted share for the prior year. Banner’s results for the first six months of 2023 include $6.2 million in provision for credit losses, compared to $2.4 million in recapture of provision for credit losses in 2022.

Banner announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.48 per share. The dividend will be payable August 11, 2023, to common shareholders of record on August 1, 2023.

“Our business model, which emphasizes moderate risk and strong relationship banking, continues to serve us well in these uncertain economic times,” said Mark Grescovich, President and CEO. “Our performance for the second quarter of 2023 benefited from loan growth and higher yields on interest-earning assets. However, the higher interest rate environment and its effect on funding costs impacted our net interest margin during the quarter. Our continued focus on growing client relationships is serving us well, with core deposits representing 90% of total deposits at quarter end. Banner’s overarching goals continue to be to do the right thing for our clients, communities, colleagues, our company and shareholders; and to provide a consistent and reliable source of commerce and capital through all economic cycles and change events,” concluded Grescovich.

At June 30, 2023, Banner Corporation had $15.58 billion in assets, $10.33 billion in net loans and $13.10 billion in deposits. Banner operates 137 full service branch offices, including branches located in eight of the top 20 largest western Metropolitan Statistical Areas by population.

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights

  • Revenues decreased 7% to $150.9 million, compared to $162.6 million in the preceding quarter, and decreased 3% compared to $156.2 million in the second quarter a year ago.
  • Adjusted revenue* (the total of net interest income and total non-interest income adjusted for the net gain or loss on the sale of securities and the net change in valuation of financial instruments) was $158.6 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $170.4 million in the preceding quarter and $148.3 million in the second quarter a year ago.
  • Net interest income decreased 7% to $142.5 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $153.3 million in the preceding quarter and increased 10% compared to $129.0 million in the second quarter a year ago.
  • Net interest margin, on a tax equivalent basis, was 4.00%, compared to 4.30% in the preceding quarter and 3.44% in the second quarter a year ago.
  • Mortgage banking revenues decreased 37% to $1.7 million, compared to $2.7 million in the preceding quarter, and decreased 58% compared to $4.0 million in the second quarter a year ago.
  • Return on average assets was 1.02%, compared to 1.44% in the preceding quarter and 1.16% in the second quarter a year ago.
  • Net loans receivable increased 3% to $10.33 billion at June 30, 2023, compared to $10.02 billion at March 31, 2023, and increased 11% compared to $9.33 billion at June 30, 2022.
  • Non-performing assets increased to $28.7 million, or 0.18% of total assets, at June 30, 2023, compared to $27.1 million, or 0.17% of total assets at March 31, 2023, and $19.1 million, or 0.12% of total assets, at June 30, 2022.
  • The allowance for credit losses - loans was $144.7 million, or 1.38% of total loans receivable, as of June 30, 2023, compared to $141.5 million, or 1.39% of total loans receivable as of March 31, 2023 and $128.7 million, or 1.36% of total loans receivable as of June 30, 2022.
  • Core deposits (non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing transaction and savings accounts) decreased to $11.74 billion at June 30, 2023, compared to $12.20 billion at March 31, 2023, and to $13.46 billion a year ago. Core deposits represented 90% of total deposits at June 30, 2023.
  • Banner Bank’s uninsured deposits were 31% of total deposits at June 30, 2023, compared to 33% at March 31, 2023.
  • Banner Bank’s uninsured deposits excluding collateralized public deposits and affiliate deposits were 28% of total deposits at June 30, 2023, compared to 31% at March 31, 2023.
  • Available borrowing capacity was $4.02 billion at June 30, 2023, compared to $4.25 billion at March 31, 2023.
  • On balance sheet liquidity was $3.07 billion at June 30, 2023, compared to $3.40 billion at March 31, 2023.
  • Dividends paid to shareholders were $0.48 per share in the quarter ended June 30, 2023.
  • Common shareholders’ equity per share increased 1% to $44.91 at June 30, 2023, compared to $44.64 at the preceding quarter end, and increased 3% from $43.46 a year ago.
  • Tangible common shareholders’ equity per share* increased 1% to $33.83 at June 30, 2023, compared to $33.52 at the preceding quarter end, and increased 5% from $32.20 a year ago.

*Non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) measure; See, “Additional Financial Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures” on the final two pages of this press release for a discussion and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.

Income Statement Review

Net interest income was $142.5 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $153.3 million in the preceding quarter and $129.0 million in the second quarter a year ago. Net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 4.00% for the second quarter of 2023, a 30 basis-point decrease compared to 4.30% in the preceding quarter and a 56 basis-point increase compared to 3.44% in the second quarter a year ago. Net interest margin for the current quarter was impacted by an increase in funding costs due to an increase in the mix of higher cost CDs and the lag effect of prior market rate increases on current period deposit costs, partially offset by increased yields on loans due to the rising interest rates during the quarter.

Average yields on interest-earning assets increased 12 basis points to 4.80% for the second quarter of 2023, compared to 4.68% for the preceding quarter and increased 126 basis points compared to 3.54% in the second quarter a year ago. Since March 2022, in response to inflation, the Federal Open Market Committee (“FOMC”) of the Federal Reserve System has increased the target range for the federal funds rate by 500 basis points, including 25 basis points during the second quarter of 2023, to a range of 5.00% to 5.25%. The increase in average yields on interest-earning assets during the current quarter reflects the benefit of variable rate interest-earning assets repricing higher, as well as new loans being originated at higher interest rates. Average loan yields increased 13 basis points to 5.51% compared to 5.38% in the preceding quarter and increased 97 basis points compared to 4.54% in the second quarter a year ago. The increase in average loan yields during the current quarter compared to the preceding and prior year quarters was primarily the result of rising interest rates. Total deposit costs were 0.64% in the second quarter of 2023, which was a 36 basis-point increase compared to the preceding quarter and a 58 basis-point increase compared to the second quarter a year ago. The increase in the costs of deposits was due to elevated competition for deposits, an increase in the mix of higher cost CDs and the lag effect of prior market rate increases on current period deposit costs. The average rate paid on FHLB advances was 5.29% in the second quarter of 2023, which was a 45 basis-point increase compared to 4.84% in the preceding quarter. There were no FHLB advances during second quarter a year ago. The average rate paid on other borrowings in the second quarter of 2023 was 1.64%, which was a 97 basis-point increase compared to 0.67% in the preceding quarter and a 151 basis-point increase compared to 0.13% in the second quarter a year ago. The total cost of funding liabilities was 0.86% during the second quarter of 2023, a 46 basis-point increase compared to 0.40% in the preceding quarter and a 75 basis-point increase compared to 0.11% in the second quarter a year ago.

A $6.8 million provision for credit losses was recorded in the current quarter (comprised of a $3.6 million provision for credit losses - loans, a $1.2 million provision for credit losses - unfunded loan commitments, a $2.0 million provision for credit losses - available for sale securities and a $16,000 recapture of provision for credit losses - held-to-maturity debt securities). This compares to a $524,000 recapture of provision for credit losses in the prior quarter (comprised of a $774,000 provision for credit losses - loans, a $1.3 million recapture of provision for credit losses - unfunded loan commitments and a $20,000 recapture of provision for credit losses - held-to-maturity debt securities) and a $4.5 million provision for credit losses in the second quarter a year ago (comprised of a $3.1 million provision for credit losses - loans, a $1.4 million provision for credit losses - unfunded loan commitments and a $4,000 provision for credit losses - held-to-maturity debt securities). The provision for credit losses for the current quarter primarily reflects increased loan balances and unfunded loan commitments, a deterioration in forecasted economic conditions and rating downgrades on bank subordinated debt investments. The recapture of provision for credit losses for the preceding quarter primarily reflected a decrease in unfunded construction loan commitments, which was partially offset by higher net loan charge-offs during the preceding quarter.

Total non-interest income was $8.4 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $9.3 million in the preceding quarter and $27.2 million in the second quarter a year ago. The decrease in non-interest income during the current quarter compared to the prior quarter was primarily due to a $1.0 million decrease in mortgage banking revenues. The decrease in non-interest income during the current quarter compared to the prior year quarter was primarily due to a $2.3 million decrease in mortgage banking revenues, a $4.5 million net loss recognized on the sale of securities during the current quarter, a $3.2 million net loss for fair value adjustments on financial instruments carried at fair value in the current quarter, and a $7.8 million gain recognized on the sale of four branches in the second quarter of 2022. Total non-interest income was $17.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $46.6 million for the same period a year earlier.

Mortgage banking revenues, including gains on one- to four-family and multifamily loan sales and loan servicing fees, were $1.7 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $2.7 million in the preceding quarter and $4.0 million in the second quarter a year ago. The decrease from the preceding quarter primarily reflects a downward lower of cost or market adjustment on multifamily held for sale loans. The decrease from the second quarter of 2022 primarily reflects a reduction in the volume and a decrease in the gain on sale margin for one- to four-family loans sold. The reduction in the volume of one- to four-family loans sold compared to the prior year quarter primarily reflects reduced refinancing activity, as well as decreased purchase activity as interest rates increased. Home purchase activity accounted for 93% of one- to four-family mortgage loan originations in the second quarter of 2023, compared to 88% in the preceding quarter and 82% in the second quarter of 2022. Mortgage banking revenue included a $757,000 lower of cost or market downward adjustment on multifamily held for sale loans for the current quarter due to increases in market interest rates during the second quarter. There were no multifamily loans sold during the second quarter of 2023. This compares to a $295,000 lower of cost or market upward adjustment recorded during the preceding quarter due to decreases in market interest rates during the first quarter as well as $87,000 of gain recognized on the sale of multifamily loans. During the second quarter of 2022, a $458,000 lower of cost or market downward adjustment was recorded due to increases in market rates. There were no multifamily loans sold during the second quarter of 2022.

Second quarter 2023 non-interest income also included a $3.2 million net loss for fair value adjustments as a result of changes in the valuation of financial instruments carried at fair value, principally comprised of certain investment securities held for trading and limited partnership investments, and a $4.5 million net loss on the sale of securities. In the preceding quarter, results included a $552,000 net loss for fair value adjustments and a $7.3 million net loss on the sale of securities. In the second quarter a year ago, results included a $69,000 net gain for fair value adjustments and a $32,000 net gain on the sale of securities.

Total revenue decreased 7% to $150.9 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $162.6 million in the preceding quarter, and 3% compared to $156.2 million in the second quarter of 2022. Adjusted revenue* (the total of net interest income and total non-interest income adjusted for the net gain or loss on the sale of securities and the net change in valuation of financial instruments) was $158.6 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $170.4 million in the preceding quarter and $148.3 million in the second quarter a year ago. In the first six months of the year, adjusted revenue* was $329.0 million, compared to $285.9 million in the first six months of 2022.

Total non-interest expense was $95.4 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $94.6 million in the preceding quarter and $92.1 million in the second quarter of 2022. The increase in non-interest expense for the current quarter compared to the prior quarter primarily reflects a $583,000 increase in salary and employee benefits expense and a $949,000 increase in deposit insurance expense, partially offset by a $1.0 million increase in capitalized loan origination costs, primarily due to increased loan production. The increase in non-interest expense for the current quarter compared to the same quarter a year ago primarily reflects an increase in salary and employee benefits expense, a decrease in capitalized loan origination costs, an increase in information and computer data services expense and an increase in deposit insurance expense, partially offset by decreases in occupancy and equipment expenses and payment and card processing services expense. Year-to-date, total non-interest expense was $190.0 million, compared to $183.2 million in the same period a year earlier. Banner’s efficiency ratio was 63.21% for the second quarter, compared to 58.20% in the preceding quarter and 58.94% in the same quarter a year ago. Banner’s adjusted efficiency ratio* was 58.58% for the second quarter, compared to 54.23% in the preceding quarter and 59.46% in the year ago quarter.

Federal and state income tax expense totaled $9.2 million for the second quarter of 2023 resulting in an effective tax rate of 18.8%, reflecting the benefits from tax exempt income. Banner’s statutory income tax rate for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, was 23.5%, representing a blend of the statutory federal income tax rate of 21.0% and apportioned effects of the state income tax rates.

*Non-GAAP financial measures. See, “Additional Financial Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures” on the final two pages of this press release for a discussion and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets increased to $15.58 billion at June 30, 2023, compared to $15.53 billion at March 31, 2023, and decreased 5% from $16.39 billion at June 30, 2022. The total of securities and interest-bearing deposits held at other banks totaled $3.64 billion at June 30, 2023, compared to $3.99 billion at March 31, 2023 and $5.45 billion at June 30, 2022. The decrease compared to the prior quarter was primarily due to the sale of $127.4 million of securities as well as $150.0 million of reverse repurchase agreements maturing during the current quarter. The decrease compared to the prior year quarter was primarily due to an additional $150.0 million of reverse repurchase agreements maturing during the first quarter of 2023, the sale of securities and a decrease in interest-bearing deposits held at other banks. The average effective duration of the securities portfolio was approximately 6.8 years at June 30, 2023, compared to 6.5 years at June 30, 2022.

Total loans receivable increased to $10.47 billion at June 30, 2023, compared to $10.16 billion at March 31, 2023, and $9.46 billion at June 30, 2022. Commercial real estate loans increased $60.2 million to $3.63 billion at June 30, 2023, compared to $3.57 billion at March 31, 2023. One- to four-family residential loans increased 7% to $1.34 billion at June 30, 2023, compared to $1.25 billion at March 31, 2023, and increased 54% compared to $868.2 million a year ago. The increase in one- to four-family residential loans was primarily the result of one- to four-family construction loans converting to one- to four-family portfolio loans upon the completion of the construction phase and new production. Commercial business loans increased 3% to $2.30 billion at June 30, 2023, compared to $2.23 billion at March 31, 2023, and increased 11% compared to $2.07 billion a year ago, primarily due to new loan production. Multifamily real estate loans increased to $699.8 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $696.9 million at March 31, 2023, and increased 22% compared to $575.2 million a year ago. The increase in multifamily loans compared to a year ago was primarily due to growth in affordable housing loan balances as well as the transfer of $54.0 million of multifamily held for sale loans to the held for investment loan portfolio during the fourth quarter of 2022.

Loans held for sale were $60.6 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $49.0 million at March 31, 2023, and $69.2 million at June 30, 2022. One- to four- family residential mortgage loans sold totaled $62.6 million in the current quarter, compared to $40.5 million in the preceding quarter and $88.6 million in the second quarter a year ago, while there were no multifamily loans sold during the second quarter of 2023, compared to $7.6 million sold in the preceding quarter and none sold in the second quarter a year ago.

Total deposits decreased to $13.10 billion at June 30, 2023, compared to $13.15 billion at March 31, 2023, and $14.21 billion a year ago. The decline in deposits was primarily due to interest rate sensitive clients moving a portion of their non-operating deposit balances to higher yielding investments as well as seasonal outflows for tax payments. Non-interest-bearing account balances decreased 7% to $5.37 billion at June 30, 2023, compared to $5.76 billion at March 31, 2023, and 16% compared to $6.39 billion a year ago. Core deposits were 90% of total deposits at June 30, 2023, 93% of total deposits at March 31, 2023 and 95% of total deposits at June 30, 2022. Certificates of deposit increased 43% to $1.36 billion at June 30, 2023, compared to $949.9 million at March 31, 2023, and increased 79% compared to $756.3 million a year earlier. The increase in certificates of deposits during the current quarter was principally due to a $203.6 million increase in brokered deposits and clients seeking higher yields moving funds from core deposit accounts to higher yielding certificates of deposits.

Banner Bank’s uninsured deposits were $4.06 billion or 31% of total deposits at June 30, 2023, compared to $4.42 billion or 33% of total deposits at March 31, 2023. The uninsured deposit calculation includes $309.7 million and $277.7 million of collateralized public deposits at June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively. Uninsured deposits also include cash held by the holding company of $95.0 million and $88.0 million at June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively. Banner Bank’s uninsured deposits, excluding collateralized public deposits and cash held at the holding company, were 28% of deposits at June 30, 2023, compared to 31% of total deposits at March 31, 2023.

Banner had $270.0 million of FHLB borrowings at June 30, 2023, compared to $170.0 million at March 31, 2023 and none a year ago. At June 30, 2023, Banner’s off-balance sheet liquidity included additional borrowing capacity of $2.64 billion at the FHLB and $1.26 billion at the Federal Reserve as well as federal funds line of credit agreements with other financial institutions of $125.0 million.

Subordinated notes, net of issuance costs, were $92.6 million at June 30, 2023 compared to $99.0 million at March 31, 2023 and $98.8 million a year ago. The decrease in subordinated notes was due to Banner Bank’s purchase of $6.5 million of Banner’s subordinated debt during the second quarter of 2023.

At June 30, 2023, total common shareholders’ equity was $1.54 billion, or 9.90% of assets, compared to $1.53 billion or 9.86% of assets at March 31, 2023, and $1.49 billion or 9.07% of assets a year ago. The increase in total common shareholders’ equity at June 30, 2023 compared to March 31, 2023 was primarily due to a $22.9 million increase in retained earnings as a result of $39.6 million in net income during the second quarter of 2023, partially offset by a $13.8 million increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss, primarily due to a decrease in the fair value of the security portfolio as a result of an increase in interest rates during the second quarter of 2023, and the accrual of $16.7 million of cash dividends during the quarter. The increase in total common shareholders’ equity from June 30, 2022 reflects a $134.8 million increase in retained earnings, partially offset by an $83.5 million increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss, primarily due to a decrease in the fair value of the security portfolio as a result of an increase in interest rates during 2022, and the payment of cash dividends. At June 30, 2023, tangible common shareholders’ equity*, which excludes goodwill and other intangible assets, net, was $1.16 billion, or 7.64% of tangible assets*, compared to $1.15 billion, or 7.59% of tangible assets, at March 31, 2023, and $1.10 billion, or 6.88% of tangible assets, a year ago.

Banner and Banner Bank continue to maintain capital levels in excess of the requirements to be categorized as “well-capitalized.” At June 30, 2023, Banner’s estimated common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 11.59%, its estimated Tier 1 leverage capital to average assets ratio was 10.22%, and its estimated total capital to risk-weighted assets ratio was 14.14%. These regulatory capital ratios are estimates, pending completion and filing of Banner’s regulatory reports.

*Non-GAAP financial measures. See, “Additional Financial Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures” on the final two pages of this press release for a discussion and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.

Credit Quality

The allowance for credit losses - loans was $144.7 million, or 1.38% of total loans receivable and 513% of non-performing loans, at June 30, 2023, compared to $141.5 million, or 1.39% of total loans receivable and 528% of non-performing loans, at March 31, 2023, and $128.7 million, or 1.36% of total loans receivable and 688% of non-performing loans, at June 30, 2022. In addition to the allowance for credit losses - loans, Banner maintains an allowance for credit losses - unfunded loan commitments, which was $14.7 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $13.4 million at March 31, 2023, and $14.2 million at June 30, 2022. Net loan charge-offs totaled $336,000 in the second quarter of 2023, compared to net loan charge-offs of $782,000 in the preceding quarter and net loan recoveries of $87,000 in the second quarter a year ago. Non-performing loans were $28.2 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $26.8 million at March 31, 2023, and $18.7 million a year ago.

Substandard loans were $145.0 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $148.0 million at March 31, 2023, and $154.5 million a year ago. The decreases from the prior quarter and a year ago primarily reflect risk rating upgrades as well as the payoff of substandard loans.

Total non-performing assets were $28.7 million, or 0.18% of total assets, at June 30, 2023, compared to $27.1 million, or 0.17% of total assets, at March 31, 2023, and $19.1 million, or 0.12% of total assets, a year ago.

About the Company

Banner Corporation is a $15.58 billion bank holding company operating one commercial bank in four Western states through a network of branches offering a full range of deposit services and business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. Visit Banner Bank on the Web at www.bannerbank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

When used in this press release and in other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in press releases or other public stockholder communications, or in oral statements made with the approval of an authorized executive officer, the words or phrases “may,” “believe,” “will,” “will likely result,” “are expected to,” “will continue,” “is anticipated,” “estimate,” “project,” “plans,” “potential,” or similar expressions are intended to identify “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date such statements are made and based only on information then actually known to Banner. Banner does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements. These statements may relate to future financial performance, strategic plans or objectives, revenues or earnings projections, or other financial information. By their nature, these statements are subject to numerous uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the statements and could negatively affect Banner’s operating and stock price performance.

Factors that could cause Banner’s actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, include but are not limited to, the following: (1) potential adverse impacts to economic conditions in our local market areas, other markets where the Company has lending relationships, or other aspects of the Company’s business operations or financial markets, including, without limitation, as a result of employment levels, labor shortages and the effects of inflation, a potential recession or slowed economic growth caused by increasing political instability from acts of war including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as well as supply chain disruptions; (2) higher inflation and the impact of current and future monetary policies of the Federal Reserve in response thereto; (3) the impact of bank failures or adverse developments at other banks and related negative press about the banking industry in general on investor and depositor sentiment; (4) the credit risks of lending activities, including changes in the level and direction of loan delinquencies and write-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses, which could necessitate additional provisions for credit losses, resulting both from loans originated and loans acquired from other financial institutions; (5) results of examinations by regulatory authorities, including the possibility that any such regulatory authority may, among other things, require increases in the allowance for credit losses or writing down of assets or impose restrictions or penalties with respect to Banner’s activities; (6) competitive pressures among depository institutions; (7) the effect of inflation on interest rate movements and their impact on client behavior and net interest margin; (8) the transition away from the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) toward new interest rate benchmarks; (9) the impact of repricing and competitors’ pricing initiatives on loan and deposit products; (10) fluctuations in real estate values; (11) the ability to adapt successfully to technological changes to meet clients’ needs and developments in the market place; (12) the ability to access cost-effective funding; (13) disruptions, security breaches or other adverse events, failures or interruptions in, or attacks on, information technology systems or on the third-party vendors who perform critical processing functions; (14) changes in financial markets; (15) changes in economic conditions in general and in Washington, Idaho, Oregon and California in particular; (16) the costs, effects and outcomes of litigation; (17) legislation or regulatory changes, including but not limited to changes in regulatory policies and principles, or the interpretation of regulatory capital or other rules, other governmental initiatives affecting the financial services industry and changes in federal and/or state tax laws or interpretations thereof by taxing authorities; (18) changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; (19) future acquisitions by Banner of other depository institutions or lines of business; (20) future goodwill impairment due to changes in Banner’s business or changes in market conditions; (21) the costs associated with Banner Forward; (22) other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory, and technological factors affecting our operations, pricing, products and services; and (23) other risks detailed from time to time in Banner’s other reports filed with and furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission including Banner’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Reports on Form 10-K.

     
RESULTS OF OPERATIONS Quarters Ended Six Months Ended
(in thousands except shares and per share data) Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Jun 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2022
INTEREST INCOME:          
Loans receivable $140,848  $133,257  $104,506  $274,105  $204,856 
Mortgage-backed securities  18,285   18,978   16,819   37,263   30,928 
Securities and cash equivalents  12,676   14,726   11,676   27,402   20,108 
Total interest income  171,809   166,961   133,001   338,770   255,892 
INTEREST EXPENSE:          
Deposits  20,539   9,244   2,008   29,783   4,094 
Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) advances  5,157   1,264      6,421   291 
Other borrowings  771   381   80   1,152   164 
Subordinated debt  2,824   2,760   1,902   5,584   3,678 
Total interest expense  29,291   13,649   3,990   42,940   8,227 
Net interest income  142,518   153,312   129,011   295,830   247,665 
PROVISION (RECAPTURE) FOR CREDIT LOSSES  6,764   (524)  4,534   6,240   (2,427)
Net interest income after provision (recapture) for credit losses  135,754   153,836   124,477   289,590   250,092 
NON-INTEREST INCOME:          
Deposit fees and other service charges  10,600   10,562   11,000   21,162   22,189 
Mortgage banking operations  1,686   2,691   3,978   4,377   8,418 
Bank-owned life insurance  2,386   2,188   2,239   4,574   3,870 
Miscellaneous  1,428   1,640   2,051   3,068   3,734 
   16,100   17,081   19,268   33,181   38,211 
Net (loss) gain on sale of securities  (4,527)  (7,252)  32   (11,779)  467 
Net change in valuation of financial instruments carried at fair value  (3,151)  (552)  69   (3,703)  118 
Gain on sale of branches, including related deposits        7,804      7,804 
Total non-interest income  8,422   9,277   27,173   17,699   46,600 
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE:          
Salary and employee benefits  61,972   61,389   60,832   123,361   120,318 
Less capitalized loan origination costs  (4,457)  (3,431)  (7,222)  (7,888)  (13,452)
Occupancy and equipment  11,994   11,970   13,284   23,964   26,504 
Information and computer data services  7,082   7,147   5,997   14,229   12,648 
Payment and card processing services  4,669   4,618   5,682   9,287   10,578 
Professional and legal expenses  2,400   2,121   2,878   4,521   5,058 
Advertising and marketing  940   806   822   1,746   1,283 
Deposit insurance  2,839   1,890   1,440   4,729   2,964 
State and municipal business and use taxes  1,229   1,300   1,004   2,529   2,166 
Real estate operations, net  75   (277)  (121)  (202)  (200)
Amortization of core deposit intangibles  991   1,050   1,425   2,041   2,849 
Loss on extinguishment of debt              793 
Miscellaneous  5,671   6,038   6,032   11,709   11,739 
Total non-interest expense  95,405   94,621   92,053   190,026   183,248 
Income before provision for income taxes  48,771   68,492   59,597   117,263   113,444 
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES  9,180   12,937   11,632   22,117   21,516 
NET INCOME $39,591  $55,555  $47,965  $95,146  $91,928 
Earnings per common share:          
Basic $1.15  $1.62  $1.40  $2.77  $2.68 
Diluted $1.15  $1.61  $1.39  $2.76  $2.66 
Cumulative dividends declared per common share $0.48  $0.48  $0.44  $0.96  $0.88 
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:          
Basic  34,373,434   34,239,533   34,307,001   34,306,853   34,303,889 
Diluted  34,409,024   34,457,869   34,451,740   34,435,221   34,532,935 
Increase in common shares outstanding  36,087   114,522   (181,454)  150,609   (61,302)
                     


FINANCIAL  CONDITION         Percentage Change
(in thousands except shares and per share data) Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 Prior Qtr Prior Yr Qtr
ASSETS            
Cash and due from banks $229,918  $194,629  $198,154  $294,717  18.1% (22.0)%
Interest-bearing deposits  51,407   48,363   44,908   876,130  6.3% (94.1)%
Total cash and cash equivalents  281,325   242,992   243,062   1,170,847  15.8% (76.0)%
Securities - trading  25,659   28,591   28,694   27,886  (10.3)% (8.0)%
Securities - available for sale, amortized cost $2,879,179, $3,040,211, $3,218,777 and $3,391,472, respectively  2,465,960   2,653,860   2,789,031   3,094,422  (7.1)% (20.3)%
Securities - held to maturity, fair value $933,116, $957,062, $942,180 and $1,036,301, respectively  1,098,570   1,109,595   1,117,588   1,151,765  (1.0)% (4.6)%
Total securities  3,590,189   3,792,046   3,935,313   4,274,073  (5.3)% (16.0)%
FHLB stock  20,800   16,800   12,000   10,000  23.8% 108.0%
Securities purchased under agreements to resell     150,000   300,000   300,000  (100.0)% (100.0)%
Loans held for sale  60,612   49,016   56,857   69,161  23.7% (12.4)%
Loans receivable  10,472,407   10,160,684   10,146,724   9,456,829  3.1% 10.7%
Allowance for credit losses – loans  (144,680)  (141,457)  (141,465)  (128,702) 2.3% 12.4%
Net loans receivable  10,327,727   10,019,227   10,005,259   9,328,127  3.1% 10.7%
Accrued interest receivable  57,007   52,094   57,284   45,408  9.4% 25.5%
Property and equipment, net  135,414   136,362   138,754   141,114  (0.7)% (4.0)%
Goodwill  373,121   373,121   373,121   373,121  % %
Other intangibles, net  7,399   8,390   9,440   11,870  (11.8)% (37.7)%
Bank-owned life insurance  301,260   299,754   297,565   293,631  0.5% 2.6%
Operating lease right-of-use assets  45,812   47,106   49,283   49,792  (2.7)% (8.0)%
Other assets  384,070   346,695   355,493   318,053  10.8% 20.8%
Total assets $15,584,736  $15,533,603  $15,833,431  $16,385,197  0.3% (4.9)%
LIABILITIES             
Deposits:             
Non-interest-bearing $5,369,187  $5,764,009  $6,176,998  $6,388,815  (6.8)% (16.0)% 
Interest-bearing transaction and savings accounts  6,373,269   6,440,261   6,719,531   7,067,437  (1.0)% (9.8)%  
Interest-bearing certificates  1,356,600   949,932   723,530   756,312  42.8% 79.4%
Total deposits  13,099,056   13,154,202   13,620,059   14,212,564  (0.4)% (7.8)% 
Advances from FHLB  270,000   170,000   50,000     58.8% nm 
Other borrowings  193,019   214,564   232,799   234,737  (10.0)% (17.8)% 
Subordinated notes, net  92,646   99,046   98,947   98,752  (6.5)% (6.2)% 
Junior subordinated debentures at fair value  67,237   74,703   74,857   72,229  (10.0)% (6.9)% 
Operating lease liabilities  51,234   52,772   55,205   55,746  (2.9)% (8.1)% 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities  223,565   191,326   200,839   180,999  16.9% 23.5%
Deferred compensation  45,466   45,295   44,293   44,340  0.4% 2.5%
Total liabilities  14,042,223   14,001,908   14,376,999   14,899,367  0.3% (5.8)% 
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY              
Common stock  1,294,934   1,293,225   1,293,959   1,289,499  0.1% 0.4%
Retained earnings  587,027   564,106   525,242   452,246  4.1% 29.8%
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (339,448)  (325,636)  (362,769)  (255,915) 4.2% 32.6%
Total shareholders’ equity  1,542,513   1,531,695   1,456,432   1,485,830  0.7% 3.8%
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $15,584,736  $15,533,603  $15,833,431  $16,385,197  0.3% (4.9)% 
Common Shares Issued:            
Shares outstanding at end of period  34,344,627   34,308,540   34,194,018   34,191,330     
Common shareholders’ equity per share (1) $44.91  $44.64  $42.59  $43.46     
Common shareholders’ tangible equity per share (1) (2) $33.83  $33.52  $31.41  $32.20     
Common shareholders’ tangible equity to tangible assets (2)  7.64%  7.59%  6.95%  6.88%    
Consolidated Tier 1 leverage capital ratio  10.20%  9.96%  9.45%  8.74%    


(1) Calculation is based on number of common shares outstanding at the end of the period rather than weighted average shares outstanding.
(2) Common shareholders’ tangible equity and tangible assets exclude goodwill and other intangible assets. These ratios represent non-GAAP financial measures. See, “Additional Financial Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures” on the final two pages of this press release for a discussion and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.
   
   


ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION            
(dollars in thousands)            
          Percentage Change
LOANS Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 Prior Qtr Prior Yr Qtr
             
Commercial real estate (CRE):            
Owner-occupied $894,876  $865,705  $845,320  $845,184  3.4% 5.9%
Investment properties  1,558,176   1,520,261   1,589,975   1,628,105  2.5% (4.3)%
Small balance CRE  1,172,825   1,179,749   1,200,251   1,191,903  (0.6)% (1.6)%
Multifamily real estate  699,830   696,864   645,071   575,183  0.4% 21.7%
Construction, land and land development:              
Commercial construction  183,765   191,051   184,876   193,984  (3.8)% (5.3)%
Multifamily construction  433,868   362,425   325,816   256,952  19.7% 68.9%
One- to four-family construction  547,200   584,655   647,329   625,488  (6.4)% (12.5)%
Land and land development  345,053   329,438   328,475   320,041  4.7% 7.8%
Commercial business:              
Commercial business  1,308,685   1,260,478   1,275,813   1,176,287  3.8% 11.3%
SBA PPP  4,541   5,569   7,594   30,651  (18.5)% (85.2)%
Small business scored  982,283   960,650   947,092   865,828  2.3% 13.5%
Agricultural business, including secured by farmland:              
Agricultural business, including secured by farmland  310,100   272,377   294,743   283,059  13.8% 9.6%
SBA PPP  20   330   334   356  (93.9)% (94.4)%
One- to four-family residential  1,340,126   1,252,104   1,173,112   868,175  7.0% 54.4%
Consumer:              
Consumer—home equity revolving lines of credit  577,725   564,334   566,291   506,524  2.4% 14.1%
Consumer—other  113,334   114,694   114,632   89,109  (1.2)% 27.2%
Total loans receivable $10,472,407  $10,160,684  $10,146,724  $9,456,829  3.1% 10.7%
Loans 30 - 89 days past due and on accrual $6,259  $14,037  $17,186  $8,336     
Total delinquent loans (including loans on non-accrual), net $29,135  $37,251  $32,371  $18,123     
Total delinquent loans  /  Total loans receivable  0.28%  0.37%  0.32%  0.19%    
 


LOANS BY GEOGRAPHIC LOCATION           Percentage Change
  Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 Prior Qtr Prior Yr Qtr
  Amount Percentage Amount Amount Amount    
               
Washington $4,945,074 47.2% $4,808,821 $4,777,546 $4,436,092 2.8% 11.5%
California  2,537,121 24.2%  2,490,666  2,484,980  2,227,532 1.9% 13.9%
Oregon  1,913,929 18.3%  1,823,057  1,826,743  1,699,238 5.0% 12.6%
Idaho  595,065 5.7%  565,335  565,586  562,464 5.3% 5.8%
Utah  62,720 0.6%  67,085  75,967  94,508 (6.5)% (33.6)%
Other  418,498 4.0%  405,720  415,902  436,995 3.1% (4.2)%
Total loans receivable $10,472,407 100.0% $10,160,684 $10,146,724 $9,456,829 3.1% 10.7%
 

ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(dollars in thousands)

LOAN ORIGINATIONS Quarters Ended
  Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Jun 30, 2022
Commercial real estate $94,640 $75,768 $121,365
Multifamily real estate  3,441  35,520  2,959
Construction and land  488,980  247,842  643,832
Commercial business  128,404  131,826  245,997
Agricultural business  28,367  23,181  26,786
One-to four-family residential  52,618  34,265  126,963
Consumer  112,555  60,888  193,853
Total loan originations (excluding loans held for sale) $909,005 $609,290 $1,361,755


       
ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION      
(dollars in thousands)      
  Quarters Ended
CHANGE IN THE Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Jun 30, 2022
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES – LOANS      
Balance, beginning of period $141,457  $141,465  $125,471 
Provision for credit losses – loans  3,559   774   3,144 
Recoveries of loans previously charged off:      
Commercial real estate  74   184   129 
One- to four-family real estate  36   117   98 
Commercial business  524   119   234 
Agricultural business, including secured by farmland  2   109   14 
Consumer  117   169   112 
   753   698   587 
Loans charged off:      
Construction and land  (156)      
One- to four-family real estate  (4)  (30)   
Commercial business  (566)  (1,158)  (248)
Consumer  (363)  (292)  (252)
   (1,089)  (1,480)  (500)
Net (charge-offs) recoveries  (336)  (782)  87 
Balance, end of period $144,680  $141,457  $128,702 
Net (charge-offs) recoveries / Average loans receivable  (0.003)%  (0.008)%  0.001%


       
ALLOCATION OF      
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES – LOANS Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Jun 30, 2022
Commercial real estate $43,636  $42,975  $46,373 
Multifamily real estate  8,039   8,475   6,906 
Construction and land  29,844   28,433   26,939 
One- to four-family real estate  16,737   15,736   9,573 
Commercial business  33,880   33,735   28,673 
Agricultural business, including secured by farmland  3,573   3,094   3,002 
Consumer  8,971   9,009   7,236 
Total allowance for credit losses – loans $144,680  $141,457  $128,702 
Allowance for credit losses - loans / Total loans receivable  1.38%  1.39%  1.36%
Allowance for credit losses - loans / Non-performing loans  513%  528%  688%


  Quarters Ended
CHANGE IN THE Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Jun 30, 2022
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES - UNFUNDED LOAN COMMITMENTS      
Balance, beginning of period $13,443 $14,721  $12,860
Provision (recapture) for credit losses - unfunded loan commitments  1,221  (1,278)  1,386
Balance, end of period $14,664 $13,443  $14,246


         
ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION        
(dollars in thousands)        
NON-PERFORMING ASSETS        
  Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Jun 30, 2022
Loans on non-accrual status:        
Secured by real estate:        
Commercial $2,478  $2,815  $3,683  $10,041 
Construction and land  2,280   172   181   200 
One- to four-family  7,605   6,789   5,236   2,002 
Commercial business  8,439   9,365   9,886   1,521 
Agricultural business, including secured by farmland  3,997   4,074   594   1,022 
Consumer  3,272   2,247   2,126   1,874 
   28,071   25,462   21,706   16,660 
Loans more than 90 days delinquent, still on accrual:        
Secured by real estate:        
Commercial           899 
One- to four-family  60   445   1,023   1,053 
Commercial business           20 
Consumer  49   865   264   83 
   109   1,310   1,287   2,055 
Total non-performing loans  28,180   26,772   22,993   18,715 
REO  546   340   340   340 
Other repossessed assets     17   17   17 
Total non-performing assets $28,726  $27,129  $23,350  $19,072 
Total non-performing assets to total assets  0.18%  0.17%  0.15%  0.12%
 


LOANS BY CREDIT RISK RATING        
  Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Jun 30, 2022
Pass $10,315,687 $10,008,385 $10,000,493 $9,274,655
Special Mention  11,745  4,251  9,081  27,711
Substandard  144,975  148,048  137,150  154,463
Total $10,472,407 $10,160,684 $10,146,724 $9,456,829


             
ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION            
(dollars in thousands)             
             
DEPOSIT COMPOSITION         Percentage Change
  Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 Prior Qtr Prior Yr Qtr
Non-interest-bearing $5,369,187 $5,764,009 $6,176,998 $6,388,815 (6.8)% (16.0)%
Interest-bearing checking  1,908,402  1,794,477  1,811,153  1,859,582 6.3% 2.6%
Regular savings accounts  2,588,298  2,502,084  2,710,090  2,801,177 3.4% (7.6)%
Money market accounts  1,876,569  2,143,700  2,198,288  2,406,678 (12.5)% (22.0)%
Total interest-bearing transaction and savings accounts  6,373,269  6,440,261  6,719,531  7,067,437 (1.0)% (9.8)%
Total core deposits  11,742,456  12,204,270  12,896,529  13,456,252 (3.8)% (12.7)%
Interest-bearing certificates  1,356,600  949,932  723,530  756,312 42.8% 79.4%
Total deposits $13,099,056 $13,154,202 $13,620,059 $14,212,564 (0.4)% (7.8)%


         
GEOGRAPHIC CONCENTRATION OF DEPOSITS        
  Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 Percentage Change
  Amount Percentage Amount Amount Amount Prior Qtr Prior Yr Qtr
Washington $7,255,731 55.5% $7,237,499 $7,563,056 $7,820,321 0.3% (7.2)%
Oregon  2,914,267 22.2%  2,911,788  2,998,572  3,123,110 0.1% (6.7)%
California  2,257,247 17.2%  2,309,174  2,331,524  2,520,493 (2.2)% (10.4)%
Idaho  671,811 5.1%  695,741  726,907  748,640 (3.4)% (10.3)%
Total deposits $13,099,056 100.0% $13,154,202 $13,620,059 $14,212,564 (0.4)% (7.8)%


         
INCLUDED IN TOTAL DEPOSITS        
  Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Jun 30, 2022
Public non-interest-bearing accounts $191,591 $177,913 $212,533 $220,694
Public interest-bearing transaction & savings accounts  189,140  183,924  180,326  179,930
Public interest-bearing certificates  45,840  26,857  26,810  37,415
Total public deposits $426,571 $388,694 $419,669 $438,039
Collateralized public deposits $309,665 $277,725 $304,244 $328,589
Total brokered deposits $203,649 $ $ $
         
AVERAGE ACCOUNT BALANCE PER DEPOSIT ACCOUNT        
  Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Jun 30, 2022
Number of deposit accounts  467,490 $462,880 $471,140 $495,249
Average account balance per account $28 $28 $29 $29


             
ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION            
(dollars in thousands)            
ESTIMATED REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS AS OF JUNE 30, 2023 Actual Minimum to be
categorized as
"Adequately Capitalized"		 Minimum to be
categorized as
"Well Capitalized"
  Amount Ratio Amount Ratio Amount Ratio
             
Banner Corporation-consolidated:            
Total capital to risk-weighted assets $1,832,222 14.14% $1,036,732 8.00% $1,295,915 10.00%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets  1,587,820 12.25%  777,549 6.00%  777,549 6.00%
Tier 1 leverage capital to average assets  1,587,820 10.22%  621,427 4.00%  n/a n/a 
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets  1,501,320 11.59%  583,162 4.50%  n/a n/a 
Banner Bank:            
Total capital to risk-weighted assets  1,734,777 13.39%  1,036,372 8.00%  1,295,465 10.00%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets  1,583,875 12.23%  777,279 6.00%  1,036,372 8.00%
Tier 1 leverage capital to average assets  1,583,875 10.20%  621,054 4.00%  776,318 5.00%
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets  1,583,875 12.23%  582,959 4.50%  842,052 6.50%

These regulatory capital ratios are estimates, pending completion and filing of Banner’s regulatory reports.

                   
                   
ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION                  
(dollars in thousands)                  
(rates / ratios annualized)                  
ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST SPREAD Quarters Ended
  Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Jun 30, 2022
  Average
Balance		 Interest
and
Dividends		 Yield /
Cost(3)		 Average
Balance		 Interest
and
Dividends		 Yield /
Cost(3)		 Average
Balance		 Interest
and
Dividends		 Yield /
Cost(3)
Interest-earning assets:                  
Held for sale loans $56,073 $738  5.28% $52,657 $671  5.17% $69,338 $655  3.79%
Mortgage loans  8,413,392  112,097  5.34%  8,267,386  106,900  5.24%  7,565,894  85,408  4.53%
Commercial/agricultural loans  1,763,264  27,616  6.28%  1,702,553  25,176  6.00%  1,572,957  17,153  4.37%
SBA PPP loans  5,247  67  5.12%  6,792  50  2.99%  45,739  1,056  9.26%
Consumer and other loans  138,902  2,137  6.17%  137,096  2,115  6.26%  117,162  1,683  5.76%
Total loans(1)  10,376,878  142,655  5.51%  10,166,484  134,912  5.38%  9,371,090  105,955  4.54%
Mortgage-backed securities  2,958,700  18,429  2.50%  3,093,860  19,123  2.51%  3,170,915  16,965  2.15%
Other securities  1,184,503  12,932  4.38%  1,404,355  15,095  4.36%  1,626,204  10,326  2.55%
Interest-bearing deposits with banks  44,922  557  4.97%  53,584  608  4.60%  1,176,591  2,281  0.78%
FHLB stock  25,611  157  2.46%  14,236  90  2.56%  10,000  100  4.01%
Total investment securities  4,213,736  32,075  3.05%  4,566,035  34,916  3.10%  5,983,710  29,672  1.99%
Total interest-earning assets  14,590,614  174,730  4.80%  14,732,519  169,828  4.68%  15,354,800  135,627  3.54%
Non-interest-earning assets  939,100      921,217      1,282,649    
Total assets $15,529,714     $15,653,736     $16,637,449    
Deposits:                  
Interest-bearing checking accounts $1,870,605  2,331  0.50% $1,779,664  906  0.21% $1,924,896  289  0.06%
Savings accounts  2,536,713  4,895  0.77%  2,615,173  1,884  0.29%  2,841,286  352  0.05%
Money market accounts  1,957,553  6,007  1.23%  2,167,138  3,799  0.71%  2,431,456  531  0.09%
Certificates of deposit  1,126,647  7,306  2.60%  810,821  2,655  1.33%  783,536  836  0.43%
Total interest-bearing deposits  7,491,518  20,539  1.10%  7,372,796  9,244  0.51%  7,981,174  2,008  0.10%
Non-interest-bearing deposits  5,445,960    %  5,960,791    %  6,456,432    %
Total deposits  12,937,478  20,539  0.64%  13,333,587  9,244  0.28%  14,437,606  2,008  0.06%
Other interest-bearing liabilities:                  
FHLB advances  390,705  5,157  5.29%  105,984  1,264  4.84%      %
Other borrowings  188,060  771  1.64%  229,459  381  0.67%  252,085  80  0.13%
Junior subordinated debentures and subordinated notes  185,096  2,824  6.12%  189,178  2,760  5.92%  189,178  1,902  4.03%
Total borrowings  763,861  8,752  4.60%  524,621  4,405  3.41%  441,263  1,982  1.80%
Total funding liabilities  13,701,339  29,291  0.86%  13,858,208  13,649  0.40%  14,878,869  3,990  0.11%
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities(2)  279,232      293,205      239,676    
Total liabilities  13,980,571      14,151,413      15,118,545    
Shareholders’ equity  1,549,143      1,502,323      1,518,904    
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $15,529,714     $15,653,736     $16,637,449    
Net interest income/rate spread (tax equivalent)   $145,439  3.94%   $156,179  4.28%   $131,637  3.43%
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)     4.00%     4.30%     3.44%
Reconciliation to reported net interest income:                  
Adjustments for taxable equivalent basis    (2,921)      (2,867)      (2,626)  
Net interest income and margin, as reported   $142,518  3.92%   $153,312  4.22%   $129,011  3.37%
Additional Key Financial Ratios:                  
Return on average assets     1.02%     1.44%     1.16%
Return on average equity     10.25%     15.00%     12.67%
Average equity/average assets     9.98%     9.60%     9.13%
Average interest-earning assets/average interest-bearing liabilities     176.74%     186.55%     182.31%
Average interest-earning assets/average funding liabilities     106.49%     106.31%     103.20%
Non-interest income/average assets     0.22%     0.24%     0.66%
Non-interest expense/average assets     2.46%     2.45%     2.22%
Efficiency ratio(4)     63.21%     58.20%     58.94%
Adjusted efficiency ratio(5)     58.58%     54.23%     59.46%


(1) Average balances include loans accounted for on a nonaccrual basis and accruing loans 90 days or more past due.  Amortization of net deferred loan fees/costs is included with interest on loans.
(2) Average other non-interest-bearing liabilities include fair value adjustments related to junior subordinated debentures.
(3) Tax-exempt income is calculated on a tax equivalent basis.  The tax equivalent yield adjustment to interest earned on loans was $1.8 million, $1.7 million and $1.4 million for the quarters ended June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively.  The tax equivalent yield adjustment to interest earned on tax exempt securities was $1.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 and $1.2 million for both the quarters ended March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022.
(4) Non-interest expense divided by the total of net interest income and non-interest income.
(5) Adjusted non-interest expense divided by adjusted revenue.  Represent non-GAAP financial measures.  See, “Additional Financial Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures” on the final two pages of this press release for a discussion and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.
   
   


ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION            
(dollars in thousands)            
(rates / ratios annualized)            
ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST SPREAD Six Months Ended
  Jun 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2022
  Average
Balance		 Interest and
Dividends		 Yield/Cost(3) Average
Balance		 Interest and
Dividends		 Yield/Cost(3)
Interest-earning assets:            
Held for sale loans $54,375 $1,409  5.23% $103,508 $1,770  3.45%
Mortgage loans  8,340,792  218,997  5.29%  7,453,483  166,440  4.50%
Commercial/agricultural loans  1,733,075  52,792  6.14%  1,526,345  32,164  4.25%
SBA PPP loans  6,016  117  3.92%  67,111  3,840  11.54%
Consumer and other loans  138,004  4,252  6.21%  116,525  3,383  5.85%
Total loans(1)  10,272,262  277,567  5.45%  9,266,972  207,597  4.52%
Mortgage-backed securities  3,025,907  37,552  2.50%  3,073,630  31,200  2.05%
Other securities  1,294,743  28,027  4.37%  1,600,164  18,755  2.36%
Equity securities      %      %
Interest-bearing deposits with banks  49,229  1,165  4.77%  1,435,629  3,101  0.44%
FHLB stock  19,955  247  2.50%  10,873  206  3.82%
Total investment securities  4,389,834  66,991  3.08%  6,120,296  53,262  1.75%
Total interest-earning assets  14,662,096  344,558  4.74%  15,387,268  260,859  3.42%
Non-interest-earning assets  930,208      1,327,169    
Total assets $15,592,304     $16,714,437    
Deposits:            
Interest-bearing checking accounts $1,825,386  3,237  0.36% $1,941,766  562  0.06%
Savings accounts  2,575,726  6,779  0.53%  2,829,098  706  0.05%
Money market accounts  2,061,767  9,806  0.96%  2,411,152  1,037  0.09%
Certificates of deposit  969,607  9,961  2.07%  804,167  1,789  0.45%
Total interest-bearing deposits  7,432,486  29,783  0.81%  7,986,183  4,094  0.10%
Non-interest-bearing deposits  5,701,953    %  6,438,885    %
Total deposits  13,134,439  29,783  0.46%  14,425,068  4,094  0.06%
Other interest-bearing liabilities:            
FHLB advances  249,131  6,421  5.20%  20,994  291  2.80%
Other borrowings  208,645  1,152  1.11%  259,078  164  0.13%
Junior subordinated debentures and subordinated notes  188,142  5,584  5.99%  190,573  3,678  3.89%
Total borrowings  645,918  13,157  4.11%  470,645  4,133  1.77%
Total funding liabilities  13,780,357  42,940  0.63%  14,895,713  8,227  0.11%
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities(2)  286,084      232,853    
Total liabilities  14,066,441      15,128,566    
Shareholders’ equity  1,525,863      1,585,871    
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $15,592,304     $16,714,437    
Net interest income/rate spread (tax equivalent)   $301,618  4.11%   $252,632  3.31%
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)     4.15%     3.31%
Reconciliation to reported net interest income:            
Adjustments for taxable equivalent basis    (5,788)      (4,967)  
Net interest income and margin, as reported   $295,830  4.07%   $247,665  3.25%
Additional Key Financial Ratios:            
Return on average assets     1.23%     1.11%
Return on average equity     12.57%     11.69%
Average equity/average assets     9.79%     9.49%
Average interest-earning assets/average interest-bearing liabilities     181.50%     181.95%
Average interest-earning assets/average funding liabilities     106.40%     103.30%
Non-interest income/average assets     0.23%     0.56%
Non-interest expense/average assets     2.46%     2.21%
Efficiency ratio(4)     60.61%     62.27%
Adjusted efficiency ratio(5)     56.33%     60.72%


(1) Average balances include loans accounted for on a nonaccrual basis and loans 90 days or more past due. Amortization of net deferred loan fees/costs is included with interest on loans.
(2) Average other non-interest-bearing liabilities include fair value adjustments related to junior subordinated debentures.
(3) Tax-exempt income is calculated on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent yield adjustment to interest earned on loans was $3.5 million and $2.7 million for the years ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively. The tax equivalent yield adjustment to interest earned on tax exempt securities was $2.3 million and $2.2 million for the years ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively.
(4) Non-interest expense divided by the total of net interest income and non-interest income.
(5) Adjusted non-interest expense divided by adjusted revenue. These represent non-GAAP financial measures. See the discussion and reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures beginning on page 16.
   
   


ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION         
(dollars in thousands)         
          
* Non-GAAP Financial Measures         
In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. Tangible common shareholders’ equity per share and the ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets (both of which exclude goodwill and other intangible assets, net), and references to adjusted revenue (which excludes fair value adjustments and net gain (loss) on the sale of securities from the total of net interest income and total non-interest income) and the adjusted efficiency ratio (which excludes Banner Forward expenses, amortization of core deposit intangibles, real estate owned operations, loss on extinguishment of debt and state/municipal taxes from non-interest expense divided by adjusted revenue) represent non-GAAP financial measures. Management has presented these non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release because it believes that they provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in Banner’s core operations reflected in the current quarter’s results and facilitate the comparison of our performance with the performance of our peers. However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP. Where applicable, comparable earnings information using GAAP financial measures is also presented. Because not all companies use the same calculations, our presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as calculated by other companies. For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures, see the tables below:
          
ADJUSTED REVENUEQuarters Ended Six Months Ended
 Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Jun 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2022
Net interest income (GAAP)$142,518 $153,312 $129,011  $295,830 $247,665 
Non-interest income (GAAP) 8,422  9,277  27,173   17,699  46,600 
Total revenue (GAAP) 150,940  162,589  156,184   313,529  294,265 
Exclude: Net loss (gain) on sale of securities 4,527  7,252  (32)  11,779  (467)
Net change in valuation of financial instruments carried at fair value 3,151  552  (69)  3,703  (118)
Gain on sale of branches     (7,804)    (7,804)
Adjusted revenue (non-GAAP)$158,618 $170,393 $148,279  $329,011 $285,876 
 


ADJUSTED EARNINGSQuarters Ended Six Months Ended
 Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Jun 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2022
Net income (GAAP)$39,591  $55,555  $47,965  $95,146  $91,928 
Exclude: Net loss (gain) on sale of securities 4,527   7,252   (32)  11,779   (467)
Net change in valuation of financial instruments carried at fair value 3,151   552   (69)  3,703   (118)
Gain on sale of branches       (7,804)     (7,804)
Banner Forward expenses 195   143   1,579   338   4,044 
Loss on extinguishment of debt             793 
Related net tax benefit (1,890)  (1,907)  1,518   (3,797)  852 
Total adjusted earnings (non-GAAP)$45,574  $61,595  $43,157  $107,169  $89,228 
          
Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)$1.15  $1.61  $1.39  $2.76  $2.66 
Diluted adjusted earnings per share (non-GAAP)$1.32  $1.79  $1.25  $3.11  $2.58 
                    


ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION          
(dollars in thousands)          
ADJUSTED EFFICIENCY RATIO Quarters Ended Years Ended
  Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Jun 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2022
Non-interest expense (GAAP) $95,405  $94,621  $92,053  $190,026  $183,248 
Exclude: Banner Forward expenses  (195)  (143)  (1,579)  (338)  (4,044)
CDI amortization  (991)  (1,050)  (1,425)  (2,041)  (2,849)
State/municipal tax expense  (1,229)  (1,300)  (1,004)  (2,529)  (2,166)
REO operations  (75)  277   121   202   200 
Loss on extinguishment of debt              (793)
Adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $92,915  $92,405  $88,166  $185,320  $173,596 
           
Net interest income (GAAP) $142,518  $153,312  $129,011  $295,830  $247,665 
Non-interest income (GAAP)  8,422   9,277   27,173   17,699   46,600 
Total revenue (GAAP)  150,940   162,589   156,184   313,529   294,265 
Exclude: Net loss (gain) on sale of securities  4,527   7,252   (32)  11,779   (467)
Net change in valuation of financial instruments carried at fair value  3,151   552   (69)  3,703   (118)
Gain on sale of branches        (7,804)     (7,804)
Adjusted revenue (non-GAAP) $158,618  $170,393  $148,279  $329,011  $285,876 
           
Efficiency ratio (GAAP)  63.21%  58.20%  58.94%  60.61%  62.27%
Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)  58.58%  54.23%  59.46%  56.33%  60.72%
                     


TANGIBLE COMMON SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS        
  Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Jun 30, 2022
Shareholders’ equity (GAAP) $1,542,513  $1,531,695  $1,456,432  $1,485,830 
Exclude goodwill and other intangible assets, net  380,520   381,511   382,561   384,991 
Tangible common shareholders’ equity (non-GAAP) $1,161,993  $1,150,184  $1,073,871  $1,100,839 
         
Total assets (GAAP) $15,584,736  $15,533,603  $15,833,431  $16,385,197 
Exclude goodwill and other intangible assets, net  380,520   381,511   382,561   384,991 
Total tangible assets (non-GAAP) $15,204,216  $15,152,092  $15,450,870  $16,000,206 
Common shareholders’ equity to total assets (GAAP)  9.90%  9.86%  9.20%  9.07%
Tangible common shareholders’ equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)  7.64%  7.59%  6.95%  6.88%
         
TANGIBLE COMMON SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY PER SHARE        
Tangible common shareholders’ equity (non-GAAP) $1,161,993  $1,150,184  $1,073,871  $1,100,839 
Common shares outstanding at end of period  34,344,627   34,308,540   34,194,018   34,191,330 
Common shareholders’ equity (book value) per share (GAAP) $44.91  $44.64  $42.59  $43.46 
Tangible common shareholders’ equity (tangible book value) per share (non-GAAP) $33.83  $33.52  $31.41  $32.20 


   
