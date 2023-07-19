NVE Corporation Reports First Quarter Results and Announces Quarterly Dividend

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVE Corporation (Nasdaq: NVEC) announced today financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Total revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 increased 20% to $8.83 million from $7.34 million for the prior-year quarter. The increase was due to a 23% increase in product sales partially offset by a 50% decrease in contract research and development revenue. Net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 increased 6% to $4.40 million, or $0.91 per diluted share, compared to $4.14 million, or $0.86 per share, for the prior-year quarter.

The company also announced a quarterly cash dividend to shareholders of $1.00 per share of common stock, payable August 31, 2023, to shareholders of record as of July 31, 2023.

“We are pleased to report strong revenue growth for the quarter compared to the prior year,” said NVE President and Chief Executive Officer Daniel A. Baker, Ph.D.

NVE is a leader in the practical commercialization of spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. The company manufactures high-performance spintronic products including sensors and couplers that are used to acquire and transmit data.

Statements used in this press release that relate to future plans, events, financial results, or performance are forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties including, among others, such factors as our reliance on several large customers for a significant percentage of revenue, uncertainties related to the economic environments in the industries we serve, uncertainties related to future sales and revenues, risks of credit losses, risks and uncertainties related to future stock repurchases and dividend payments, as well as the risk factors listed from time to time in our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, as updated in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

NVE CORPORATION

STATEMENTS OF INCOME

QUARTERS ENDED JUNE 30, 2023 AND 2022

(unaudited)

Quarter Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Revenue Product sales $ 8,700,092 $ 7,072,961 Contract research and development 131,322 263,446 Total revenue 8,831,414 7,336,407 Cost of sales 2,079,623 1,651,847 Gross profit 6,751,791 5,684,560 Expenses Research and development 695,992 601,918 Selling, general, and administrative 475,115 371,320 Credit loss expense 212,440 - Total expenses 1,383,547 973,238 Income from operations 5,368,244 4,711,322 Interest income 436,526 283,059 Income before taxes 5,804,770 4,994,381 Provision for income taxes 1,401,040 854,265 Net income $ 4,403,730 $ 4,140,116 Net income per share – basic $ 0.91 $ 0.86 Net income per share – diluted $ 0.91 $ 0.86 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 1.00 $ 1.00 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 4,832,166 4,830,826 Diluted 4,840,571 4,830,871