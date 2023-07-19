SL Green Realty Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2023 EPS of ($5.63) per Share; and FFO of $1.43 per Share

Financial and Operating Highlights



Net loss attributable to common stockholders of $5.63 per share for the second quarter of 2023 as compared to net loss of $0.70 per share for the same period in 2022 . Net loss attributable to common stockholders for the second quarter of 2023 included the $305.9 million , or $4.44 per share, write down of the carrying value of the leasehold interest at 625 Madison Avenue that the Company previously disclosed it would record in the second quarter.

Reported f unds from operations, or FFO, of $1.43 per share for the second quarter of 2023 as compared to $1.87 per share for the same period in 2022.

Signed 43 Manhattan office leases covering 410,749 square feet in the second quarter of 2023 and 84 Manhattan office leases covering 915,431 square feet for the first six months of 2023. The mark-to-market on signed Manhattan office leases was 2.2% lower for the second quarter and 1.1% higher for the first six months of 2023 than the previous fully escalated rents on the same spaces.

Same-store cash net operating income, or NOI, including the Company's share of same-store cash NOI from unconsolidated joint ventures, in creased by 3.6% for the second quarter of 2023 and in creased by 4.4% for the first six months of 2023 as compared to the same period in 2022 , excluding lease termination income.

Manhattan same-store office occupancy was 89.8% as of June 30, 2023 inclusive of leases signed but not yet commenced.



Investing Highlights

Closed on the sale of a 49.9% joint venture interest in 245 Park Avenue for gross consideration of $2.0 billion . The transaction generated net cash proceeds to the Company of $174.2 million .

In June, a temporary certificate of occupancy was issued by the New York City Buildings Department for the base building and dormitory units at 15 Beekman. During the third quarter, the building will be turned over to Pace University, which has leased the property for a term of 30 years.

Financing Highlights

Together with our joint venture partners, closed on a modification of the construction loan at One Madison Avenue, allowing the partnership to utilize the final tranche of the facility for an expanded range of uses, including additional amenities funded by construction cost savings and for hedging activities in contemplation of a permanent financing.

Together with our joint venture partner, closed on the refinancing of 919 Third Avenue. The new $500.0 million mortgage has a term of up to 5 years and bears interest at a floating rate of 2.50% over Term SOFR, which the partnership has swapped to a fixed rate of 6.11%.

NEW YORK, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SL Green Realty Corp. (the "Company") (NYSE: SLG) today reported net loss attributable to common stockholders for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 of $360.2 million, or $5.63 per share, as compared to net loss of $43.9 million, or $0.70 per share, for the same quarter in 2022. Net loss attributable to common stockholders for the second quarter of 2023 included $350.0 million, or $5.08 per share, of net losses from the sale of real estate interests and non-cash fair value adjustments, as compared to $70.7 million, or $1.02 per share, of net losses from the sale of real estate interests and non-cash fair value adjustments for the same period in 2022.

The Company also reported a net loss attributable to common stockholders for the six months ended June 30, 2023 of $399.9 million, or $6.25 per share, as compared to net loss of $36.1 million, or $0.58 per share, for the same period in 2022. Net loss attributable to common stockholders for the six months ended June 30, 2023 included $351.5 million, or $5.10 per share, of net losses from the sale of real estate interests and non-cash fair value adjustments. Net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2022 included $71.7 million, or $1.03 per share, of net losses recognized from the sale of real estate interests and non-cash fair value adjustments.

The Company reported FFO for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 of $98.4 million, or $1.43 per share, as compared to FFO for the same period in 2022 of $128.8 million, or $1.87 per share. FFO for the second quarter of 2023 is net of $0.4 million, or $0.01 per share, of non-cash fair value adjustments for derivatives and included $4.7 million, or $0.07 per share, of fee income related to the sale of a 49.9% joint venture interest in 245 Park Avenue. FFO for the second quarter of 2022 included $4.7 million, or $0.07 per share, of fee income related to the acquisition of 450 Park Avenue and $5.0 million, or $0.07 per share, of income related to the resolution of the Company's investment in 1591-1597 Broadway.

The Company also reported FFO for the six months ended June 30, 2023 of $203.9 million, or $2.96 per share, as compared to FFO for the same period in 2022 of $244.5 million, or $3.52 per share. FFO for the six months ended June 30, 2023 is net of $6.9 million, or $0.10 per share, of reserves on one debt and preferred equity investment and includes $4.7 million, or $0.07 per share, of fee income related to the interest sale of 245 Park Avenue. It is also net of $20.3 million, or $0.29 per share, representing the Company's net share of holdover rent, interest and reimbursement of attorneys' fees collected by the joint venture that owns 2 Herald Square from a former tenant, Victoria's Secret Stores LLC, and its guarantor, L Brands Inc., following the completion of legal proceedings against the tenant and guarantor.

All per share amounts are presented on a diluted basis.

Operating and Leasing Activity

Same-store cash NOI, including our share of same-store cash NOI from unconsolidated joint ventures, increased by 0.7% for the second quarter of 2023, or 3.6% excluding lease termination income, as compared to the same period in 2022.

Same-store cash NOI, including our share of same-store cash NOI from unconsolidated joint ventures, increased by 1.8% for the six months ended June 30, 2023, or 4.4% excluding lease termination income, as compared to the same period in 2022.

During the second quarter of 2023, the Company signed 43 office leases in its Manhattan office portfolio totaling 410,749 square feet. The average rent on the Manhattan office leases signed in the second quarter of 2023, excluding leases signed at One Vanderbilt, was $89.55 per rentable square foot with an average lease term of 8.3 years and average tenant concessions of 9.2 months of free rent with a tenant improvement allowance of $81.33 per rentable square foot. Twenty-one leases comprising 299,492 square feet, representing office leases on space that had been occupied within the prior twelve months, are considered replacement leases on which mark-to-market is calculated. Those replacement leases had average starting rents of $95.34 per rentable square foot, representing a 2.2% decrease over the previous fully escalated rents on the same office spaces.

During the six months ended June 30, 2023, the Company signed 84 office leases in its Manhattan office portfolio totaling 915,431 square feet. The average rent on the Manhattan office leases signed in 2023, excluding leases signed at One Vanderbilt and One Madison, was $76.41 per rentable square foot with an average lease term of 7.2 years and average tenant concessions of 6.9 months of free rent with a tenant improvement allowance of $60.81 per rentable square foot. Forty-five leases comprising 676,933 square feet, representing office leases on space that had been occupied within the prior twelve months, are considered replacement leases on which mark-to-market is calculated. Those replacement leases had average starting rents of $78.47 per rentable square foot, representing a 1.1% increase over the previous fully escalated rents on the same office spaces.

Occupancy in the Company's Manhattan same-store office portfolio was 89.8% as of June 30, 2023, inclusive of 143,263 square feet of leases signed but not yet commenced, as compared to 90.2% at the end of the previous quarter.

Significant leasing activity in the second quarter includes:

Early renewal of 49,851 square feet and expansion by 49,717 square feet with one of the world's largest sovereign wealth funds at 280 Park Avenue;

New lease with EQT Partners Inc. for 76,204 square feet at 245 Park Avenue;

Early renewal with Robert Half International Inc. for 38,026 square feet at 125 Park Avenue;

Early renewal with Philip R. Russotti, Clifford H. Shapiro and Kenneth J. Halperin, LLP for 26,747 square feet at 420 Lexington Avenue;

Expansion lease with Stone Point Capital LLC for 12,692 square feet at One Vanderbilt Avenue;

Expansion lease with Angelo Gordon & Co., LP for 10,636 square feet at 245 Park Avenue; and

Early renewal with JMP Group, Inc. for 10,392 square feet at 450 Park Avenue.



Investment Activity

In June, the Company closed on the sale of a 49.9% joint venture interest in 245 Park Avenue for gross consideration of $2.0 billion. SL Green retained a 50.1% interest in the property and will continue to oversee management and leasing of the building. The transaction generated net cash proceeds to the Company of $174.2 million.

In June, a temporary certificate of occupancy was issued by the New York City Buildings Department for the base building and the dormitory units at 15 Beekman. During the third quarter, these units will be turned over to Pace University, which has leased the property for a term of 30 years.

Debt and Preferred Equity Investment Activity

The carrying value of the Company’s debt and preferred equity ("DPE") portfolio was $636.5 million at June 30, 2023. The portfolio had a weighted average current yield of 6.1%, or 10.9% excluding the effect of $288.7 million of investments that are on non-accrual. During the second quarter, no investments were sold or repaid and the Company did not originate or acquire any new investments.

Financing Activity

In July, together with our joint venture partners, closed on a modification of the construction loan at One Madison Avenue, allowing the partnership to utilize the final tranche of the facility for an expanded range of uses, including additional amenities funded by construction cost savings and for hedging activities in contemplation of a permanent financing.

In April, the Company, together with its joint venture partner, closed on the refinancing of 919 Third Avenue. The new $500.0 million mortgage that replaces the previous $500.0 million mortgage, has a term of up to 5 years, and bears interest at a floating rate of 2.50% over Term SOFR, which the partnership has swapped to a fixed rate of 6.11%.

Dividends

In the second quarter of 2023, the Company declared:

Three monthly ordinary dividends on its outstanding common stock of $0.2708 per share, which were paid in cash on May 15, June 15, and July 17, 2023, equating to an annualized dividend of $3.25 per share of common stock; and

A quarterly dividend on its outstanding 6.50% Series I Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock of $0.40625 per share for the period April 15, 2023 through and including July 14, 2023, which was paid in cash on July 17, 2023 and is the equivalent of an annualized dividend of $1.625 per share.

SL GREEN REALTY CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited and in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, Revenues:

2023 2022 2023 2022 Rental revenue, net $ 165,651 $ 136,494 $ 340,243 $ 272,970 Escalation and reimbursement 20,294 18,738 40,744 38,293 Investment income 9,103 20,407 18,160 40,295 Other income 26,022 25,806 45,498 37,851 Total revenues 221,070 201,445 444,645 389,409 Expenses: Operating expenses, including related party expenses of $0 and $1 in 2023 and $3,172 and $5,695 in 2022 46,957 39,557 99,021 82,140 Operating lease rent 6,655 6,477 12,956 13,041 Real estate taxes 39,885 30,819 81,268 61,566 Interest expense, net of interest income 40,621 14,960 82,274 30,030 Amortization of deferred financing costs 2,154 1,917 4,175 3,865 Depreciation and amortization 69,084 46,914 147,632 93,897 Loan loss and other investment reserves, net of recoveries — — 6,890 — Transaction related costs 33 1 917 29 Marketing, general and administrative 22,974 23,522 46,259 48,298 Total expenses 228,363 164,167 481,392 332,866 Equity in net loss from unconsolidated joint ventures (21,932 ) (4,550 ) (29,344 ) (9,265 ) Equity in net loss on sale of interest in unconsolidated joint venture/real estate — (131 ) (79 ) (131 ) Purchase price and other fair value adjustment (17,409 ) (6,168 ) (17,170 ) (6,231 ) Loss on sale of real estate, net (26,678 ) (64,378 ) (28,329 ) (65,380 ) Depreciable real estate reserves (305,916 ) — (305,916 ) — Net loss (379,228 ) (37,949 ) (417,585 ) (24,464 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests in the Operating Partnership 23,581 2,813 25,919 2,321 Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests in other partnerships 1,041 (3,404 ) 2,665 (3,261 ) Preferred unit distributions (1,851 ) (1,599 ) (3,449 ) (3,246 ) Net loss attributable to SL Green (356,457 ) (40,139 ) (392,450 ) (28,650 ) Perpetual preferred stock dividends (3,737 ) (3,737 ) (7,475 ) (7,475 ) Net loss attributable to SL Green common stockholders $ (360,194 ) $ (43,876 ) $ (399,925 ) $ (36,125 ) Earnings Per Share (EPS) Net loss per share (Basic) $ (5.63 ) $ (0.70 ) $ (6.25 ) $ (0.58 ) Net loss per share (Diluted) $ (5.63 ) $ (0.70 ) $ (6.25 ) $ (0.58 ) Funds From Operations (FFO) FFO per share (Basic) $ 1.43 $ 1.89 $ 2.98 $ 3.57 FFO per share (Diluted) $ 1.43 $ 1.87 $ 2.96 $ 3.52 Basic ownership interest Weighted average REIT common shares for net income per share 64,102 63,798 64,091 63,987 Weighted average partnership units held by noncontrolling interests 4,239 4,102 4,172 4,112 Basic weighted average shares and units outstanding 68,341 67,900 68,263 68,099 Diluted ownership interest Weighted average REIT common share and common share equivalents 64,694 64,918 64,684 65,310 Weighted average partnership units held by noncontrolling interests 4,239 4,102 4,172 4,112 Diluted weighted average shares and units outstanding 68,933 69,020 68,856 69,422





SL GREEN REALTY CORP.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except per share data) June 30, December 31, 2023 2022 Assets (Unaudited) Commercial real estate properties, at cost: Land and land interests $ 1,071,469 $ 1,576,927 Building and improvements 3,494,853 4,903,776 Building leasehold and improvements 1,397,573 1,691,831 Right of use asset - operating leases 953,236 1,026,265 6,917,131 9,198,799 Less: accumulated depreciation (1,950,028 ) (2,039,554 ) 4,967,103 7,159,245 Cash and cash equivalents 191,979 203,273 Restricted cash 119,080 180,781 Investment in marketable securities 9,797 11,240 Tenant and other receivables 36,657 34,497 Related party receivables 28,955 27,352 Deferred rents receivable 260,625 257,887 Debt and preferred equity investments, net of discounts and deferred origination fees of $1,645 and $1,811 in 2023 and 2022, respectively, and allowances of $13,520 and $6,630 in 2023 and 2022, respectively 636,476 623,280 Investments in unconsolidated joint ventures 3,228,663 3,190,137 Deferred costs, net 112,347 121,157 Other assets 449,606 546,945 Total assets $ 10,041,288 $ 12,355,794 Liabilities Mortgages and other loans payable $ 1,520,313 $ 3,235,962 Revolving credit facility 430,000 450,000 Unsecured term loan 1,675,000 1,650,000 Unsecured notes 100,000 100,000 Deferred financing costs, net (20,394 ) (23,938 ) Total debt, net of deferred financing costs 3,704,919 5,412,024 Accrued interest payable 15,711 14,227 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 116,700 154,867 Deferred revenue 125,589 272,248 Lease liability - financing leases 104,870 104,218 Lease liability - operating leases 890,305 895,100 Dividend and distributions payable 21,750 21,569 Security deposits 49,877 50,472 Junior subordinate deferrable interest debentures held by trusts that issued trust preferred securities 100,000 100,000 Other liabilities 330,799 236,211 Total liabilities 5,460,520 7,260,936 Commitments and contingencies — — Noncontrolling interest in the Operating Partnership 254,434 269,993 Preferred units 166,501 177,943 Equity Stockholders’ equity: Series I Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value, $25.00 liquidation preference, 9,200 issued and outstanding at both June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 221,932 221,932 Common stock, $0.01 par value 160,000 shares authorized, 65,447 and 65,440 issued and outstanding (including 1,060 and 1,060 held in Treasury) at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 656 656 Additional paid-in capital 3,805,704 3,790,358 Treasury stock at cost (128,655 ) (128,655 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 57,769 49,604 Retained earnings 135,518 651,138 Total SL Green Realty Corp. stockholders’ equity 4,092,924 4,585,033 Noncontrolling interests in other partnerships 66,909 61,889 Total equity 4,159,833 4,646,922 Total liabilities and equity $ 10,041,288 $ 12,355,794





SL GREEN REALTY CORP.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(unaudited and in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, Funds From Operations (FFO) Reconciliation: 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net loss attributable to SL Green common stockholders $ (360,194 ) $ (43,876 ) $ (399,925 ) $ (36,125 ) Add: Depreciation and amortization 69,084 46,914 147,632 93,897 Joint venture depreciation and noncontrolling interest adjustments 65,149 61,030 134,683 121,462 Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (24,622 ) 591 (28,584 ) 940 Less: Loss on sale of real estate, net (26,678 ) (64,378 ) (28,329 ) (65,380 ) Equity in net loss on sale of interest in unconsolidated joint venture/real estate — (131 ) (79 ) (131 ) Purchase price and other fair value adjustments (17,013 ) — (17,013 ) — Depreciable real estate reserves (305,916 ) — (305,916 ) — Depreciation on non-rental real estate assets 600 415 1,234 1,136 FFO attributable to SL Green common stockholders and unit holders $ 98,424 $ 128,753 $ 203,909 $ 244,549





Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, Operating income and Same-store NOI Reconciliation: 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net loss $ (379,228 ) $ (37,949 ) $ (417,585 ) $ (24,464 ) Equity in net loss on sale of interest in unconsolidated joint venture/real estate — 131 79 131 Purchase price and other fair value adjustments 17,409 6,168 17,170 6,231 Loss on sale of real estate, net 26,678 64,378 28,329 65,380 Depreciable real estate reserves 305,916 — 305,916 — Depreciation and amortization 69,084 46,914 147,632 93,897 Interest expense, net of interest income 40,621 14,960 82,274 30,030 Amortization of deferred financing costs 2,154 1,917 4,175 3,865 Operating income 82,634 96,519 167,990 175,070 Equity in net loss from unconsolidated joint ventures 21,932 4,550 29,344 9,265 Marketing, general and administrative expense 22,974 23,522 46,259 48,298 Transaction related costs, net 33 1 917 29 Investment income (9,103 ) (20,407 ) (18,160 ) (40,295 ) Loan loss and other investment reserves, net of recoveries — — 6,890 — Non-building revenue (21,110 ) (20,428 ) (27,916 ) (21,877 ) Net operating income (NOI) 97,360 83,757 205,324 170,490 Equity in net loss from unconsolidated joint ventures (21,932 ) (4,550 ) (29,344 ) (9,265 ) SLG share of unconsolidated JV depreciation and amortization 60,781 59,325 125,504 117,455 SLG share of unconsolidated JV interest expense, net of interest income 62,589 47,336 125,735 92,573 SLG share of unconsolidated JV amortization of deferred financing costs 3,141 2,894 6,203 5,784 SLG share of unconsolidated JV loss on early extinguishment of debt — 318 — 318 SLG share of unconsolidated JV investment income (317 ) (307 ) (630 ) (610 ) SLG share of unconsolidated JV non-building revenue (2,046 ) (2,418 ) (4,343 ) (2,858 ) NOI including SLG share of unconsolidated JVs 199,576 186,355 428,449 373,887 NOI from other properties/affiliates (25,579 ) (7,532 ) (80,352 ) (20,348 ) Same-store NOI 173,997 178,823 348,097 353,539 Operating lease straight-line adjustment 204 204 408 408 SLG share of unconsolidated JV ground lease straight-line adjustment 182 192 374 385 Straight-line and free rent (2,520 ) (1,099 ) (7,303 ) (3,042 ) Amortization of acquired above and below-market leases, net 13 13 27 (48 ) SLG share of unconsolidated JV straight-line and free rent (6,323 ) (13,813 ) (15,147 ) (30,405 ) SLG share of unconsolidated JV amortization of acquired above and below-market leases, net (4,433 ) (4,391 ) (8,867 ) (8,920 ) Same-store cash NOI $ 161,120 $ 159,929 $ 317,589 $ 311,917 Lease termination income (5 ) (495 ) (517 ) (663 ) SLG share of unconsolidated JV lease termination income (365 ) (4,328 ) (751 ) (8,380 ) Same-store cash NOI excluding lease termination income $ 160,750 $ 155,106 $ 316,321 $ 302,874





SL GREEN REALTY CORP.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES - DISCLOSURES

Funds from Operations (FFO)

FFO is a widely recognized non-GAAP financial measure of REIT performance. The Company computes FFO in accordance with standards established by NAREIT, which may not be comparable to FFO reported by other REITs that do not compute FFO in accordance with the NAREIT definition, or that interpret the NAREIT definition differently than the Company does. The revised White Paper on FFO approved by the Board of Governors of NAREIT in April 2002, and subsequently amended in December 2018, defines FFO as net income (loss) (computed in accordance with GAAP), excluding gains (or losses) from sales of properties, and real estate related impairment charges, plus real estate related depreciation and amortization and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures.

The Company presents FFO because it considers it an important supplemental measure of the Company’s operating performance and believes that it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of REITs, particularly those that own and operate commercial office properties. The Company also uses FFO as one of several criteria to determine performance-based compensation for members of its senior management. FFO is intended to exclude GAAP historical cost depreciation and amortization of real estate and related assets, which assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes ratably over time. Historically, however, real estate values have risen or fallen with market conditions. Because FFO excludes depreciation and amortization unique to real estate, gains and losses from property dispositions, and real estate related impairment charges, it provides a performance measure that, when compared year over year, reflects the impact to operations from trends in occupancy rates, rental rates, operating costs, and interest costs, providing perspective not immediately apparent from net income. FFO does not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP), as an indication of the Company’s financial performance or to cash flow from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP) as a measure of the Company’s liquidity, nor is it indicative of funds available to fund the Company’s cash needs, including the Company's ability to make cash distributions.

Funds Available for Distribution (FAD)

FAD is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated as FFO plus non-real estate depreciation, allowance for straight line credit loss, adjustment for straight line operating lease rent, non-cash deferred compensation, and pro-rata adjustments for these items from the Company's unconsolidated JVs, less straight line rental income, free rent net of amortization, second cycle tenant improvement and leasing costs, and recurring capital expenditures.

FAD is not intended to represent cash flow for the period and is not indicative of cash flow provided by operating activities as determined in accordance with GAAP. FAD is presented solely as a supplemental disclosure with respect to liquidity because the Company believes it provides useful information regarding the Company’s ability to fund its dividends. Because all companies do not calculate FAD the same way, the presentation of FAD may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. FAD does not represent cash flow from operating, investing and finance activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP), as an indication of the Company’s financial performance, as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP), or as a measure of the Company’s liquidity.

Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization for Real Estate (EBITDAre)

EBITDAre is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company computes EBITDAre in accordance with standards established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, or NAREIT, which may not be comparable to EBITDAre reported by other REITs that do not compute EBITDAre in accordance with the NAREIT definition, or that interpret the NAREIT definition differently than the Company does. The White Paper on EBITDAre approved by the Board of Governors of NAREIT in September 2017 defines EBITDAre as net income (loss) (computed in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, or GAAP), plus interest expense, plus income tax expense, plus depreciation and amortization, plus (minus) losses and gains on the disposition of depreciated property, plus impairment write-downs of depreciated property and investments in unconsolidated joint ventures, plus adjustments to reflect the entity's share of EBITDAre of unconsolidated joint ventures.

The Company presents EBITDAre because the Company believes that EBITDAre, along with cash flow from operating activities, investing activities and financing activities, provides investors with an additional indicator of the Company’s ability to incur and service debt. EBITDAre should not be considered as an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP), as an indication of the Company’s financial performance, as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP), or as a measure of the Company’s liquidity.

Net Operating Income (NOI) and Cash NOI

NOI is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated as operating income before transaction related costs, gains/losses on early extinguishment of debt, marketing general and administrative expenses and non-real estate revenue. Cash NOI is also a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated by subtracting free rent (net of amortization), straight-line rent, and the amortization of acquired above and below-market leases from NOI, while adding operating lease straight-line adjustment and the allowance for straight-line tenant credit loss.

The Company presents NOI and Cash NOI because the Company believes that these measures, when taken together with the corresponding GAAP financial measures and reconciliations, provide investors with meaningful information regarding the operating performance of properties. When operating performance is compared across multiple periods, the investor is provided with information not immediately apparent from net income that is determined in accordance with GAAP. NOI and Cash NOI provide information on trends in the revenue generated and expenses incurred in operating the Company's properties, unaffected by the cost of leverage, straight-line adjustments, depreciation, amortization, and other net income components. The Company uses these metrics internally as performance measures. None of these measures is an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP) and same-store performance should not be considered an alternative to GAAP net income performance.

Coverage Ratios

The Company presents fixed charge and debt service coverage ratios to provide a measure of the Company’s financial flexibility to service current debt amortization, interest expense and operating lease rent from current cash net operating income. These coverage ratios represent a common measure of the Company’s ability to service fixed cash payments; however, these ratios are not used as an alternative to cash flow from operating, financing and investing activities (determined in accordance with GAAP).

