1stDibs to Announce Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 9, 2023

NEW YORK, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1stdibs.com, Inc. (Nasdaq: DIBS), a leading marketplace for extraordinary design, plans to release its second quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 in a press release before the market opens. The press release can be accessed at the 1stDibs Investor Relations website (investors.1stdibs.com).

1stDibs will also host an earnings webcast to discuss those results at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on the same day, which will be accessible via the company's Investor Relations website.

A replay of the webcast will be available through the same link following the conference call, for one year thereafter.

About 1stDibs

1stDibs is a leading online marketplace for connecting design lovers with highly coveted sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, art, jewelry, watches and fashion.

