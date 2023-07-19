NVE Corporation Reports First Quarter Results and Announces Quarterly Dividend

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVE Corporation (Nasdaq: NVEC) announced today financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Total revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 increased 20% to $8.83 million from $7.34 million for the prior-year quarter. The increase was due to a 23% increase in product sales partially offset by a 50% decrease in contract research and development revenue. Net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 increased 6% to $4.40 million, or $0.91 per diluted share, compared to $4.14 million, or $0.86 per share, for the prior-year quarter.

The company also announced a quarterly cash dividend to shareholders of $1.00 per share of common stock, payable August 31, 2023, to shareholders of record as of July 31, 2023.

“We are pleased to report strong revenue growth for the quarter compared to the prior year,” said NVE President and Chief Executive Officer Daniel A. Baker, Ph.D.

NVE is a leader in the practical commercialization of spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. The company manufactures high-performance spintronic products including sensors and couplers that are used to acquire and transmit data.

Statements used in this press release that relate to future plans, events, financial results, or performance are forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties including, among others, such factors as our reliance on several large customers for a significant percentage of revenue, uncertainties related to the economic environments in the industries we serve, uncertainties related to future sales and revenues, risks of credit losses, risks and uncertainties related to future stock repurchases and dividend payments, as well as the risk factors listed from time to time in our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, as updated in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

NVE CORPORATION
STATEMENTS OF INCOME
QUARTERS ENDED JUNE 30, 2023 AND 2022
  (unaudited)
 
 Quarter Ended June 30,
 2023 2022
Revenue
Product sales$8,700,092  $7,072,961 
Contract research and development 131,322   263,446 
Total revenue 8,831,414   7,336,407 
Cost of sales 2,079,623   1,651,847 
Gross profit 6,751,791   5,684,560 
Expenses       
Research and development 695,992   601,918 
Selling, general, and administrative 475,115   371,320 
Credit loss expense 212,440   - 
Total expenses 1,383,547   973,238 
        
Income from operations 5,368,244   4,711,322 
Interest income 436,526   283,059 
Income before taxes 5,804,770   4,994,381 
Provision for income taxes 1,401,040   854,265 
Net income$4,403,730  $4,140,116 
Net income per share – basic$0.91  $0.86 
Net income per share – diluted$0.91  $0.86 
Cash dividends declared per common share$1.00  $1.00 
Weighted average shares outstanding       
Basic 4,832,166   4,830,826 
Diluted 4,840,571   4,830,871 

 

NVE CORPORATION
BALANCE SHEETS
JUNE 30 AND MARCH 31, 2023
 (unaudited)  
 June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents$1,439,933  $1,669,896 
Marketable securities, short-term (amortized cost of $12,300,315 as of June 30, 2023, and $15,696,135 as of March 31, 2023) 12,173,737   15,513,095 
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $227,440 as of June 30, 2023, and $15,000 as of March 31, 2023 5,397,032   6,523,344 
Inventories 6,292,162   6,417,010 
Prepaid expenses and other assets 707,175   663,459 
Total current assets 26,010,039   30,786,804 
Fixed assets       
Machinery and equipment  10,488,496   10,484,365 
Leasehold improvements 1,956,309   1,956,309 
  12,444,805   12,440,674 
Less accumulated depreciation and amortization  11,172,258   11,095,236 
Net fixed assets 1,272,547   1,345,438 
Deferred tax assets 724,773   572,038 
Marketable securities, long-term (amortized cost of $41,447,065 as of June 30, 2023, and $37,495,846 as of March 31, 2023) 39,719,369   36,125,047 
Right-of-use asset – operating lease 392,370   425,843 
Total assets$68,119,098  $69,255,170 
 
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable$159,155  $281,712 
Accrued payroll and other 935,621   1,375,250 
Operating lease 176,688   175,798 
Total current liabilities 1,271,464   1,832,760 
Operating lease 301,866   342,908 
Total liabilities 1,573,330   2,175,668 
        
Shareholders’ equity       
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 6,000,000 shares authorized; 4,833,401 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023, and 4,830,826 as of March 31, 2023 48,334   48,308 
Additional paid-in capital 19,423,479   19,295,442 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (1,448,559)  (1,213,858)
Retained earnings 48,522,514   48,949,610 
Total shareholders’ equity 66,545,768   67,079,502 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$68,119,098  $69,255,170 
 

        








        

            

                

                    
